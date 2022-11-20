ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Tesla Recalls Over 320,000 Vehicles With Potential Tail Light Issues

By Devon Forward
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqcDK_0jHwBbov00
JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla has recalled over 320,000 vehicles in the United States, citing a possible issue with the tail lights.

Based on the recent filing published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the affected vehicles are 2023-2023 Tesla Model 3, produced between Oct. 19 and Nov. 5 of this year, and 2020-2023 Tesla Model Y, made between May 24, 2020, and Nov. 9, 2022.

The Nov. 15 recall report described the possible issue as follows: "In rare instances, taillamps on one or both sides of affected vehicles may intermittently illuminate due to a firmware anomaly that may cause false fault detections during the vehicle wake up process."

So far, no accidents or injuries have been reported, and Tesla stated that it would put out an over-the-air firmware update to correct the issue.

The new recall comes just a few days after Tesla recalled around 30,000 Model X cars due to a possibility that the front passenger airbag would deploy incorrectly, as reported by Reuters.

The publication stated that Tesla also had another recall in early November for over 40,000 Model S and Model X vehicles due to the potential that they might experience a loss of power steering assist on rough roads or after hitting a pothole.

As a result of the Nov. 18 recall, Tesla's stock decreased by almost 3%, putting it at its lowest in nearly two years. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Tesla has had 19 recalls in the U.S. this year so far.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is dealing with plenty of other problems as well. He just testified in defense of himself in the suit against him and his $50 billion payday from the automotive company.

At the same time, Musk faces many issues at Twitter, the site he took over as CEO at the end of October.

Comments / 2

Related
Franklin County Free Press

Important Recalls that May Affect Your Vehicle

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.
teslarati.com

Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility

An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
TEXAS STATE
MotorBiscuit

Honda Sales Are in Trouble

Honda sales are suffering compared to its biggest competitors. Here's a look at the problem and when the auto giant expects sales to rebound. The post Honda Sales Are in Trouble appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart

Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles

When planning a cross-country trip, it’s best to set yourself up for success by planning your route, prepping your bike, and accounting for anything and everything that can go wrong. Now watch what can go wrong as “Two Idiots Cross the US on '80s Motorcycles,” their title not mine.
24/7 Wall St.

Lucid’s Broken Cars May Crush It

EV car company Lucid makes astonishingly expensive vehicles priced as high as $249,000. For that price, customers should at least get cars that work. New evidence indicates that the quality of many of its cars is terrible. That puts already troubled Lucid in a life-or-death position. According to Barron’s, “…forums and government websites show dozens […]
insideevs.com

Tesla Recalls 321,000 Model Y, Model 3 EVs Over Faulty Taillights

Tesla has issued a recall for more than 321,000 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles over taillights that may fail to illuminate. The company notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it is recalling certain 2023 Model 3 cars built between October 19 and November 5, 2022, and 2020-2023 Model Y crossovers built between May 24, 2020 and November 9, 2022. On affected vehicles, one or both taillights may intermittently fail to illuminate.
Consumer Reports.org

Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime Boast Improved Fuel Economy and Acceleration

When you hear the word “hybrid,” chances are the Toyota Prius comes to mind. But even though hybrids have been growing in popularity, Prius sales have slumped as buyers flock to pure EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and hybrid SUVs instead. It’s a shame because we’ve always thought the Prius is one of the best options out there for car buyers who prioritize practical, economical, and reliable transportation.
TechSpot

Tesla's third recall of the month affects an additional 320,000 vehicles

In brief: A software glitch has prompted yet another November safety recall for Tesla, this time for the Model 3 and Model Y lines of vehicles. According to the recall, the vehicles may experience intermittently illuminating taillights due to a firmware anomaly. The announcement follows two previous recalls this same month, affecting the electric vehicle maker's Model S and Model X lineups.
benzinsider.com

The Benefits of Buying a Mercedes

When it comes to the automobile industry, the name Mercedes-Benz has become synonymous with luxury, style, and performance for almost a century. With a global brand value of $25.8 billion in 2021, the prestige that accompanies the name has made Mercedes Benz an aspirational brand for many motorists creating a loyal customer base in the worldwide automobile sector.
FLORIDA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Tesla recalls 321,000 vehicles, 19th recall of the year

WASHINGTON — Tesla is recalling more than 300,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a software glitch can make taillights go off intermittently, increasing the risk of a collision. Tesla said in documents posted Saturday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the glitch may affect one or...
WASHINGTON STATE
People

Tesla Issues Back-to-Back Recalls on Thousands of Vehicles

The automaker issued two recalls on thousands of its vehicles after recent discoveries that were made by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Tesla has issued back-to-back recalls. On Thursday, all Tesla stores and service centers were notified about two separate recalls that were issued by the company. According to a report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 29,348 of Tesla Model X cars have the potential for their front passenger airbag system to deploy incorrectly during certain "low-speed" collisions. Tesla indicated in the report that...
US News and World Report

How Far Can a Tesla Go?

Tesla’s fully electric luxury vehicles are known for style, grace, interesting new technology and impressive range. The current Tesla lineup offers four models: two sedans and two SUVs, with one reasonably affordable and one more extravagantly priced model in each category. That means, if you’re shopping in the luxury electric car category, you can likely find a Tesla model to fit your budget.
torquenews.com

Toyota Rav4 Engine Warning for Used Car Shoppers

Are there deal breakers for buying a used Toyota Rav4? You bet. However, sometimes it is really a judgement call for the used car shopper. Here’s a good example of a Toyota Rav4 engine warning that used car shoppers need to know about toward making an informed buying decision and whether or not it is something he or she can live with if the price is right.
gcaptain.com

Carriers in ‘Panic Mode’ as China Bookings Plummet

Ocean carriers are said to be in “panic mode” as bookings from China to North Europe and the US west coast tank, causing FAK rates to plunge to new depths. Despite aggressive blanking that has reduced weekly capacity on the tradelanes by more than a third, the lines have failed to slow the precipitous fall in short-term rates and, are arguably fuelling the fire by offering sub-economic spot rates via their digital platforms.
Robb Report

Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser

When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
torquenews.com

All-Wheel Drive Cars to Buy and NOT to Buy! Says This Mechanic

Here’s the latest on some information about which 3 All-Wheel Drive vehicles you should consider and 3 you should avoid for snowy weather conditions. One of the more useful features of some popular car repair and maintenance videos are the “Buy this, Not that!” recommendations posted by mechanics who share their car repair and maintenance experiences with viewers on a wide range of vehicles many of us are not exposed to …until it’s too late.
Parade

Parade

62K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy