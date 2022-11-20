ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Favorite Returning for One More Match After Career-Ending Injury

A WWE personality is making his return to the ring. Jamie Noble recently announced he is competing in a WWE house show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 11. Noble, who is currently a producer in WWE, mentioned that this could be the last time he competes in a match.
WWE Star Calls Out Brock Lesnar For 'One More Match'

There's still a score to be settled between Brock Lesnar and one of his biggest rivals. In a recent interview with NBC Boston ahead of WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley opened up about his loss to Lesnar at WWE's recent Crown Jewel event and said "there's one more match that we need to have."
WWE Superstar set to return in December for one last match

Former WWE superstar and current backstage producer, Jamie Noble, will take to the ring one last time before he says goodbye to the sport forever. The ex-Cruiserweight Champion initially retired from the craft in 2009 due to the cumulative effect of a plethora of injuries. However, he returned to live...
WWE Star Possibly Wrestling Last Match Soon

Anything can happen in WWE, and it looks like a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is set to return to the ring in a few weeks. Jamie Noble recently took to Twitter to confirm that he will be competing at the upcoming WWE event in Charleston, WV on December 11. However, Noble also noted that it could possibly be his last match when he posted the following:
Other Side: Top WWE Star Undergoes Important Change

There’s the switch. Wrestlers can go through a lot of issues in the ring and sometimes those issues can lead to changes. This might be something minor that can lead to a storyline development, or it can be a full fledged turn from good to evil or vice versa. Sometimes these changes take place all at once while others are overnight, and now we know about another one.
Jade Cargill vs. Bow Wow Feud to Continue on AEW Dynamite, Updated Card

The ongoing feud between AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and rapper Bow Wow will continue during Wednesday’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. As noted, Cargill and The Baddies had a confrontation with Bow Wow while backstage at the rapper’s concert in Miami on Sunday, following weeks of social media beef between the two, and one night after Cargill retained her title over Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear. You can click here for footage from the concert face-off.
Former WWE Star Describes Shawn Michaels And Undertaker's Backstage Powers

Former WWE star Mideon has provided an insight into the backstage powers that The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had during his tenure with the company. "Different kind of power," Mideon said on the "Monte and The Pharaoh" podcast. "[Taker was] always going to do what Vince [McMahon] wants. Gonna make anything work. Shawn was like the rottweiler and the chihuahua, just running around. Calm the chihuahua down, give him whatever he wants. Just keep him cool, you know? That was kind of the thing, Shawn was the champion. It was a different kind of power, but I would say equal."
Jungle Boy Confirms AEW Ring Name Change After Full Gear 2022

Following his victory in the steel cage match against Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear 2022 on Saturday night, Jungle Boy Jack Perry spoke at the post-show media scrum. During the scrum, the former Jurassic Express member spoke about the match, feeling like he is past his rivalry with Luchasaurus but understands he probably still has a showdown against Christian Cage in his future.
Jade Cargill and Rapper Bow Wow Get Into Heated Altercation in Miami

Bow Wow and AEW star Jade Cargill clashed in Miami, and things became heated between them. Cargill had to be restrained after they exchanged words. It happened on Sunday night, when Bow Wow was performing as part of the Millennium Tour: Turned Up! at the FTX Arena in Miami. While...
Kenny Omega makes massive announcement following AEW Full Gear

When Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson, made their return in AEW in a World Trios Championship Match against Death Triangle, fans were over the moon. Finally, after almost three months away from an AEW ring following their suspensions for taking part in the “Brawl Out” with CM Punk and Ace Steel, The Elite were back, looked like a million bucks, and even had a new theme song, “Carry on my Wayward Son” to accompany them down to the ring.
One More Time: 50 Year Old Former WWE Personality Wants To Return After 9 Year Absence

He wants back in. There are several different people involved in making a wrestling show work and some of them will never wrestle a match in their lives. In addition to the wrestlers themselves, there is the so called third person in the ring in the form of a referee. They can be very important as well and now another one wants to get back in the ring after some time away.
Mick Foley Reveals His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, Says ‘No Wives’ Edict Wasn’t For Everyone

On a recent edition of Foley is Pod, the Hardcore Legend revealed that poor treatment of his wife and family by WWF officials during his first five months was weighing on him going into his match against the Undertaker at Survivor Series 1996 at Madison Square Garden. Mick detailed how from then on, Colette Foley felt uncomfortable backstage at WWE events, and how a specific incident the day of Survivor Series became one of several contributing factors to what he considers a mediocre in-ring performance and a personal, family hurt. Highlights below:
CM Punk Texted With Former WWE GM Following AEW All Out

It's been nearly three months since the infamous post-All Out backstage altercation involving CM Punk and The Elite, but it remains as hot a topic in the wrestling community as it did when it happened, especially with The Elite's return this weekend at Full Gear. The latest to offer up some perspective on what transpired is WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Long revealed that he spoke to Punk "right after the [media scrum]" through text message.
WWE Star Changes Their Look

It’s always good to switch things up in the world of professional wrestling and it looks like one WWE star has changed his look. For some time now Akira Tozawa has been dressing as a ninja, but it looks like he’s done with that as Tozawa faced off against Grayson Waller during the Main Event tapings and he wore gear that was similar to his old look.
Head of the Table: The Inside Story on How Roman Reigns Forced the Wrestling World to Acknowledge Him

For days, the conversation raged continuously on the wrestling internet; two professional athletes and their proxies in a fierce debate over which of them is the best in the world. Kenny Omega, longtime king of the smaller circuits, wasn’t prepared to relinquish his crown. Will Ospreay, the spectacular highspot artist of Japan’s top promotion, was quick to point out his recent rave reviews in the pages of Dave Meltzer’s seminal Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the hardcore fans’ bible.

