Mabank police searching for missing teenage girl
MABANK, Texas — A teenage girl has been reported missing and Mabank Police Department is seeking community help in finding her. Police say Sophia Flores, 14, of Mabank, has been missing since Nov. 17. According to Facebook post from the MPD, Flores was last seen wearing white sweatpants with...
East Texas woman arrested for federal firearm, narcotics possession charges
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested for federal firearm and narcotics possession charges on Monday. Latisha Roland was detained in Bullard after the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office executed a residential search warrant on County Road 3816, said the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. This arrest came after Roland was indicted by […]
Suspect in Royse City homicide found unresponsive in home
ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at approximately 3:40 PM, 911 received a call that a male subject was unresponsive and not breathing at a residence located at 5420 FM2625. The Royse City Police Department responded to the location along with medical emergency personnel from the Hunt County AMR Ambulance Service and the Royse City Fire Department. Life saving measures such as CPR were administered but the male subject passed away. The deceased subject was identified as Eric Lamont O’Bryant.
Officials looking for missing Tyler man last seen in September
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Tyler are looking for a missing 51-year-old who was last seen in late September. According to Tyler Police, Edward Forrest Roddy, is a Black male, about 5’11”, 150 pounds, bald with a graying goatee, a neck tattoo that says “Shaneka” and has his ears pierced. He has a surgical […]
16-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Richardson, police say
RICHARDSON, Texas — A 16-year-old from Dallas died in a motorcycle crash in Richardson on Monday, police said. The crash happened at the intersection of West Campbell Road and Nantucket Drive, according to a police news release. The teen victim was riding a motorcycle east on Campbell when he...
Police Warn of People Being Robbed in Parking Lots Right Now in Texas
A news story coming out of McKinney, Texas recently confirms police are currently warning area residents that people are being robbed in store parking lots--including a Costco store nearby. This begs the question: are thefts on the rise, generally speaking? Will we see more of this here at our stores...
Dallas police investigating series of deadly shootings
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a series of deadly shootings since Saturday evening. The first happened Saturday in Southeast Oak Cliff in the 4300 block of Riverside Road. Bill Sims, 50, was found shot to death around 8 p-m. Sunday morning, police found a man dead in East Oak...
Hunt County man dies in one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning
In Hunt County, one person died as a result of an early Sunday one-vehicle accident not far from Union Valley. A Texas Department of Public Safety statement says the accident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of State Highway 276. Officials say a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and struck a concrete barrier. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim was not released.
Firefighter Accused Of Setting Eight Fires
A Hainesville volunteer firefighter Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola, is accused of setting eight suspicious fires and has a Jan 13 court date in Wood County. He was arrested on Sept 28, 2021, and released the following day after posting a $200,000 collective bond. Wood County Fire Marshall Tully Davidson suspected Keel after finding flares at grass fires on subsequent days, and the Sheriff’s Office revealed he lived within 1.5 to two miles from nine separate suspicious fires.
Dallas Police Officer Arrested on Driving While Intoxicated Charge
On November 22, 2022, Dallas Police Senior Corporal Jaqualyn Mitchell #10675, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, a B misdemeanor, by Glenn Heights Police Department. Senior Corporal Jaqualyn Mitchell was off-duty at the time of the arrest. Officer Mitchell has been on the Department since November 2013 and is assigned...
Officials search for Tyler man who has been missing for two months
TYLER, Texas — Officials are asking for help from the public in locating a man who had been reported missing since September. The mother of Edward Forrest Roddy, 51, reported that he was missing to the Tyler Police Department. He is approximately five feet and 11 inches tall and...
One dead, four injured in suspect vehicle after chase ends in crash, Garland police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are now investigating a crash that happened at the end of a car chase involving Garland police. The Garland Police Department said officers were going after a vehicle that was believed to be tied to multiple robberies. They started following the vehicle shortly after 10...
Multiple fire crews respond to Smith County neighborhood
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a reported structure fire northeast of Tyler Monday night. By 11:30 p.m., at least a half-dozen emergency vehicles were dispatched to County Road 381, east of U.S. Highway 271. Winona and Red Springs were among the responding agencies,...
Man found in grass with gunshot wound, died at the scene
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend.Police received a call about a man lying in the grass on Nov. 20 at around 10:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Frio Drive. When Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, they found the man had been shot. The man died at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.The investigation is ongoing.
One person shot, one arrested at Mesquite trampoline park shooting
MESQUITE, Texas — One person is in custody following a shooting which left one person injured at a Mesquite trampoline park. Police responded to the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 3777 Childress Ave. Witnesses told officers two people were involved in an argument when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other person in the leg.
14-year-old high school student dies two months after road rage shooting on Dallas freeway
DALLAS — After a two-month battle for survival, a Dallas high school student has died after being shot in the head. Gabriel Zamora, 14, was shot during a road rage incident at CF Hawn Freeway and St. Augustine Drive. The family said they’re still left in the dark because...
Homicide on C.F Hawn Freeway
On September 24, 2022, at 1:07 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway. The preliminary investigation determined a teenage male riding in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck was shot while the vehicle was going eastbound on US-175 (CF Hawn Frwy) between Buckner Boulevard and St. Augustine Drive.
