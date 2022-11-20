ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

PIX11

Volunteer firefighters honored for rescue efforts in Nassau County

ROOSEVELT, NY (PIX11) — As fire and thick smoke consumed a house in Roosevelt, volunteer firefighters jumped into action; now they’re being thanked. Volunteers Chief Anthony Sotira and Lieutenant Joe Brown were honored Monday for their efforts on East Raymond Avenue on the morning of Nov. 4. Brown, who volunteers with Baldwin fire service, heard the […]
longisland.com

Suffolk Sheriff to Host Turkey Distribution Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 10AM

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr., will distribute holiday meals for those in need at the 4th Annual Suffolk Sheriff’s Office Thanksgiving Food Distribution on November 22, beginning at 10am. Over 450 turkeys along with the trimmings (gravy, stuffing, sides) will be given out at the Suffolk County Sheriff’s...
CBS New York

Man dies after driving off dock on Long Island

BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A man died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency and driving off a dock on Long Island.Suffolk County Police found a red Nissan Rogue submerged in water near the Maple Avenue Dock in Bay Shore.Police say the driver, 39-year-old Robert Lancaster, drove into the water just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to give them a call.
News 12

Lynx captured in Central Islip gets new home in Holtsville

A lynx that was captured in a Central Islip neighborhood after it roamed around for several days has a new home in Holtsville. Leo the lynx is now living at the Holtsville Ecology Site and Animal Preserve. After being captured by the Suffolk County Police Department, the lynx was originally...
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hempstead, NY

Hempstead, New York, is on Long Island, the biggest township in the whole country. Founded in 1644, this township in Nassau County has 22 incorporated areas and 34 unincorporated villages. With the numerous destinations within Hempstead, it is no surprise that this town has become popular among tourists. Today, Hempstead...
longisland.com

Primark Opens First Long Island Store at Roosevelt Field Mall

Primark, the budget fashion retailer from Ireland, has opened its first store on Long Island at Roosevelt Field Mall this month. The retailer has two other stores planned to open by the end of the year, one in Queens, and another in Brooklyn. These stores kick off Primark's US growth...
longisland.com

Suffolk County Deputies Make Leandra's Law DWI Arrest

On 11/09/2022 at approximately 2:32 A.M., Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs stopped a car on Route 112 in Patchogue, NY, for failure to maintain lane. The driver, Ivan Vallejo, 51, of Medford, NY, was found to be intoxicated. Vallejo’s fourteen-year-old son was sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.
