1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Arrest warrant issued for Rafael Garcia-Rey in Lowell fatal shooting, officials say
Officials have announced that investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for a man who they believe was connected to a fatal shooting that occurred in Lowell last week. The arrest warrant is sent out for Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. Garcia is believed to have fatally shot Odogwu Ganobi of Lowell after a verbal altercation over a traffic dispute on Nov. 15.
Trial delayed for woman indicted in crash that killed Needham teens
A medical emergency that hospitalized Dania Antoine-Guiteau, a woman who is facing charges in connection with a 2018 crash that killed two Needham High School teenage girls, delayed closing arguments in her trial to Nov. 28. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 52, of Wellesley, was indicted for manslaughter and negligent motor vehicle homicide...
Hingham Apple store crash: Bradley Rein arrested, charged with motor vehicle homicide
UPDATE: Hingham Apple Store defendant Bradley Rein says crash was accident, foot was stuck on gas. The driver of the SUV that crashed through the Hingham Apple store in the Derby St. plaza on Monday morning has been arrested, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz stated. Bradley Rein, 53, has...
Hingham Apple Store crash: Photos show scene of devastation
An SUV plowed through the glass front window of an Apple Store in Hingham on Monday morning, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen more before colliding with the store’s back wall, authorities said. Kevin Bradley, a 65-year-old New Jersey man, was pronounced dead at the scene,...
Nicholas Pike, 26, identified as victim in fatal Gardner crash
A 26 year-old Gardner man has been identified as the victim of a fatal head-on crash in Gardner Thursday, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. Nicholas Pike was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Route 140 near Green Street just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Hingham Apple Store defendant Bradley Rein says crash was accident, foot was stuck on gas
The man accused of crashing an SUV through the front window of an Apple Store in Hingham said his foot became stuck on the gas in the parking lot outside, and that he was unable to brake before his vehicle plowed into the store. Bradley Rein, 53, faces a charge...
Hingham Apple store crash: Bradley Rein had prior drunk driving citation expunged
The 53-year-old Natick man charged in connection with the Hingham Apple store crash on Monday morning that killed one person and injured 20, had previously been issued a citation for drunk driving in the state of Vermont, prosecutors stated in Hingham District Court during an arraignment Tuesday morning. The incident,...
Responders describe treating Apple Store crash victims through broken glass
Treating victims of the deadly car crash at a Hingham Apple Store was a surreal experience, South Shore Hospital staff said Tuesday, a day after an SUV plowed into the retail storefront, killing one man and injuring 20 more. But it was a possibility the paramedics, doctors, surgeons and nurses had trained for.
Worcester man killed in 2-car rollover crash in Bolton
A 31-year old Worcester man is dead after a woman lost control of her car on I-495 in Bolton, struck his and caused both to swerve into the median and rollover, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police troopers from the Leominster barracks responded to the rollover crash at...
Driver in Hingham Apple store crash not among injured sent to hospital
The driver of the SUV that smashed through an Apple store in Hingham was not the one individual killed in the crash, nor were they any of the 16 other individuals transported to the hospital for injuries, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz stated in a press conference. At 10:45...
Arrest of Rob McClanaghan first Suffolk County case to combine rape and drugging charges, DA says
The arrest of NBA skills trainer Robert McClanaghan is the first case in Suffolk County to have both rape and drink-spiking charges filed together, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Tuesday. “I’m a little surprised that that’s the case,” Hayden told reporters Tuesday following the arraignment of McClanaghan in...
Jairo Martinez Gonzalez pleads not guilty in Polar Beverages warehouse stabbing
A man accused of stabbing a fellow Polar Beverages employee and leaving him with injuries that required 19 days of hospitalization pleaded not guilty to the charges against him in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday. Jairo Martinez Gonzalez, 25, pleaded not guilty to armed assault with intent to murder and assault...
Hingham Apple store crash: GoFundMe raises money for Kevin Bradley’s family
A GoFundMe is raising money for the family of the man killed after an SUV hit an Apple store in Hingham, also leaving at least 20 others injured. Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz stated. The GoFundMe is raising money for his family.
At least 1 dead, multiple injured after vehicle crashed through Apple store
UPDATE: 1 dead and 16 injured in Apple store crash, Plymouth DA confirms. At least one person is dead and multiple others are injured after a vehicle crashed through the front of an Apple store in Hingham, the Patriot Ledger reported. The crash happened just before 11 a.m., the Hanover...
Kevin Bradley of New Jersey killed in Hingham Apple store crash, DA says
Enter your email address here to receive MassLive's Breaking News newsletter:. A 65-year-old New Jersey man was identified as the person killed in Monday morning’s crash at the Hingham Apple store, according to District Attorney Tim Cruz. Kevin Bradley was identified as the person killed Monday, Cruz said in...
Could a stalled bill have stopped deadly Hingham Apple Store crash?
From the parking lot of the Derby Street Shops plaza in Hingham, in front of the Barnes and Noble bookstore, it is a nearly straight shot to the plate glass windows that form the front of the Apple Store. That is the path that prosecutors say a 53-year-old driver took...
Man claiming he inspired ‘The Town’ charged with robbing Boston banks
A man from Fall River who claimed he inspired Ben Affleck’s character in the 2010 film “The Town” was charged in connection with allegedly robbing a TD Bank in downtown Boston. Facing a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, William Sequeira, 59, was charged with...
Colorado Springs shooting: Lexington ‘is not immune’ to LGBTQ hate, superintendent says
Editor’s Note: This article contains a description of an event involving homophobia and transphobia. After a shooting at a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, the Lexington Public Schools superintendent reminded residents that their area is not “immune” and that a hateful incident happened during a town celebration called “Discovery Day” in October.
Tyler King sentenced to 5 years in prison for overdose that killed mother of two
A Haverhill man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday in connection with the fatal overdose of a 42-year-old woman. Tyler King was sentenced to 5 years in state prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection with the fatal overdose of Trisha Denoncourt, a mother of two, court records showed. He was credited 469 days.
Single family residence in Westborough sells for $922,000
Sean Lane and Mary Lane acquired the property at 8 Old Nourse Street, Westborough, from Guillermo Mejia Perez and Cecilia M Valdivieso on Nov. 4, 2022, for $922,000 which works out to $312 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.1-acre lot.
