Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
Fast and Fresh Eats at Los Cabos Mexican Grill and CantinaJ.M. LesinskiSurfside Beach, SC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
SC witness describes orange object emitting triangular beam of lightRoger MarshPawleys Island, SC
Related
(23) CCU football prepares for regular season finale at James Madison
CONWAY, S.C. – The No. 23 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina football team (9-1, 6-1 Sun Belt) will wrap up its 2022 regular-season slate on the road Saturday, Nov. 26, at James Madison (7-3, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va. The opening kickoff is set for noon. The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU. […]
jmusportsnews.com
JMU Favored By Two Scores Against Coastal Carolina
Grayson McCall, the second-best quarterback in the Sun Belt East, is not expected to play Saturday against JMU. That’s a huge loss for Coastal Carolina. Even with that important caveat, JMU is a two-touchdown betting favorite over the reigning Sun Belt East champion. The Dukes, in their first season at the FBS level, are favored by double digits in late November against a ranked Coastal Carolina team coming off consecutive 11-win seasons.
multihousingnews.com
Hudson Capital Sells South Carolina Property for $53M
The company co-developed the 194-unit senior living community in Myrtle Beach, S.C., with Cape Fear Commercial. Hudson Capital Properties has sold off a senior living community that it recently co-developed with Cape Fear Commercial. The company sold the 194-unit Inspire Coastal Grand to an undisclosed buyer for $53.2 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Tai Cohen represented HCP.
wpde.com
'Heard him screaming:' Puppy found in Myrtle Beach chained to tree, severely underweight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A puppy found chained to a tree in the woods and severely underweight in Myrtle Beach has been saved and is being treated at a vet's office. All About Animals Rescue and Transport, Inc. said they have named him Gray, and he is being cared for at Advanced Vet Care in Conway.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for runaway teen who may be traveling to Nebraska
CATAWBA, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Deputies in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Jennifer Lopez-Gonzalez, 16, was last seen the morning of Friday, November 18 when she was supposed to be going to school. According to the York County...
3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in South Carolina that are highly praised for their delicious burgers and impeccable service.
Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of South Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
wpde.com
Missing Bennettsville boy with autism found 70 miles away in Florence Co.
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing autistic 12-year-old Bennettsville boy was found Tuesday evening in the Johnsonville community of Florence County, according to Marlboro County Sheriff Larry McNeil. The two communities are roughly 70 miles apart. McNeil said they’re investigating to determine how the boy ended up so...
WMBF
Sold out CCMF announces 2 more acts for 2023 lineup
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced two more acts performing on the main stage for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach. The four-day musical festival announced Hardy and Tracy Lawrence, will be on the main stage alongside Bret Michaels, North Carolina native Scotty McCreery, Lainey Wilson, Brooks and Dunn, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen.
WLTX.com
South Carolina man, suspect in Potomac River Rapist case dies in DC jail
WASHINGTON — DC Police say a man suspected of being the "Potomac River Rapist" died in custody Saturday morning. Giles Warrick was found unresponsive inside his cell at the D.C. jail around 8:02 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He was 62-year-old. Department of Corrections staff and medical...
WJCL
Update: Missing 14-year-old South Carolina girl found safe
LATTA, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Update: She has been found safe. Initial report: Deputies in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Jykalia Davis disappeared from her home near Latta on Sunday morning.
WECT
N.C. police lieutenant accused of harassing, fighting with race fans at Florence Motor Speedway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Tabor City police lieutenant has been suspended without pay after he was accused of harassing race fans, being belligerent and even spitting on deputies at Florence Motor Speedway over the weekend. A sergeant with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and other units were...
WMBF
‘Caring for each other’: Myrtle Beach Vet Center hosts expo to help fellow veterans
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Veterans took time before the holidays to help their fellow veterans who are in need of an little extra support. The Myrtle Beach Vet Center held its third annual Vet Expo on Tuesday at the General Robert H. Reed Rec Center. It was open...
Myrtle Beach International Airport prepares extra parking for holiday rush
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thanksgiving week is notoriously one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, but officials said it is nothing Myrtle Beach International Airport cannot handle. A study from AAA found that Thanksgiving traveler numbers this year are almost back to pre-pandemic levels with 54.6 million people traveling 50 miles or […]
1 dead in Loris shooting on Bordertowne Drive, police say
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday evening after law enforcement responded to the Loris area in reference to a shooting, according to officials. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angelwood Drive, the report reads. When officers arrived at the scene, several people were standing on Bordertowne […]
Charges dropped against South Carolina deputy after 2 died in flooded van
MARION, S.C. — Criminal charges have been dropped against a former deputy who was helping to transport two mental health patients who drowned while locked in the back of a van that was driven into floodwaters caused by 2018's Hurricane Florence in South Carolina. The van's driver, former Horry...
WMBF
Superintendent: Gun found at Dillon High School; student hid it in guidance office
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A gun was found on Monday at Dillon High School, the district superintendent said. Superintendent Ray Rogers said a student at the school alerted an administrator to the gun, and there was a lockdown while authorities searched the school. Rogers said after a while...
Fire damages Cookout restaurant in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty firefighters responded to a restaurant fire Sunday in Florence, according to Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon. It happened at 8:50 a.m. at the Cookout on South Irby Street, Dillon said. The owner noticed that a kitchen appliance was on fire when he arrived at the restaurant and tried […]
One injured in crash involving dump truck near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Tuesday morning in a crash involving a dump truck near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the area of E. Highway 501 and Cox Ferry Road, HCFR said. One person was taken to a hospital with […]
One injured in overnight crash in Little River
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after an overnight crash near Highway 31 and Highway 9 in Little River. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were called to the area around 3:36 a.m. after a car hit a utility pole. Utility crews have been called to […]
Comments / 0