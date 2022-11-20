ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Recruit in grave condition after LA sheriff's academy crash

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9v19_0jHwBRwX00

One of the Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits struck by an SUV during a training run last week was in deteriorating condition Sunday, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that Alejandro Martinez “has suffered setbacks that have left him in grave condition. Please keep him and his family in your prayers.”

Three other members of the sheriff's academy class remained in critical condition and all others who suffered non-life-threatening injuries have been released, the department said.

Seventy-five members of the academy class, which includes sheriff's and other police agencies' recruits, were running formation on a street in the suburban Whittier area when an SUV veered into the columns on Nov. 16, injuring 25 of them.

The SUV driver was initially arrested for investigation of attempted murder of a peace officer, but authorities later released him on grounds that more investigation was needed. His attorney said he has no animosity toward law enforcement and that it was a tragic accident.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

Related
2urbangirls.com

Father suspected of killing daughter’s ex-boyfriend in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Palmdale, allegedly by the father of a former girlfriend, authorities announced Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday regarding a domestic violence incident in the 37000 block of Sierra Highway, near Avenue S, where they found the victim, Giovannie Gutierrez, unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

Man hospitalized after being shot in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man is in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon during a possible domestic dispute in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, to the 37400 block of Sierra Highway where they found the victim in the street with a gunshot wound, Lt. Derrick Alfred said at a news conference at the scene.
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Police investigate homicide at Palmdale motel

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man inside a motel in Palmdale Monday. Officer responded to the OYO Hotel in the 200 block of East Palmdale Boulevard around noon where a man was pronounced dead, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No further information was released. Aerial video from Sky5 showed […]
PALMDALE, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Police chase suspect beats LA holiday traffic, ditches car in residential area

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect led authorities on a wild police chase during Los Angeles County's notorious holiday traffic Tuesday night. The suspect, accused of stealing the SUV they were driving in, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across parts of the San Gabriel Valley, the eastern parts of Los Angeles County and South Gate.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed on southland freeway

IRWINDALE, Calif. – A 57-year-old man on a motorcycle who died on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale was identified Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim of the crash as Darren Rodgers. The crash on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa...
IRWINDALE, CA
KTLA

Police: $1M in property stolen in Hollywood Hills home invasion

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a home invasion robbery that resulted in as much as $1 million worth of jewelry and other valuables being stolen from a home in Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning. It happened around 3:30 a.m. at a home on the 3500 block of Multiview Drive in the central Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
newyorkbeacon.com

Police Searching For California Teen Wanted For Fatally Shooting His Two Cousins

The police in West Covina, California are searching for 19-year-old Michael Mariano Jr. following the shooting deaths of his two cousins, according to CBS News Los Angeles. Mariano allegedly shot and killed two brothers, 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and Majarion Foust, 19, in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex on the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue on Nov. 2. A third man reportedly witnessed the shooting but was able to get away safely. Police arrived on the scene at around 10:45 p.m.
WEST COVINA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Female Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside

(CNS) – A female inmate died Sunday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. The inmate was discovered unresponsive in her cell about 3:35 p.m. at the lockup in the 4000 block of Orange Street, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Correctional Captain Victoria Varisco-Flores. “Custody staff and...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Body Found In Newhall; Investigation Underway

A body was found Monday in Newhall, and an investigation was underway. The body was discovered about 8 a.m. near the 2400 block of Railroad Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the person’s identity or cause of death. Anyone...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
72K+
Followers
110K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy