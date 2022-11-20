Read full article on original website
Related
Rick Scott soldiers on after failed efforts to reclaim the Senate and topple McConnell
Rumblings about the political ascension of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, the head of the Senate GOP’s 2022 campaign arm, have been in the air for months.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott launches campaign against Mitch McConnell for minority leader position
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Tuesday he will seek to become Senate Republican leader, challenging longtime leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. “. The status quo is broken and big change is needed,” Scott said in a Twitter post. “It’s time for new leadership in the Senate that unites Republicans to advance a bold conservative agenda. That’s why I’m running to be the Senate Republican Leader.”
Marco Rubio demands GOP Senate leadership vote be postponed after midterm failures
Coming off the heels of a lackluster GOP midterm performance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged Republicans to postpone next week's Senate leadership vote. Rubio, who cruised to victory in his Florida Senate reelection bid, cautioned that the party needs to reassess its leadership in the upper chamber to ensure its top brass is being a champion for working-class Americans.
Ginni Thomas joins conservatives pressing to delay House, Senate GOP elections
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is among a group of 59 influential conservative power brokers who signed an open letter pressing Republican leaders in the House and Senate to delay their internal conference leadership elections. “The Republican Party needs leaders who will confidently and skillfully...
State, national Republicans taking appeals court ruling to Georgia Supreme Court
(The Center Square) — A Georgia appeals judge has declined to overturn an early voting ruling, and Republican leadership groups have taken their appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court. Voters will return to the polls for a U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Election Day is Dec. 6, and the appellate ruling allows early voting to commence Saturday. On Tuesday, however, the...
Democrats look to make inroads with rural voters after glimmers of hope in 2022
Democrats are looking to expand their outreach to rural voters over the next election cycle, broadening a strategy they say played a pivotal role in helping them win several key races in 2022. Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s (D) campaign credits his work appealing to rural voters, in part, for becoming the first Pennsylvania candidate to…
Lawmakers urge action after report of other Supreme Court leak
The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman is among those urging action in response to a report that a former antiabortion leader knew in advance the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court case involving healthcare coverage of contraception
POLITICO
Some incumbents are surprisingly in peril
THE BUZZ: California’s endangered House incumbents avoided extinction this month, but frontline state legislators could soon be back to private life. Members of Congress targeted for defeat — both Democrats and Republicans — have held onto their jobs, or, in one case, led a too-tight-to-determine race. Despite the tens of millions of dollars spent to dislodge officeholders in tight districts, voters chose to return their representatives to the House. But Republican challengers have a clear path to picking up a couple of seats in the Legislature by ousting Democratic state lawmakers — something we haven’t seen in several cycles — and a Republican could be unseated. To add to the drama, several races are separated by fewer than a thousand votes and two by fewer than twenty.
What do the midterm election results mean for Mitt Romney’s political plans?
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney has not revealed if he is running for reelection in 2024. Does Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee’s win impact Romney’s decision? Will Donald Trump running for president have bearing on whether Romney runs for reelection?
CNBC
Republican J.D. Vance defeats Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate race, NBC News projects
Republican J.D. Vance defeated Democrat Tim Ryan in the Ohio U.S. Senate race, NBC News projected. His victory keeps the seat in GOP hands as the party tries to regain control of the Senate. Vance will replace Sen. Rob Portman, who is retiring. Republican J.D. Vance defeated Democratic Rep. Tim...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Trump and McCarthy try to fend off a GOP revolt
MILESTONE — “World population to reach 8 billion on 15 November 2022,” per the U.N. GOP ON THE CUSP — “Democrats’ slim hopes to retain the House majority were just about extinguished Monday,” Zach Montellaro and David Cohen write, after three late-night AP calls put Republicans ONE SEAT AWAY from securing a House majority.
Well-Known Republican Blasts GOP Leadership As a "McFailure"
Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has referred in a tweet to top GOP Congressional leaders as a “McFailure,” according to Business Insider. Gaetz, 40, tweeted, “McCarthy McConnell McDaniel McFailure”
McConnell defeats Scott in last-minute race for Senate GOP leader
Senate Republicans voted Wednesday to elect Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as their leader over National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who announced his desire to replace McConnell at an acrimonious conference meeting Tuesday. A large majority of GOP senators voted to elect McConnell leader after a motion backed by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other conservatives to delay […]
In GOP feud, Sen. Rick Scott adviser calls out McConnell team over Georgia runoff help
Tensions between two top Senate Republicans — Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Rick Scott, who runs the chamber's campaign arm — are running high amid rising dissent within the party over McConnell's hammerlock on the top leadership job. Hush-hush sniping between the Scott and McConnell camps spilled out...
Mulling RNC chair, Noem says GOP needs to ‘see what we can do better’ in wake of disappointing election
ORLANDO, Fla. – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she’s receiving encouragement to consider challenging Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel when the national party committee in January selects its chair for the next two years. Noem, asked during an interview with Fox News if she’s considering a...
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says Republicans should 'stop compromising' with Democrats, arguing that Senate GOP leaders 'routinely cave in' to Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer
"I ran for leader because Republican leaders in the Senate routinely cave in and allow Schumer and Biden to win," Scott said during a Nevada speech.
News Channel 25
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz confirms he will seek a third term in 2024
Ted Cruz said on Saturday that he would seek a third term in the U.S. Senate in 2024, though he also did not rule out running for president. “I'm running for reelection in the Senate, I’m focused on the battles in the United States Senate,” Cruz told reporters after addressing the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas. He said he was also focused on the Senate runoff in Georgia on Dec. 6, according to a video of his discussion with reporters posted by Fox News.
Here Are the Republicans Who Voted Against McConnell's Leadership Bid
After a tough midterm cycle, 10 Republicans decided to support McConnell rival Rick Scott instead.
GOP eyes new priorities for House, starting with Biden probe
The Republican Party’s capture of the House majority, though narrow, will soon transform the agenda in Washington, empowering GOP lawmakers to pursue conservative goals, vigorously challenge the policies of Democratic President Joe Biden — and dash with relief to the other side of Washington investigations.Come next year, Republicans have made clear, the Democratic-led Jan. 6 investigative committee will be no more. Instead, public probes into the president’s son, Hunter Biden, will begin. And GOP priorities including border security, parents’ rights and major IRS cuts will be on fast tracks to the House floor.It’s a familiar whiplash, reminiscent of what...
Opinion: Romney has succeeded in the Senate. So he should pass the baton in 2024
Mitt Romney has achieved many of his goals in the U.S. Senate. Some believe he should retire in 2024 and let someone younger run.
Axios
Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
55K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0