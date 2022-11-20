ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lantern

10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 years

As Ohio State celebrates 100 years of the Ohio Stadium and the iconic moments the ‘Shoe has brought, it’s significant to think about the most prominent times that stick out looking back at the history of the stadium. The No. 2 Buckeyes football team will host No. 3...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Football: Ohio State stays No. 2 in updated CFP rankings, sets up showdown with No. 3 Michigan

The Buckeyes remained at No. 2 in the fourth College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday, cementing a top-3 showdown against No. 3 Michigan at Ohio Stadium Saturday. The top-four held firm in the latest rankings after No. 1 Georgia defeated Kentucky 16-6, the Wolverines kicked a game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter against Illinois and No. 4 TCU beat Baylor 29-28. Ohio State fended off a comeback bid by Maryland and won 43-30 in College Park Nov. 19.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Men’s Ice Hockey: Special teams provides spark and confidence boost to Ohio State this season

If you ask players or coaches what aspect of the game is most important for the success of a hockey team, their answer will be successful special teams. The Ohio State men’s ice hockey team has had that success, as this season, the Buckeyes have a power play that is third in the Big Ten and 26th in the NCAA behind a 21.4 success rate. Alongside the power play, their penalty kill is first in the Big Ten and second nationally at a 92.6 percent clip, with only Harvard ranking higher.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui Invitational

Junior forward Zed Key led Ohio State back to the win column with 19 points in the 81-53 win Tuesday over Cincinnati in the Maui Invitational. The Buckeyes (4-1) dropped their first game of the season 88-77 Monday against No. 17 San Diego State in the Maui Invitational. Much like the Aztecs, Ohio State led the entirety of the second half against the Bearcats, shooting 47 percent from the field in the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Columbus to host 2027 Women’s Final Four for second time

Columbus will host the Women’s Final Four for the second time in 2027, the NCAA announced Monday. According to the release, Nationwide Arena previously became the site of the women’s semifinal and national championship games in 2018, when both Final Four matchups extended to overtime and top-seeds Notre Dame and Mississippi State played to the buzzer, leaving Fighting Irish guard Arike Ogunbowale to score a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to claim the title.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods Project

When President Dwight Eisenhower signed the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956 into law, thousands of Americans’ lives were forever impacted, Harvey Miller, director of the Center for Urban and Regional Analysis, said. Miller said the act allowed the U.S. government to repossess land by compensating the...
COLUMBUS, OH

