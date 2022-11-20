LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A record number of homicides in Lexington for 2022, and the count keeps rising. The additional cases are putting more strain on an already understaffed police department that works to give each investigation the attention it deserves. Homicide detectives are hoping Crime Stoppers’ initiative to pay $2500 for tips in unsolved 2022 murders brings in the information they need to close a case.

