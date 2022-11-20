Read full article on original website
The 2024 schedule will be the same except the home and away games will be reversed. The schedules are tentatively set at this time. Source TSSAA.
dicksonpost.com
Dickson splits with Clarksville on opening night
Dickson County hosted Clarksville for opening night on Tuesday. The Lady Cougars tried to keep pace with a very strong Clarksville team led by Imari Berry, but the Lady Wildcats defeated Dickson 65-56. The Cougars were able to get some revenge in the boys’ game, though, taking down Clarksville 80-49.
mainstreetmaury.com
Columbia State names commons for local couple
Columbia State Community College recently honored Constantine “Con” and Mary Vrailas for their ongoing support of the college with a naming ceremony for a student and community commons area on the Columbia Campus. Family, friends and colleagues attended for a night with hors d’oeuvres and a string quartet.
atozsports.com
Key Vols player reveals Tennessee’s new goal for the 2022 season
The Tennessee Vols entered the season with the goal of reaching Atlanta to play for an SEC Championship. As the season progressed, Tennessee’s goal shifted a bit. After debuting at No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, the Vols’ goal grew to include a national championship.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit goes all in on Vanderbilt beating Tennessee, says Vols are 'fighting amongst themselves'
Kirk Herbstreit did not hide his “Super Dog” pick for ESPN’s “College GameDay” show on Saturday when the ESPN personalities pick underdog teams. This week it’s Vanderbilt, and Herbstreit added during the College Football Playoff rankings show that he will pick Vanderbilt outright to beat Tennessee.
mainstreetmaury.com
Battle Creek Middle School takes part in All Girls Auto Know Event
The Southern Automotive Women’s Forum (SAWF)’s outreach program, “All Girls Auto Know,” was held last Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Battle Creek Middle School in Spring Hill. The Southern Automotive Women’s Forum is a 501©(3) nonprofit dedicated to the personal and professional advancement of women in the automotive industry. The program, which began in 2010, works with local businesses and schools to host one-day events with middle school girls to explore the career options in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) and automotive.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols defender gives best reason we’ve heard yet for UT’s loss to South Carolina
Tennessee Vols fans are searching for answers after UT’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks this past weekend. Some fans seem to think the absence of linebacker Jeremy Banks, who wasn’t available for the game according to head coach Josh Heupel, was the reason for the loss.
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
mainstreetmaury.com
Mayor's Youth Council conducting toy drive
The Columbia Mayor’s Youth Council is spreading cheer by hosting its second annual CMYC Toy & Book Drive to benefit various local non-profits during the holiday season. The toy drive began Tuesday, Nov. 14, and will end Monday, Dec. 5. New, unwrapped toys and books will be accepted and...
mtsunews.com
First 4 MTSU students reach med school at Meharry as Dec. 1 application deadline looms for next freshman class
As a Dec. 1 application deadline looms for the next group of budding medical school students, the first four MTSU undergraduates have successfully advanced in the special partnership with Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. “We have made it to medical school,” an exuberant Maria Hite of...
Tennessee Tribune
Mayor Cooper Announces All Fifteen Nashville Public High School Athletic Programs Will Receive New Sports Fields
Nashville, TN — Today, Mayor John Cooper announced that every Metro Nashville Public High School (MNPS) athletic program will receive a new sports field, an initiative made possible through an innovative partnership with the Tennessee Titans and The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. (The Fans Inc), a non-profit organization dedicated to endow athletic programming at MNPS schools.
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks,’ making school threats; Why that behavior is becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
Tennessee drivers concerned with dangerous stretch of I-65 amid widening project
Crashes along the stretch of I-65 appear to be getting worse, and the issue mounted on Nov. 9 when there was an 11 car pile up on the interstate.
WSMV
Search underway for Vanderbilt student who went missing on solo hike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a Vanderbilt student who went missing in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 20, was reported missing at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 after failing to return from her solo hike. According to New Hampshire Conservation Officers, Sotelo was dropped off...
Lincoln County homeowner says fungus from Jack Daniels barrel house killing trees, shrubs
A homeowner in Lincoln County says that Jack Daniels, the popular liquor distillery, is building warehouses that are creating an uncontrollable whiskey fungus that’s killing his plants and trees.
WHNT-TV
Buc-ee's Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the Texas Round Up
Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Buc-ee’s Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the …. Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Salvation Army Hosts Thanksgiving Meal. The...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Spurrier reacts to South Carolina's huge win over Tennessee exactly how you'd expect
Steve Spurrier is one of the best when it comes to one-liners against Tennessee. So when Spurrier’s former program, South Carolina, upset the Vols at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Spurrier couldn’t resist giving a predictable reaction. “I almost felt sorry for Tennessee,” Spurrier said, according to Gene Sapakoff...
chattanoogacw.com
Kid Rock fighting to preserve historic Tennessee home: 'Where does it end?'
LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn. (WZTV) — American singer-songwriter Kid Rock is sounding off on preserving history as the future of Beechwood Hall hangs in the balance. In an interview with FOX News' Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock said he's "sick of seeing history torn to the ground." His remarks come as...
WAFF
One killed in Franklin Co. TN burglary
FRANKLIN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - One man was shot and killed during a burglary in Franklin County, Tennessee Sunday afternoon. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene of a reported burglary on Freedom Ln. in Winchester around 3 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies found Jonathan Rollins, 47, with at least one gunshot wound.
mainstreetmaury.com
Maury County receiving three grants from Tennessee Historical Commission
The Tennessee Historical Commission, the State Historic Preservation Office, has announced 35 Federal Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) grants totaling nearly $900,000 awarded for various historic preservation and archaeological projects throughout the state. The grants are awarded annually for projects that support the preservation of historic and archaeological resources. Maury County...
