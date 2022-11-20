Read full article on original website
Minnesota tops Nebraska in regular-season finale
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team dropped its regular-season finale to No. 9 Minnesota, 22-25, 23-25, 22-25, on Saturday night in front of 8,225 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.The Huskers finished the regular season 24-5 overall and 16-4 in the Big Ten. Minnesota finished off a 20-8 (15-5 Big Ten) regular season .The Golden Gophers hit .243 in the match, while the Huskers hit .153. Minnesota doubled up Nebraska in blocks, 10-5. Kills were even at 41-41, but Nebraska committed nine more attacking errors (22-13). Whitney Lauensteinn had 11 kills on .364 hitting with three blocks. Lindsay Krause also tallied 11 kills. Bekka Allick had five kills and three blocks, while Madi Kubik and Ally Batenhorst had matching stat lines of five kills and 11 digs. Kennedi Orr had 18 assists and six digs, while Anni Evans chipped in 15 assists and 10 digs.
Thompson’s three TD passes lead Nebraska over Iowa 24-17
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Casey Thompson threw for three touchdowns, and Nebraska ruined Iowa’s chance to clinch the Big Ten West Division title outright with a 24-17 win on Friday. The Huskers (4-8, 3-6 Big Ten) snapped a five-game losing streak, and broke a seven-game losing streak...
Matt Rhule to lead Nebraska Football Program
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Now that the 2022 football season has ended, Nebraska had named its next head coach, and Matt Rhule is getting the job. “It is a tremendous honor to be chosen to lead the Nebraska Football program,” Rhule said. “When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football Nebraska is right at the top of the list. The fan base is second to none, and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to coach in Memorial Stadium on Tom Osborne Field. My family and I are so grateful to become a part of the Husker Family, and we can’t wait to get started.”
Nebraska volleyball senior suffers season-ending injury
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska volleyball senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during practice this week. Knuckles had played in all 27 matches and 90 sets for the Huskers this season, averaging 1.97 digs per set and recording 18 service aces.
UNK women’s basketball extinguishes Flames in non-conference finale
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Redshirt junior guard Sarah Schmitt and redshirt junior forward Lexi Moes both had career-high point totals to help No. 28 Nebraska Kearney roll past the College of St. Mary, 78-33, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. UNK finishes up the non-con slate at...
Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roper and Son’s Funeral Home confirmed the passing of Linda Beermann on Saturday. Beermann was a reporter and weathercaster at 10/11 from 1968 to 1986. “Deb and I were saddened to hear about the unexpected passing of Linda Beermann on Friday,” said Ken Siemek, 10/11...
Fake website scams Omaha woman while online shopping
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday start the shopping season but some people who already purchased online are discovering they bought into a scam. While searching for something to greet guests at a special event, Sandy Bloomingdale came across a website where she bought four nine-foot-high artificial trees at a low price.
Accidental Omaha house fire causes estimated $100,500 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha house fire was knocked down quickly Friday afternoon, but not before it caused some damage. Omaha Fire says crews responded Friday at 4:14 p.m. to a home near 98th and Ohio Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames near the back of...
