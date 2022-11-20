DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man was found in Dallas with multiple gunshot wounds this morning.At about 7:10 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of S. Merrifield Road. When officers arrived, a man in his 20s was laying on the side of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Police haven't said what happened or if there is a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kimberly Mayfield, #6978 at 214-671-3646 or Kimberly.mayfield@dallaspolice.gov. This investigation is ongoing.

