Cornersville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

On Target News

Coffee County Football Schedules for 2023 and 2024

The 2024 schedule will be the same except the home and away games will be reversed. The schedules are tentatively set at this time. Source TSSAA. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders (28 years) on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for 3,662 (and counting) sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
dicksonpost.com

Dickson splits with Clarksville on opening night

Dickson County hosted Clarksville for opening night on Tuesday. The Lady Cougars tried to keep pace with a very strong Clarksville team led by Imari Berry, but the Lady Wildcats defeated Dickson 65-56. The Cougars were able to get some revenge in the boys’ game, though, taking down Clarksville 80-49.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Columbia State names commons for local couple

Columbia State Community College recently honored Constantine “Con” and Mary Vrailas for their ongoing support of the college with a naming ceremony for a student and community commons area on the Columbia Campus. Family, friends and colleagues attended for a night with hors d’oeuvres and a string quartet.
COLUMBIA, TN
atozsports.com

Key Vols player reveals Tennessee’s new goal for the 2022 season

The Tennessee Vols entered the season with the goal of reaching Atlanta to play for an SEC Championship. As the season progressed, Tennessee’s goal shifted a bit. After debuting at No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, the Vols’ goal grew to include a national championship.
KNOXVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Battle Creek Middle School takes part in All Girls Auto Know Event

The Southern Automotive Women’s Forum (SAWF)’s outreach program, “All Girls Auto Know,” was held last Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Battle Creek Middle School in Spring Hill. The Southern Automotive Women’s Forum is a 501©(3) nonprofit dedicated to the personal and professional advancement of women in the automotive industry. The program, which began in 2010, works with local businesses and schools to host one-day events with middle school girls to explore the career options in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) and automotive.
SPRING HILL, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Mayor's Youth Council conducting toy drive

The Columbia Mayor’s Youth Council is spreading cheer by hosting its second annual CMYC Toy & Book Drive to benefit various local non-profits during the holiday season. The toy drive began Tuesday, Nov. 14, and will end Monday, Dec. 5. New, unwrapped toys and books will be accepted and...
COLUMBIA, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Mayor Cooper Announces All Fifteen Nashville Public High School Athletic Programs Will Receive New Sports Fields

Nashville, TN — Today, Mayor John Cooper announced that every Metro Nashville Public High School (MNPS) athletic program will receive a new sports field, an initiative made possible through an innovative partnership with the Tennessee Titans and The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. (The Fans Inc), a non-profit organization dedicated to endow athletic programming at MNPS schools.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Search underway for Vanderbilt student who went missing on solo hike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a Vanderbilt student who went missing in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 20, was reported missing at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 after failing to return from her solo hike. According to New Hampshire Conservation Officers, Sotelo was dropped off...
FRANCONIA, NH
WHNT-TV

Buc-ee's Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the Texas Round Up

Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Buc-ee’s Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the …. Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Salvation Army Hosts Thanksgiving Meal. The...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

One killed in Franklin Co. TN burglary

FRANKLIN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - One man was shot and killed during a burglary in Franklin County, Tennessee Sunday afternoon. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene of a reported burglary on Freedom Ln. in Winchester around 3 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies found Jonathan Rollins, 47, with at least one gunshot wound.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Maury County receiving three grants from Tennessee Historical Commission

The Tennessee Historical Commission, the State Historic Preservation Office, has announced 35 Federal Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) grants totaling nearly $900,000 awarded for various historic preservation and archaeological projects throughout the state. The grants are awarded annually for projects that support the preservation of historic and archaeological resources. Maury County...
MAURY COUNTY, TN

