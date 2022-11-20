ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltham, MA

MassLive.com

Arrest warrant issued for Rafael Garcia-Rey in Lowell fatal shooting, officials say

Officials have announced that investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for a man who they believe was connected to a fatal shooting that occurred in Lowell last week. The arrest warrant is sent out for Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. Garcia is believed to have fatally shot Odogwu Ganobi of Lowell after a verbal altercation over a traffic dispute on Nov. 15.
LOWELL, MA
MassLive.com

Trial delayed for woman indicted in crash that killed Needham teens

A medical emergency that hospitalized Dania Antoine-Guiteau, a woman who is facing charges in connection with a 2018 crash that killed two Needham High School teenage girls, delayed closing arguments in her trial to Nov. 28. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 52, of Wellesley, was indicted for manslaughter and negligent motor vehicle homicide...
NEEDHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester man killed in 2-car rollover crash in Bolton

A 31-year old Worcester man is dead after a woman lost control of her car on I-495 in Bolton, struck his and caused both to swerve into the median and rollover, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police troopers from the Leominster barracks responded to the rollover crash at...
BOLTON, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Westborough sells for $922,000

Sean Lane and Mary Lane acquired the property at 8 Old Nourse Street, Westborough, from Guillermo Mejia Perez and Cecilia M Valdivieso on Nov. 4, 2022, for $922,000 which works out to $312 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.1-acre lot.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

