Nassau County program could make EpiPens available for restaurant owners
Nassau County restaurants could have EpiPens available for customers with life-threatening food allergies, but first the program has to get the approval of the Nassau County Legislature.
Volunteer firefighters honored for rescue efforts in Nassau County
ROOSEVELT, NY (PIX11) — As fire and thick smoke consumed a house in Roosevelt, volunteer firefighters jumped into action; now they’re being thanked. Volunteers Chief Anthony Sotira and Lieutenant Joe Brown were honored Monday for their efforts on East Raymond Avenue on the morning of Nov. 4. Brown, who volunteers with Baldwin fire service, heard the […]
longisland.com
Suffolk Sheriff to Host Turkey Distribution Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 10AM
Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr., will distribute holiday meals for those in need at the 4th Annual Suffolk Sheriff’s Office Thanksgiving Food Distribution on November 22, beginning at 10am. Over 450 turkeys along with the trimmings (gravy, stuffing, sides) will be given out at the Suffolk County Sheriff’s...
Man dies after driving off dock on Long Island
BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A man died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency and driving off a dock on Long Island.Suffolk County Police found a red Nissan Rogue submerged in water near the Maple Avenue Dock in Bay Shore.Police say the driver, 39-year-old Robert Lancaster, drove into the water just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to give them a call.
Volunteers distribute free Thanksgiving food boxes in the Bronx to those in need
Volunteers distributed free Thanksgiving food boxes in the Bronx for people experiencing financial hardships.
MTA survey offers riders the chance to win $100 pre-paid cash gift card
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Looking for some extra cash to help out with your holiday shopping?. The MTA is offering riders the chance to win a $100 pre-paid cash gift card for participating in the agency’s latest customer survey. On Monday, the MTA announced that launch of its Fall...
Police: Commack man dies after driving off Bay Shore dock
Police say Robert Lancaster suffered an apparent medical emergency before going into the water.
SILive.com
Here are the top 10 highest-paying NYC civil service jobs, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City provides a wealth of career opportunities with room to grow and top benefits through its civil service jobs — but some careers pay more than others. New York City employs hundreds of thousands of people in its 80 agencies, and taking...
News 12
Lynx captured in Central Islip gets new home in Holtsville
A lynx that was captured in a Central Islip neighborhood after it roamed around for several days has a new home in Holtsville. Leo the lynx is now living at the Holtsville Ecology Site and Animal Preserve. After being captured by the Suffolk County Police Department, the lynx was originally...
NYPD detective injured in 2017 car dragging gifted special therapy room
In 2020, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage on Det. Veve's family home that he shares with his wife and daughter -- now they are going a step further.
Brooklyn woman pleads guilty to cheating COVID-19 assistance programs out of thousands
A 28-year-old Brooklyn woman pleaded guilty to fraud for lying to obtain money and services from New York’s COVID-19 hotel isolation program, unemployment benefits and the Pandemic Paycheck Protection program (PPP).
Brownsville residents rally for new streetlights to make streets safer
The street that Brownsville residents are hoping receives better lighting is Watkins Street. They say that there are just two working street lights with long stretches of the block with no visibility at all, inviting criminals to attack.
Long Island family warns of RSV after child hospitalized with the virus
A family on Long Island is sharing their experience with RSV after two of their little girls came down with the virus.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hempstead, NY
Hempstead, New York, is on Long Island, the biggest township in the whole country. Founded in 1644, this township in Nassau County has 22 incorporated areas and 34 unincorporated villages. With the numerous destinations within Hempstead, it is no surprise that this town has become popular among tourists. Today, Hempstead...
longisland.com
Dentist and Tobay Worker Charged in 136-Count Indictment for Opioid Prescription Scheme
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Frank A. Tarentino III announced that a Nassau County dentist and a Town of Oyster Bay worker have been indicted for their roles in a scheme to sell opioid prescriptions during a four-year period from 2017 to 2021.
Man steals Amazon delivery van from worker at knifepoint for Brooklyn joyride
A thief took an Amazon delivery van for a joyride Monday after stealing it from a worker at knifepoint, authorities said.
longisland.com
Primark Opens First Long Island Store at Roosevelt Field Mall
Primark, the budget fashion retailer from Ireland, has opened its first store on Long Island at Roosevelt Field Mall this month. The retailer has two other stores planned to open by the end of the year, one in Queens, and another in Brooklyn. These stores kick off Primark's US growth...
13-year-old boy hospitalized in East Harlem slashing, suspect at-large
A 13-year-old boy was slashed in East Harlem on Tuesday, according to police. The attack took place near the corner of East 117th Street and Second Avenue, officials said.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Deputies Make Leandra's Law DWI Arrest
On 11/09/2022 at approximately 2:32 A.M., Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs stopped a car on Route 112 in Patchogue, NY, for failure to maintain lane. The driver, Ivan Vallejo, 51, of Medford, NY, was found to be intoxicated. Vallejo’s fourteen-year-old son was sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.
Alert Issued For Hit-Run Driver Who Struck 17-Year-Old In Island Park, Police Say
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck a teenage pedestrian on Long Island. The incident happened at around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Island Park, near Newport and Long Beach roads, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said after striking the...
