THE BUZZ: California’s endangered House incumbents avoided extinction this month, but frontline state legislators could soon be back to private life. Members of Congress targeted for defeat — both Democrats and Republicans — have held onto their jobs, or, in one case, led a too-tight-to-determine race. Despite the tens of millions of dollars spent to dislodge officeholders in tight districts, voters chose to return their representatives to the House. But Republican challengers have a clear path to picking up a couple of seats in the Legislature by ousting Democratic state lawmakers — something we haven’t seen in several cycles — and a Republican could be unseated. To add to the drama, several races are separated by fewer than a thousand votes and two by fewer than twenty.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO