Minnesota State

MassLive.com

Patriots’ Bill Belichick calls Trent Brown benching ‘a coaching decision’

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots offense struggling to score against the Jets wasn’t surprising. Their alignment to start the game was though. When the offense got the ball in the first quarter, Isaiah Wynn trotted onto the field in Trent Brown’s normal spot at left tackle as the 6-foot-9 lineman watched from the sideline with a winter hat on. Brown hadn’t missed a snap prior to the benching, and didn’t enter the game until the second quarter when Wynn went down with a foot injury.
Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)

FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
David Andrews remarkably back at Patriots practice, new player spotted, too

FOXBOROUGH — Nobody is ever going to question David Andrews’ toughness. Less than 48 hours after needing a pair of trainers to help him hobble to the Patriots locker room, the center was back on the practice field with his teammates. Andrews suffered a thigh injury that NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported as potentially season-ending, but he’s already trying to gut through it.
James Ferentz is ready to play a bigger Patriots role with David Andrews out

FOXBOROUGH – James Ferentz ‘wife, Skylar, often wonders out loud about why her husband works late nights. Since entering the NFL in 2014, Ferentz has eight-career starts and 52 games played. He’s bounced on and off various teams practice squads, including the Patriots. As a reserve offensive lineman, there’s no guarantee he sees the field. But as the 33-year-old explains to his wife, that doesn’t mean he has less work to do during the week.
Former Patriots: Cordarrelle Patterson breaks all-time special teams record

No player in the history of the NFL has returned more kickoffs for touchdowns than Cordarrelle Patterson. That officially became the case when the former New England Patriots receiver (now an Atlanta Falcons running back) returned a kickoff for a score for the ninth time in his career -- and also helped his win come back to secure a win.

