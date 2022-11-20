Winners of five out of their last six games, the Washington Commanders are riding high entering this Sunday's Week 12 contest against the Atlanta Falcons. After a 1-4 start, the Commanders have clawed back to 6-5 and are now firmly in the NFC playoff picture. This Sunday's matchup against Atlanta is a crucial one, as the Falcons sit just one game back of Washington in the wild card standings.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO