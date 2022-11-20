Officials have announced that investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for a man who they believe was connected to a fatal shooting that occurred in Lowell last week. The arrest warrant is sent out for Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. Garcia is believed to have fatally shot Odogwu Ganobi of Lowell after a verbal altercation over a traffic dispute on Nov. 15.

LOWELL, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO