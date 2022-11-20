ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Giants Sign TE Nick Vannett To Practice Squad

Vannett, 29, is a former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ohio State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,056,880 rookie contract when Seattle traded him to the Steelers a few years ago. Vannett finished out his contract before agreeing to...
Yardbarker

Evaluating Cardinals' Week 11 Snap Counts vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals are now 4-7, and boy was their latest loss ugly. Needing a win to keep their head above water in the hunt for the NFC West, the Cardinals had their head shoved down by the San Francisco 49ers in embarrassing 38-10 fashion. Arizona, who held a 3-0...
NBC Sports

How to watch Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons

Winners of five out of their last six games, the Washington Commanders are riding high entering this Sunday's Week 12 contest against the Atlanta Falcons. After a 1-4 start, the Commanders have clawed back to 6-5 and are now firmly in the NFC playoff picture. This Sunday's matchup against Atlanta is a crucial one, as the Falcons sit just one game back of Washington in the wild card standings.
