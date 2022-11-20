ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Eastland Parkway scene shuts down Lexington schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence Tuesday on Eastland Parkway led to a brief lockdown of area schools. Multiple officers used K-9s to canvas the area around 3 p.m. while a police helicopter circled above. Lexington police said they were searching for someone who ran away from officers and remains on the run as of Tuesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington homicide detectives relying on Crime Stoppers for tips on record number of cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A record number of homicides in Lexington for 2022, and the count keeps rising. The additional cases are putting more strain on an already understaffed police department that works to give each investigation the attention it deserves. Homicide detectives are hoping Crime Stoppers’ initiative to pay $2500 for tips in unsolved 2022 murders brings in the information they need to close a case.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Richmond police searching for man involved in theft investigation

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Richmond police are searching for information about a man wanted in connection to a theft investigation. The Richmond Police Department said it is looking for 31-year-old Charles Duh. Police said he is a suspect in a theft investigation and has several unserved arrest warrants.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. mother arrested after son ingests dangerous drug, citation says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother is facing charges after police say her son ingested a dangerous drug. Alashia Brown is charged with criminal abuse. According to her arrest citation, Brown’s two-year-old son was taken to the hospital after ingesting fentanyl Sunday afternoon. We don’t know the boy’s condition at this time.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County wreck kills 1

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Danielle Kelly is wanted on a murder charge and three counts of first-degree assault after driving an SUV while under the influence.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington drunk driving crash

Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Several Lexington homicides linked to domestic violence

Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 21, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. HPD to begin processing concealed carry permits after approval of new gun rules. The Honolulu Police Department will start processing permits for civilians to carry concealed firearms starting Monday, but applicants facing a daunting list of requirements to get approved.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington police investigate Saturday night shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police are investigating after they say they were called to a local hospital Saturday night for a man suffering from a non-life threatening gun shot wound. Police say they responded to the call just after 11:30 p.m. During the investigating, police learned the shooting happened in...
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

Morehead Police Arrest Five People Following Drug Raid

Morehead Police announced on their Facebook page that five people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking. Officers with Morehead Police served a search warrant Early Friday morning at a home in Morehead on North Wilson Avenue. Police discovered large quantities on what’s speculated to be meth and heroin. Also...
MOREHEAD, KY
WKYT 27

Spike in domestic homicides in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a record-breaking year of homicides in Lexington. The city surpassed its previous homicide record of 37 back in October. The record now sits at 41. At least a dozen of the city’s homicides in 2022 have been domestic violence related. Among Lexington’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington Saturday night. It happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Winchester Road, just past Man O’War. Police say two vehicles were involved. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington hosts third gun violence forum before year ends

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington is seeing a record-breaking year for homicides, with many relating to domestic violence incidents. As the end of the year nears, conversations on the city’s increasing gun violence are continuing at the downtown district’s community-based forum. This marks the third time the community...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Eastern Kentucky University student charged with rape

An EKU student has been charged with first-degree rape following instances that occurred between October 2021 and the fall of 2022. According to the complaint warrant obtained by FOX 56 News, 21-year-old Thomas Haroules allegedly sexually assaulted his then-girlfriend on three occasions.
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

2 vehicle collision leaves Nicholasville woman dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday on Winchester Road. Emily Elizabeth Blair, 34, of Nicholasville, was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m. on Winchester Road and Elam Village Drive. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office confirmed Blair died of blunt force...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBTV) - A former Lexington meteorologist is dead after a helicopter crash. Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among two people killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Before working at WBTV, Myers was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in...
LEXINGTON, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Local Man Indicted For Receiving Stolen Tractor

A Harrodsburg man has been indicted in connection to the September theft of two vehicles. Last week, Julian Sampson, 57, of 468 Central Pike, was charged with two class D felony counts of receiving stolen property. Back in September, Dep. Bill Cruce of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office executed two...
HARRODSBURG, KY
fox56news.com

Louisville metro police chief steps down

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields announced she will resign at the end of the year.
LOUISVILLE, KY

