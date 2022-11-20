Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Eastland Parkway scene shuts down Lexington schools
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence Tuesday on Eastland Parkway led to a brief lockdown of area schools. Multiple officers used K-9s to canvas the area around 3 p.m. while a police helicopter circled above. Lexington police said they were searching for someone who ran away from officers and remains on the run as of Tuesday.
fox56news.com
Lexington homicide detectives relying on Crime Stoppers for tips on record number of cases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A record number of homicides in Lexington for 2022, and the count keeps rising. The additional cases are putting more strain on an already understaffed police department that works to give each investigation the attention it deserves. Homicide detectives are hoping Crime Stoppers’ initiative to pay $2500 for tips in unsolved 2022 murders brings in the information they need to close a case.
fox56news.com
Richmond police searching for man involved in theft investigation
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Richmond police are searching for information about a man wanted in connection to a theft investigation. The Richmond Police Department said it is looking for 31-year-old Charles Duh. Police said he is a suspect in a theft investigation and has several unserved arrest warrants.
WKYT 27
Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Life-threatening injuries have been reported after a motorcycle crash on the outer loop of Man o’ War at Palumbo. Police say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. They say the other vehicle involved was an SUV. A driver was transported to the...
WKYT 27
Ky. mother arrested after son ingests dangerous drug, citation says
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother is facing charges after police say her son ingested a dangerous drug. Alashia Brown is charged with criminal abuse. According to her arrest citation, Brown’s two-year-old son was taken to the hospital after ingesting fentanyl Sunday afternoon. We don’t know the boy’s condition at this time.
fox56news.com
Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County wreck kills 1
According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Danielle Kelly is wanted on a murder charge and three counts of first-degree assault after driving an SUV while under the influence. Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County …. According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Danielle Kelly is wanted on...
fox56news.com
Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington drunk driving crash
Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington …. Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health …. State Senator Ralph Alvarado will be...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Several Lexington homicides linked to domestic violence
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 21, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. HPD to begin processing concealed carry permits after approval of new gun rules. The Honolulu Police Department will start processing permits for civilians to carry concealed firearms starting Monday, but applicants facing a daunting list of requirements to get approved.
WTVQ
Lexington police investigate Saturday night shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police are investigating after they say they were called to a local hospital Saturday night for a man suffering from a non-life threatening gun shot wound. Police say they responded to the call just after 11:30 p.m. During the investigating, police learned the shooting happened in...
q95fm.net
Morehead Police Arrest Five People Following Drug Raid
Morehead Police announced on their Facebook page that five people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking. Officers with Morehead Police served a search warrant Early Friday morning at a home in Morehead on North Wilson Avenue. Police discovered large quantities on what’s speculated to be meth and heroin. Also...
WTVQ
Person taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash on Man O’ War
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision Tuesday between an SUV and a motorcycle. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Man O’ War Boulevard and Palumbo Drive. The investigation continues.
WKYT 27
Spike in domestic homicides in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a record-breaking year of homicides in Lexington. The city surpassed its previous homicide record of 37 back in October. The record now sits at 41. At least a dozen of the city’s homicides in 2022 have been domestic violence related. Among Lexington’s...
Stanton police seek man accused in counterfeit money case
Do you recognize him? If so, you're asked to contact the Stanton Police Department.
WKYT 27
Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington Saturday night. It happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Winchester Road, just past Man O’War. Police say two vehicles were involved. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old...
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington hosts third gun violence forum before year ends
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington is seeing a record-breaking year for homicides, with many relating to domestic violence incidents. As the end of the year nears, conversations on the city’s increasing gun violence are continuing at the downtown district’s community-based forum. This marks the third time the community...
fox56news.com
Eastern Kentucky University student charged with rape
An EKU student has been charged with first-degree rape following instances that occurred between October 2021 and the fall of 2022. According to the complaint warrant obtained by FOX 56 News, 21-year-old Thomas Haroules allegedly sexually assaulted his then-girlfriend on three occasions. Eastern Kentucky University student charged with …. An...
fox56news.com
2 vehicle collision leaves Nicholasville woman dead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday on Winchester Road. Emily Elizabeth Blair, 34, of Nicholasville, was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m. on Winchester Road and Elam Village Drive. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office confirmed Blair died of blunt force...
WKYT 27
Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBTV) - A former Lexington meteorologist is dead after a helicopter crash. Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among two people killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Before working at WBTV, Myers was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in...
harrodsburgherald.com
Local Man Indicted For Receiving Stolen Tractor
A Harrodsburg man has been indicted in connection to the September theft of two vehicles. Last week, Julian Sampson, 57, of 468 Central Pike, was charged with two class D felony counts of receiving stolen property. Back in September, Dep. Bill Cruce of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office executed two...
fox56news.com
Louisville metro police chief steps down
Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields announced she will resign at the end of the year. Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields announced she will resign at the end of the year. Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health …. State Senator Ralph Alvarado will be the...
