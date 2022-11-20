Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Eastland Parkway scene shuts down Lexington schools
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence Tuesday on Eastland Parkway led to a brief lockdown of area schools. Multiple officers used K-9s to canvas the area around 3 p.m. while a police helicopter circled above. Lexington police said they were searching for someone who ran away from officers and remains on the run as of Tuesday.
fox56news.com
Homicide investigation underway after man shoots wife in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police responded to a homicide in Lexington on Wednesday, after a husband called 911 saying he shot his wife. Police told FOX 56 that they arrived at the scene in the 2800 Block of Bay Colony Drive where they found the woman deceased from a gunshot wound.
fox56news.com
Lexington homicide detectives relying on Crime Stoppers for tips on record number of cases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A record number of homicides in Lexington for 2022, and the count keeps rising. The additional cases are putting more strain on an already understaffed police department that works to give each investigation the attention it deserves. Homicide detectives are hoping Crime Stoppers’ initiative to pay $2500 for tips in unsolved 2022 murders brings in the information they need to close a case.
fox56news.com
Richmond police searching for man involved in theft investigation
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Richmond police are searching for information about a man wanted in connection to a theft investigation. The Richmond Police Department said it is looking for 31-year-old Charles Duh. Police said he is a suspect in a theft investigation and has several unserved arrest warrants.
WKYT 27
Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Life-threatening injuries have been reported after a motorcycle crash on the outer loop of Man o’ War at Palumbo. Police say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. They say the other vehicle involved was an SUV. A driver was transported to the...
fox56news.com
Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington drunk driving crash
Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington …. Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health …. State Senator Ralph Alvarado will be...
fox56news.com
Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County wreck kills 1
According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Danielle Kelly is wanted on a murder charge and three counts of first-degree assault after driving an SUV while under the influence. Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County …. According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Danielle Kelly is wanted on...
WTVQ
Person taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash on Man O’ War
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision Tuesday between an SUV and a motorcycle. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Man O’ War Boulevard and Palumbo Drive. The investigation continues.
q95fm.net
Morehead Police Arrest Five People Following Drug Raid
Morehead Police announced on their Facebook page that five people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking. Officers with Morehead Police served a search warrant Early Friday morning at a home in Morehead on North Wilson Avenue. Police discovered large quantities on what’s speculated to be meth and heroin. Also...
WKYT 27
Police search for suspect in overnight shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting, after a man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday night. According to police, the man arrived at a local hospital around 11:40 p.m. His injuries were said to be non-life-threatening. Officers say the shooting happened in...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Several Lexington homicides linked to domestic violence
WATCH | Several Lexington homicides linked to domestic violence
fox56news.com
Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash
Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash. Another student released from hospital after Magoffin …. Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash. Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health …. State Senator Ralph Alvarado will be the new commissioner for the Tennessee Health...
fox56news.com
Chesapeake Walmart shooting: Victim's sister say it's comforting he's been talking
The victim, who's worked at the store for 20 years, had only been clocked in for about 10 minutes when he was shot. Read more: bit.ly/3tUDFbA. Chesapeake Walmart shooting: Victim’s sister say …. The victim, who's worked at the store for 20 years, had only been clocked in for...
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington hosts third gun violence forum before year ends
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington is seeing a record-breaking year for homicides, with many relating to domestic violence incidents. As the end of the year nears, conversations on the city’s increasing gun violence are continuing at the downtown district’s community-based forum. This marks the third time the community...
WKYT 27
Ky. mother arrested after son ingests dangerous drug, citation says
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother is facing charges after police say her son ingested a dangerous drug. Alashia Brown is charged with criminal abuse. According to her arrest citation, Brown’s two-year-old son was taken to the hospital after ingesting fentanyl Sunday afternoon. We don’t know the boy’s condition at this time.
fox56news.com
2 vehicle collision leaves Nicholasville woman dead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday on Winchester Road. Emily Elizabeth Blair, 34, of Nicholasville, was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m. on Winchester Road and Elam Village Drive. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office confirmed Blair died of blunt force...
WTVQ
Stanton police seek man accused in counterfeit money case
Do you recognize him? If so, you're asked to contact the Stanton Police Department.
fox56news.com
Fayette County coroner continues to investigate discovery of skeletal remains
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Cadaver dogs and police were investigating Monday after partial human remains were found Friday near the Paris Pike exit. Calls first came in around 2 p.m. at the 113 Exit, where the partial skeletal remains were located near I-75. After the handful of cadaver dogs searched the area along with homicide and forensic teams, Coroner Gary Ginn reports that no additional remains were located.
