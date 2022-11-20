ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Orlando Weekly

Florida Sen. Rick Scott launches campaign against Mitch McConnell for minority leader position

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Tuesday he will seek to become Senate Republican leader, challenging longtime leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. “. The status quo is broken and big change is needed,” Scott said in a Twitter post. “It’s time for new leadership in the Senate that unites Republicans to advance a bold conservative agenda. That’s why I’m running to be the Senate Republican Leader.”
The Center Square

State, national Republicans taking appeals court ruling to Georgia Supreme Court

(The Center Square) — A Georgia appeals judge has declined to overturn an early voting ruling, and Republican leadership groups have taken their appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court. Voters will return to the polls for a U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Election Day is Dec. 6, and the appellate ruling allows early voting to commence Saturday. On Tuesday, however, the...
POLITICO

Some incumbents are surprisingly in peril

THE BUZZ: California’s endangered House incumbents avoided extinction this month, but frontline state legislators could soon be back to private life. Members of Congress targeted for defeat — both Democrats and Republicans — have held onto their jobs, or, in one case, led a too-tight-to-determine race. Despite the tens of millions of dollars spent to dislodge officeholders in tight districts, voters chose to return their representatives to the House. But Republican challengers have a clear path to picking up a couple of seats in the Legislature by ousting Democratic state lawmakers — something we haven’t seen in several cycles — and a Republican could be unseated. To add to the drama, several races are separated by fewer than a thousand votes and two by fewer than twenty.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Trump and McCarthy try to fend off a GOP revolt

MILESTONE — “World population to reach 8 billion on 15 November 2022,” per the U.N. GOP ON THE CUSP — “Democrats’ slim hopes to retain the House majority were just about extinguished Monday,” Zach Montellaro and David Cohen write, after three late-night AP calls put Republicans ONE SEAT AWAY from securing a House majority.
YourErie

McConnell defeats Scott in last-minute race for Senate GOP leader

Senate Republicans voted Wednesday to elect Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as their leader over National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who announced his desire to replace McConnell at an acrimonious conference meeting Tuesday. A large majority of GOP senators voted to elect McConnell leader after a motion backed by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other conservatives to delay […]
News Channel 25

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz confirms he will seek a third term in 2024

Ted Cruz said on Saturday that he would seek a third term in the U.S. Senate in 2024, though he also did not rule out running for president. “I'm running for reelection in the Senate, I’m focused on the battles in the United States Senate,” Cruz told reporters after addressing the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas. He said he was also focused on the Senate runoff in Georgia on Dec. 6, according to a video of his discussion with reporters posted by Fox News.
The Independent

GOP eyes new priorities for House, starting with Biden probe

The Republican Party’s capture of the House majority, though narrow, will soon transform the agenda in Washington, empowering GOP lawmakers to pursue conservative goals, vigorously challenge the policies of Democratic President Joe Biden — and dash with relief to the other side of Washington investigations.Come next year, Republicans have made clear, the Democratic-led Jan. 6 investigative committee will be no more. Instead, public probes into the president’s son, Hunter Biden, will begin. And GOP priorities including border security, parents’ rights and major IRS cuts will be on fast tracks to the House floor.It’s a familiar whiplash, reminiscent of what...
