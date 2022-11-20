ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys fans are currently enjoying their blowout over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are thrashing the Vikings, 37-3, on the road on Sunday. Cowboys fans are not loving one in-game prediction from Tony Romo, though. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster believes that both offensive...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night

It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
The Spun

Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win

Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be down to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when it comes to his free agency decision. If that's the case, the Cowboys certainly made a good impression on Sunday. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys beat the crap...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Wants 1 NFL Quarterback Benched

Stephen A. Smith wants an NFL starting quarterback to get benched after Sunday. The ESPN personality is joining New York Jets fans in calling for quarterback Zach Wilson to get to the bench. Wilson played poorly in the Jets' 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. He also failed to...
NEW YORK STATE
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
WFAA

Jerry Jones on reports of Odell Beckham Jr. visit with the Cowboys: 'That's my understanding too'

DALLAS — Another day, another Dallas Cowboys-Odell Beckham Jr. rumor. But this time, it may be more than just a rumor. Free agent Beckham Jr., who is looking to make his comeback after an ACL injury in last season's Super Bowl, is reportedly planning to visit with the Cowboys and Giants after Thanksgiving, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing

An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant

The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blatant Officiating Mistake

The New York Jets and the New England Patriots had quite the finish to Sunday afternoon's game. New England beat New York on a game-winning punt return for a touchdown. NFL fans believe a serious block in the back was missed by the officiating crew. The Patriots got away with...
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Reportedly Becoming 'A Problem'

An NFL starting quarterback's lack of accountability is reportedly becoming a problem. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson failed to take accountability for his team's lack of offense in the 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Wilson, a top pick in the NFL Draft, simply said "no" when...
NEW YORK STATE
WIVB

Josh Allen’s neighbors help dig him out ahead of Browns game

(WIVB) — Two lifelong Buffalo Bills fans lent a hand Saturday when they helped dig out their snowed-in neighbors. That included one very special neighbor — Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Norm Marshall woke up around 5 a.m. Saturday and hopped on his tractor to dig out from that...
BUFFALO, NY
MassLive.com

Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)

FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear

Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
