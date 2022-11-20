Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Dragged For Sharing Photo Of Girlfriend & Breaking Kayfabe On Social Media
Dominik Mysterio recently joined forces with The Judgment Day and turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio. The 25-year-old’s conversion to the evil side was significantly influenced by Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio was recently admonished by former WWE head writer Vince Russo for breaking kayfabe on social media.
itrwrestling.com
Brock Lesnar Slammed Brother Through China Cabinet In Wild Brawl At Childhood Home
Brock Lesnar likes to fight. Whether that’s inside the octagon, a WWE ring or in his younger days with family and friends. Even though his is six years younger than his brothers, he was still ready to throw hands when the situation called for it. During an appearance on...
Popculture
WWE Favorite Returning for One More Match After Career-Ending Injury
A WWE personality is making his return to the ring. Jamie Noble recently announced he is competing in a WWE house show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 11. Noble, who is currently a producer in WWE, mentioned that this could be the last time he competes in a match.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Calls Out Brock Lesnar For 'One More Match'
There's still a score to be settled between Brock Lesnar and one of his biggest rivals. In a recent interview with NBC Boston ahead of WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley opened up about his loss to Lesnar at WWE's recent Crown Jewel event and said "there's one more match that we need to have."
sporf.com
WWE Superstar set to return in December for one last match
Former WWE superstar and current backstage producer, Jamie Noble, will take to the ring one last time before he says goodbye to the sport forever. The ex-Cruiserweight Champion initially retired from the craft in 2009 due to the cumulative effect of a plethora of injuries. However, he returned to live...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Possibly Wrestling Last Match Soon
Anything can happen in WWE, and it looks like a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is set to return to the ring in a few weeks. Jamie Noble recently took to Twitter to confirm that he will be competing at the upcoming WWE event in Charleston, WV on December 11. However, Noble also noted that it could possibly be his last match when he posted the following:
wrestlingrumors.net
Other Side: Top WWE Star Undergoes Important Change
There’s the switch. Wrestlers can go through a lot of issues in the ring and sometimes those issues can lead to changes. This might be something minor that can lead to a storyline development, or it can be a full fledged turn from good to evil or vice versa. Sometimes these changes take place all at once while others are overnight, and now we know about another one.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jade Cargill vs. Bow Wow Feud to Continue on AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
The ongoing feud between AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and rapper Bow Wow will continue during Wednesday’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. As noted, Cargill and The Baddies had a confrontation with Bow Wow while backstage at the rapper’s concert in Miami on Sunday, following weeks of social media beef between the two, and one night after Cargill retained her title over Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear. You can click here for footage from the concert face-off.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Describes Shawn Michaels And Undertaker's Backstage Powers
Former WWE star Mideon has provided an insight into the backstage powers that The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had during his tenure with the company. "Different kind of power," Mideon said on the "Monte and The Pharaoh" podcast. "[Taker was] always going to do what Vince [McMahon] wants. Gonna make anything work. Shawn was like the rottweiler and the chihuahua, just running around. Calm the chihuahua down, give him whatever he wants. Just keep him cool, you know? That was kind of the thing, Shawn was the champion. It was a different kind of power, but I would say equal."
PWMania
Jungle Boy Confirms AEW Ring Name Change After Full Gear 2022
Following his victory in the steel cage match against Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear 2022 on Saturday night, Jungle Boy Jack Perry spoke at the post-show media scrum. During the scrum, the former Jurassic Express member spoke about the match, feeling like he is past his rivalry with Luchasaurus but understands he probably still has a showdown against Christian Cage in his future.
411mania.com
Shawn Michaels Recalls Telling Kevin Nash Not to Leapfrog In Matches, Partying In 1990s
Shawn Michaels recently recalled how he and Scott Hall got Kevin Nash to stop doing leapfrogs during matches and more. The WWE Hall of Famer and NXT creative head recently spoke with the Games With Names podcast for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On...
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker & Michelle McCool Will Be In Attendance For WWE Survivor Series WarGames
WWE Survivor Series: War Games is set to emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on November 26th. This will be the first edition to be presented under the War Games concept, moved up to the main roster from NXT. Now, a new report suggests that The Undertaker and his family might be in attendance for the show.
PWMania
Jade Cargill and Rapper Bow Wow Get Into Heated Altercation in Miami
Bow Wow and AEW star Jade Cargill clashed in Miami, and things became heated between them. Cargill had to be restrained after they exchanged words. It happened on Sunday night, when Bow Wow was performing as part of the Millennium Tour: Turned Up! at the FTX Arena in Miami. While...
Kenny Omega makes massive announcement following AEW Full Gear
When Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson, made their return in AEW in a World Trios Championship Match against Death Triangle, fans were over the moon. Finally, after almost three months away from an AEW ring following their suspensions for taking part in the “Brawl Out” with CM Punk and Ace Steel, The Elite were back, looked like a million bucks, and even had a new theme song, “Carry on my Wayward Son” to accompany them down to the ring.
wrestlingrumors.net
One More Time: 50 Year Old Former WWE Personality Wants To Return After 9 Year Absence
He wants back in. There are several different people involved in making a wrestling show work and some of them will never wrestle a match in their lives. In addition to the wrestlers themselves, there is the so called third person in the ring in the form of a referee. They can be very important as well and now another one wants to get back in the ring after some time away.
411mania.com
Mick Foley Reveals His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, Says ‘No Wives’ Edict Wasn’t For Everyone
On a recent edition of Foley is Pod, the Hardcore Legend revealed that poor treatment of his wife and family by WWF officials during his first five months was weighing on him going into his match against the Undertaker at Survivor Series 1996 at Madison Square Garden. Mick detailed how from then on, Colette Foley felt uncomfortable backstage at WWE events, and how a specific incident the day of Survivor Series became one of several contributing factors to what he considers a mediocre in-ring performance and a personal, family hurt. Highlights below:
FOX Sports
Kevin Owens is coming for Roman Reigns' Universal title at WarGames! | WWE on FOX
Kevin Owens officially declared that he’s coming for Roman Reigns and the Universal Title this weekend at War Games. KO’s claim for the championship came after her joined the Brawling Brutes in ambushing The Bloodline during Friday Night SmackDown.
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Texted With Former WWE GM Following AEW All Out
It's been nearly three months since the infamous post-All Out backstage altercation involving CM Punk and The Elite, but it remains as hot a topic in the wrestling community as it did when it happened, especially with The Elite's return this weekend at Full Gear. The latest to offer up some perspective on what transpired is WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Long revealed that he spoke to Punk "right after the [media scrum]" through text message.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Changes Their Look
It’s always good to switch things up in the world of professional wrestling and it looks like one WWE star has changed his look. For some time now Akira Tozawa has been dressing as a ninja, but it looks like he’s done with that as Tozawa faced off against Grayson Waller during the Main Event tapings and he wore gear that was similar to his old look.
The Ringer
Head of the Table: The Inside Story on How Roman Reigns Forced the Wrestling World to Acknowledge Him
For days, the conversation raged continuously on the wrestling internet; two professional athletes and their proxies in a fierce debate over which of them is the best in the world. Kenny Omega, longtime king of the smaller circuits, wasn’t prepared to relinquish his crown. Will Ospreay, the spectacular highspot artist of Japan’s top promotion, was quick to point out his recent rave reviews in the pages of Dave Meltzer’s seminal Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the hardcore fans’ bible.
