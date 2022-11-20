Read full article on original website
kelo.com
Nurse admits to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients
SIOUX CITY, IA (KELO.com) — A nurse in Iowa pled guilty Monday to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients. Ryan William Thornton, age 27, from Clear Lake appeared in federal court in Sioux City. Thornton admitted in a plea agreement that he removed liquid fentanyl from IV pumps of patients with a syringe for his own personal use. He faces a maximum sentence of 4 years in prison, $250,000 fine, and 1-year supervised release.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls man found guilty of firearm and drug charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man has been found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm and intent to distribute a controlled substance. According to court documents, 35-year-old Mark James Olson, previously convicted of a felony, was found to have a loaded semi-automatic handgun. He was also in possession of five grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The firearm charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years and the drug charge five to 40 years. He was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until sentencing.
kelo.com
Charges pending after fatal crash in Hutchinson County leaves two dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Two people died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night north of Scotland, South Dakota. Authorities say that a semi-truck and trailer were northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when the truck crossed the center line while navigating a curve and struck a southbound Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan.
kelo.com
Fatal car/pedestrian crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a car/pedestrian crash which resulted in a fatality. Around 6:30 Monday evening a pedestrian was crossing East 6th Street, at North Indiana Avenue, when she was struck by a black Chevy Traverse traveling westbound. The adult female pedestrian had serious life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a hospital where she passed away. The investigation is on-going.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls Police Department looking for a few people who want to make a difference
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is looking for a few good individuals. Chief Jon Thum says there are openings for officers as well as animal control officers and a police application specialist. The department currently has 282 officers and are allowed 284. Mayor TenHaken and the City of Sioux Falls have authorized four more positions in 2023. While the next recruitment class is in February, Thum says they take applications and hire year-round. Chief Thum encourages people who want to serve their community and make a difference to apply.
kelo.com
Pet dies in Sioux Falls house fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a report of a garage fully engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon at 5504 W 14th Street. Upon arrival, responders found the home and nearby vehicles on fire as well. Crews were able to extinguish the main body of the fire within 15 minutes. They remained on scene for several hours. While there were no civilian or firefighter injuries, it was confirmed a pet perished in the fire.
kelo.com
Carter’s infant pajamas being recalled
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — More than 50,000 Carter’s infant one-piece fleece, footed pajamas have been recalled. The pajamas, yellow with a heart design and pink animal, were sold in children’s sizes 12, 18, and 24 months. Small metal wire pieces can be found in the pajamas, posing puncture and laceration hazards to young children. No injuries have been reported. Pajamas were sold at carters.com, Kohl’s, and Macy’s. Find more information at https://www.cartersrecall.com/.
kelo.com
Friday night is all about holiday lights in Downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The 30th Annual Parade of Lights down Phillips Avenue, in Sioux Falls, begins at 7:30 Friday evening. Before that, the 45-foot Christmas tree at the Washington Pavilion will have its lighting ceremony. Along with live music and free cookies and hot cocoa, Mayor Paul TenHaken will help light up Sioux Falls’ largest Christmas tree. The tree lighting ceremony starts at 5:45 p.m. on Friday.
kelo.com
Holiday weekend weather is something to be thankful for
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — If you’re traveling around the immediate tristate area for Thanksgiving, you can be thankful for the weather. Aside from a breezy Thanksgiving Day, it’ll be pretty quiet. The weather will cooperate for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shoppers as well, with highs in the 40’s and plenty of sunshine.
