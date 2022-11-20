ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, PA

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Georgetown’s new low

It would be fair to say that the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball program has seen better days. It might also be fair to say that literally any day before this one was considered a better day than where Patrick Ewing’s program has landed. Coming off a 6-25 season...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Georgetown hosts American following Wahab's 23-point game

American Eagles (2-2) at Georgetown Hoyas (3-2) BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts the American Eagles after Qudus Wahab scored 23 points in Georgetown's 69-62 victory over the La Salle Explorers. Georgetown went 6-25 overall last season while going 6-11 at home. The Hoyas averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 13.4...
WASHINGTON, DC
AllSyracue

Syracuse Survives Overtime Battle With Richmond

Syracuse used a strong defensive effort down the stretch of regulation and into overtime to pull out a close win over Richmond Monday night 74-71. The Orange improves to 3-1 on the season and will play the winner of St. John's and Temple Tuesday night.  Joe Girard scored a career high 31 ...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy