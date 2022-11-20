ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

Wake Forest-Duke rivalry extends to coaching staffs

Wake Forest and Duke have more in common than their win-loss records. This year’s matchup brings another element to the rivalry — strong connections among members of the coaching staffs. The teams wrap up the regular season in Saturday’s game in Durham, N.C. While Wake Forest (7-4,...
DURHAM, NC
mypanhandle.com

No. 17 North Carolina hopes to finish strong vs. rival NC State

With two losses, it’s fair to assume that No. 18 North Carolina is eliminated from the College Football Playoff, but the Tar Heels are aiming to end their regular season on a strong note and carry some momentum into its Atlantic Coast Conference Championship clash with Clemson. On Friday,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy