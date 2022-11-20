ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

Landry Award finalists announced for 2022 football player and coach of the year

By Brian Gosset
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Pt5P_0jHwCCz500

Southlake Carroll running back Owen Allen and Everman defensive tackle Kevin Allen are among the five finalists for the 2022 Tom Landry player of the year award.

The award recognizes the top high school football player in North Texas who demonstrates positive character and leadership attributes.

Denton Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold, Frisco Lone Star receiver/defensive back Jaylon Braxton and DeSoto receiver Johntay Cook are also finalists for player of the year.

Marcus Gates (Dallas Madison), Mike Alexander (Grapevine), Bill Elliott (Celina), Chad Rogers (Tioga) and Gregory George (Mansfield) are the finalists for coach the year.

Both winners will be announced during The Landry Award presentation on Monday, Dec. 12 and broadcast live on TXA 21.

Previous football players that won the award include Johnathan Gray (Aledo), Jett Duffey (Mansfield Lake Ridge), Kennedy Brooks (Mansfield), Kyler Murray (Allen), John Stephen Jones (Highland Park), TJ McDaniel (Southlake Carroll), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Rockwall) and JoJo Earle (Aledo).

Rockwall-Heath quarterback Josh Hoover and Colleyville Heritage’s Kirk Martin won the awards last season.

