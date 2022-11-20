Read full article on original website
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
NFL World Furious With Referee Decision In Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys thumped the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. But Cowboys fans - and the rest of the NFL world - were pretty furious with a referee decision late in the first half on Sunday afternoon. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 20-3, with less than a minute...
CBS Makes Interesting Broadcast Decision For Deshaun Watson's First Game
Deshaun Watson's first game back is coming up soon and CBS has made the decision for which broadcast team will call it. Watson will not be getting the A-team treatment (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson). He also won't be getting the B-team treatment (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn).
CBS Sports
Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs
The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Designated to return from IR
Williams (wrist) has been designated to return from injured reserve and will practice Wednesday, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports. Williams has been on IR since dislocating his wrist in Week 5, but with the move, the Ravens open a 21-day window for the safety to be added to the active roster. When available, Williams figures to garner a prominent role in Baltimore's injury-depleted secondary.
First look: New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings odds and lines
The New England Patriots (6-4) visit the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) for the 3rd and final game the Thanksgiving slate. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium is at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC). Below, we look at Patriots vs. Vikings odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Conor McDermott: Signs with New England
The Patriots signed McDermott to their active roster from the Jets' practice squad Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. After starter Isaiah Wynn (foot) left early during Sunday's win versus the Jets, New England saw fit to add McDermott to provide some depth to its offensive line. He'd provide an option at tackle if Trent Brown or Yodny Cajuste were to go down.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 11 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final two months. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 11.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Won't return to SNF
Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers. Toney left in the first half and was subsequently ruled out. He has an extensive history of hamstring injuries over the course of his brief NFL career, so it wouldn't be surprising if Toney's latest injury winds up sidelining him in Week 12 against the Rams and possibly beyond.
NFL world reacts to Carson Wentz update
The Washington Commanders announced Wednesday that quarterback Carson Wentz has been designated to return to practice this week. This move starts the 21-day clock for his return to the active roster following a stint on Injured Reserve. Carson Wentz back at it. pic.twitter.com/z9MJuqYLSz — John Keim (@john_keim) November 23, 2022 Wentz was placed on IR Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Carson Wentz update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Joining active roster vs. 49ers
Arizona elevated Williams from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday ahead of its game versus San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. It will be Williams' first game back on the active roster after being sent down to the practice squad ahead of Week 5. He figures to fill a rotational role behind rookie second-rounder Trey McBride on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Exits Sunday's game
Warren was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a hamstring injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Before his exit, Warren had caught one pass for nine yards. In his absence, Benny Snell is available to log complementary snaps behind top back Najee Harris.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Looks poised for Week 11 start
McCoy appears on track to make a second consecutive start Monday against the 49ers in Mexico City with Kyler Murray (hamstring) listed as questionable but not expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports further supports Rapoport's report, noting that McCoy will "definitively" start...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: At practice Wednesday
Edwards (hamstring/knee) was present for practice Wednesday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Edwards was limited at practice last week before sitting out Sunday's game against the Panthers, but Shaffer notes that the Ravens are hopeful the running back can return to action this weekend against the Jaguars. In his Week 11 absence, Kenyan Drake (10 carries for 46 yards) and Justice Hill (seven carries for 30 yards) handled the team's backfield duties.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Dealing with foot injury
Vea didn't practice Wednesday due to a foot injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Vea didn't record a tackle across a season-low 31 defensive snaps in Week 10, presumably due to the foot injury, and is sidelined for the team's first practice following Tampa Bay's Week 11 bye. It's certainly concerning to see the veteran defensive tackle unavailable following a week off, but he'll have two more opportunities to practice before the Buccaneers need to make a decision on his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Browns.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Slated to go on IR
Edwards-Helaire (ankle) is in line to be placed on IR, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Look for the move to be made official later Wednesday, with Edwards-Helaire now in line to miss at least four games with a high ankle sprain. In his absence, Isiah Pacheco is slated to lead the Chiefs' ground game, with Jerick McKinnon on hand work in a complementary/change-of-pace role and Ronald Jones available in reserve.
Joe Burrow is the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week
Joe Burrow is the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week. It's the third time he's won the honor this season. Fans were able to vote for the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback following his nomination on Monday. Online voting closed today at 3 p.m. ...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Buried on depth chart
Huntley tallied one rush for four yards and caught his only target for two yards during Sunday's 27-24 win against Chicago. Huntley was on the field for consecutive plays in the first quarter and saw two touches for six yards during that stretch, but he remained on the sideline the rest of the way as Cordarrelle Patterson (27) and Tyler Allgeier (30) dominated the backfield work. As long as Patterson and Allgeier are healthy, Huntley will likely remain irrelevant in standard fantasy leagues.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Catches one pass in loss
Likely caught one of three targets for one yard in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Panthers. Likely reverted to his backup tight end duties Sunday, with Mark Andrews returning from a one game absence due to shoulder and knee injuries. The rookie played 22 of the Ravens' 69 offensive snaps while Andrews played 64 snaps. Barring another injury to Andrews, Likely seems unlikely to see enough usage to be a consistent fantasy asset. The 22-year-old can be left out of most lineups when the Ravens visit the Jaguars in Week 12.
CBS Sports
Bears' Justin Fields: Status for Week 12 up in air
Coach Matt Eberflus didn't elaborate on the nature of Fields' injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder Monday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports. "The injury report comes out Wednesday, and right now it's day-to-day," Eberflus said. "We'll see where it is and go from there." Fields initially picked...
CBS Sports
Texans' Kyle Allen: Could replace Mills
Houston head coach Lovie Smith suggested changes are coming, which could involve Allen replacing Davis Mills as quarterback, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports. "We're not pleased with where we are. Do we need to do some things differently? Yes. We will," Smith said. The coach's comments struck...
