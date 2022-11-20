Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday
Dallas Cowboys fans are currently enjoying their blowout over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are thrashing the Vikings, 37-3, on the road on Sunday. Cowboys fans are not loving one in-game prediction from Tony Romo, though. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster believes that both offensive...
Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night
It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
Patriots released a veteran running back and added another kicker on Monday
FOXBOROUGH – Life in the NFL is tough. A little over a week ago, Tristan Vizcaino made two field goals and hit three extra points as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. On Monday, the kicker was back inside the Patriots locker room. The Patriots signed Vizcaino back to...
Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win
Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be down to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when it comes to his free agency decision. If that's the case, the Cowboys certainly made a good impression on Sunday. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys beat the crap...
Stephen A. Smith Wants 1 NFL Quarterback Benched
Stephen A. Smith wants an NFL starting quarterback to get benched after Sunday. The ESPN personality is joining New York Jets fans in calling for quarterback Zach Wilson to get to the bench. Wilson played poorly in the Jets' 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. He also failed to...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
How Tall is NBC ‘Sunday Night Football’ Host Maria Taylor?
When watching the 'Football Night in America' studio show ahead of 'Sunday Night Football' on NBC, many fans ask, how tall is Maria Taylor? The post How Tall is NBC ‘Sunday Night Football’ Host Maria Taylor? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Patrick Mahomes threw one of the coolest passes of his career and NFL fans were in awe
Patrick Mahomes has already made a ton of memorable throws during his still young NFL career, throws that have had NFL fans in awe of his ridiculous abilities. He can just make the impossible look really easy. Well, Mahomes did it again Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers when...
WFAA
Jerry Jones on reports of Odell Beckham Jr. visit with the Cowboys: 'That's my understanding too'
DALLAS — Another day, another Dallas Cowboys-Odell Beckham Jr. rumor. But this time, it may be more than just a rumor. Free agent Beckham Jr., who is looking to make his comeback after an ACL injury in last season's Super Bowl, is reportedly planning to visit with the Cowboys and Giants after Thanksgiving, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones sends message to Giants, Eagles with bold prediction
Will the Dallas Cowboys prevail despite NFC East competition?. Jerry Jones sure thinks so. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After the 40-3 pummeling of the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys owner was asked if his team is a Super Bowl contender. Here’s what he said, via ESPN:
NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing
An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident
The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant
The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
NFL World Reacts To Blatant Officiating Mistake
The New York Jets and the New England Patriots had quite the finish to Sunday afternoon's game. New England beat New York on a game-winning punt return for a touchdown. NFL fans believe a serious block in the back was missed by the officiating crew. The Patriots got away with...
NFL Starting Quarterback Reportedly Becoming 'A Problem'
An NFL starting quarterback's lack of accountability is reportedly becoming a problem. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson failed to take accountability for his team's lack of offense in the 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Wilson, a top pick in the NFL Draft, simply said "no" when...
How another Patriots win over stumbling Jets played on New York tabloids
There was some odd optimism in New York this week about the Jets’ chances to beat the Patriots on Sunday. That optimism was reflected on the back pages of the New York Daily News and the New York Post. Yes, the Jets are better than they’ve been and the...
WIVB
Josh Allen’s neighbors help dig him out ahead of Browns game
(WIVB) — Two lifelong Buffalo Bills fans lent a hand Saturday when they helped dig out their snowed-in neighbors. That included one very special neighbor — Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Norm Marshall woke up around 5 a.m. Saturday and hopped on his tractor to dig out from that...
Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)
FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear
Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0