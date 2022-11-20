Read full article on original website
Joan T. Ganter, 86, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On November 19, 2022, our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to so many passed at the age of 86. She was the CEO of the Ganter family and was instrumental in supporting and influencing so many members of our family. Joan raised eight children and was known as “Mema” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. First and foremost her family was the most important thing to her and she was always present at celebrations, graduations, sporting events and family gatherings. Her eight children provided her with 20 grandchildren who then went on to produce 21 great grandchildren. She was known for her cooking, her bacon potato and macaroni salads and fish chowder were just several of her famous dishes. Joan was also known for her knitting and produced well over 100 blankets for family members and friends in addition to her famous dishcloths and other items.
Ronald J. Asafaylo, 80, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald J. Asafaylo, 80, passed away at his home in Watertown Saturday, November 19, 2022. Ronald was born in Mercer, PA June 4, 1942, son of John and Margaret G. Kudrey Asafaylo. The family moved to the north country and he was a 1960 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy. He graduated from Wadhams Hall Seminary and then from St. Bonaventure University.
Michael Everett Worley, 47, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael Everett Worley, 47, of Washington St., died on November 16, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle-pedestrian accident. Michael was born on November 18, 1974 in Lowville, New York, son of James P. and Judy (Beaudoin) Worley. He was employed as an attendant at Sunoco Gas Station in Watertown.
Jeffrey L. Hamilton, 72, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey L. Hamilton, 72, formerly of NYS Route, 3 died peacefully on Monday evening, November 21, 2022, at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing where he has been a resident since 2020. He was born on August 25, 1950, in Daviess County, Indiana to...
Trevor J. Gladle, 42, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Trevor J. Gladle, 42, of South Massey Street, passed away November 19, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Trevor was born October 23, 1980 in Watertown , son of Kenneth B. Gladle and Patricia A. (Netto) Gladle-Hatch. He attended schools in Watertown and received his plumbing and heating certificate from Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. Trevor worked for various restaurants including Ricardo’s as an executive chef and most recently at Spokes as a sous chef.
Alicha M. St Croix, 22, formerly of Watertown and Chaumont
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Alicha M. St Croix, 22, of Plattsburgh, NY and formerly of Watertown and Chaumont, NY, passed away November 13, 2022 at the Massachusetts General Hospital following complications from giving birth. She was born on August 21, 2000, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Adam and Shannon...
Betty Ann Blanchard, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Betty Ann Blanchard, 76, formerly of Midtown Towers, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home where she had been a resident for a short time. Betty was born on October 26, 1946 in Watertown, New York, daughter of the late Gilbert...
Judith C. Hudziak, 81, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Judith C. Hudziak will be 2:00pm – 4:00pm Monday, November 28th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. The burial and funeral service will be held at a date and time convenient to her family. Judith passed away at Samaritan’s...
Linda L. Hautamaki, 73, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Linda L. Hautamaki, 73, of Trout Creek, Michigan, passed away November 16, 2022 at the home of her daughter in Dexter, NY. She was born on March 5, 1949 in Pontiac, Michigan, daughter of Daniel R. and Dora (Brownell) Pifer. She graduated from Clarkston High...
Michael James Paul, 42, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael James Paul, 42, of Lewis St., passed away on November 20, 2022 at home. Michael was born in Redding, Pennsylvania on June 30, 1980 to Stewart R. Paul and Donna M. Sprague. After receiving his GED, he attended college in Binghamton. He was employed...
Marion Y. Sullivan, 83, of Harrisville
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) -Funeral services for Marion Y. Sullivan, age 83, of Harrisville, NY, will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 11:00AM at Frary Funeral Home on 14248 State Street in Harrisville, NY. Visitation will be held at the funeral home in Harrisville prior to funeral services from 9:00AM to 11:00AM. Burial will be in Pitcairn Cemetery in the Spring at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville. Ms. Sullivan passed away on Friday evening, November 18, 2022, at Lewis County Nursing Home in Lowville, NY.
Lowell A. Manzer, 78, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowell A. Manzer, 78, died Sunday morning, November 20, 2022 at his home under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice after a hard fought battle with ALS. Lowell was born on May 15th, 1944 in Lowville the son of the late Lloyd...
Jeanne Kenwell, 69, of Natural Bridge
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Jeanne Kenwell, 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, November 17, 2022, under the care of her family and Jefferson County Hospice. Jeanne was born on September 28, 1953, in Brooklyn, New York to the late Eugene & Georgette (Lionarons) Winowitch. She graduated from State John Baptist School in West Islip, NY.
Thomas C. Flanagan, 83, of Richville
RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Thomas C. Flanagan, age 83 of Richville NY, passed away on Saturday (November 19, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. As per his request there will be no funeral services. Arrangements are with the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Surviving are two sons Thomas and...
Iris L. Waugh, 83, of Talcville
TALCVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Iris L. Waugh, age 83, of Talcville, passed away on November 21, 2022 at her home. Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Edwards on Friday, November 25, 2022 from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Edwards. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Kate “Stella” Sheldon, 98, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Kate “Stella” Sheldon, 98, of Washington Street, died peacefully on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at her home under the care of her loving family and Lewis County Hospice. A full obituary will be published shortly. The family is being cared for by Lundy...
Lowville volleyball standout to take talents to Division II
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It’s an exciting time of the year as local high school athletes sign letters of intent to take their talents to the next level. The latest commitment came Tuesday afternoon in Lowville. Lowville Academy’s auditorium was the site as Peyton Cole committed to play...
Almost time for the Gouverneur Christmas Parade
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Gouverneur Christmas Parade will be here soon. Chamber of Commerce president Tim Reddick stopped by to bring us up to speed. Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning. Festivities are from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3,...
Articulation agreement helps JCC students transfer to SUNY Upstate
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College has an articulation agreement with SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. Assistant professor Jerry Zoanetti says the agreement makes it easier for students in JCC’s Allied Health School of STEM to transfer to Upstate. Watch the video for his interview on...
Zoo New York to host ‘Winter Wonderlights’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zoo New York in Watertown’s Thompson Park is once again hosting its holiday lights show. Events coordinator Kristina Friel and executive director Larry Sorel said it’s the third year for their “Winter Wonderlights” event. Watch the video for their interview on...
