Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ABC 33/40 News
UAB to offer free vision services during its 'Gift of Sight' event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — University of Alabama at Birmingham Community Eye Care, the clinical outreach arm of the School of Optometry, announced Monday it will hold its ninth annual Gift of Sight event from November 28 to December 2 at the Jefferson County Western Health Center. The health center...
ABC 33/40 News
Georgia man arrested after eight kilograms of meth recovered in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — A Georgia man was arrested Tuesday night after eight kilograms of methamphetamine were recovered in Calera. The Calera Police Department said 49-year-old Darrell Leroy Fowler, of Dalton, was taken into custody as a result of a joint investigation. The department worked the case along with...
ABC 33/40 News
No injuries in Montevallo apartment fire
There were no injuries after fire burned an apartment in Montevallo Tuesday morning. According to Montevallo Fire and Rescue, the fire at the eight-unit building on Overland Road was contained around 5:20 A.M. The fire was contained to the apartment where it had started. The cause of the fire is...
ABC 33/40 News
Car crashes into Birmingham liquor store
A car crashed into a liquor store in Birmingham Monday afternoon. The incident happened at Select ABC Spirits store which is located at 1116 3rd Avenue North. Authorities said there were no injuries.
ABC 33/40 News
Man shot in robbery attempt at Birmingham apartments
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — There are no suspects in custody after a shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex Sunday. The Birmingham Police Department said multiple 911 calls reported a person had been shot in the 100 block of Summit Place at 150 Summit Apartments. Police said when officers arrived,...
ABC 33/40 News
Man wanted in connection to deadly shooting at Birmingham apartments
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man is wanted in connection to a shooting in Birmingham Saturday that killed 27-year-old Zevin Lenard Patterson. The Birmingham Police Department said 31-year-old Devin Renard Patterson, Jr. was identified as a suspect in the shooting and a murder warrant with a $250,000 bond was issued.
ABC 33/40 News
One injured in Birmingham apartment fire
One person was injured early Tuesday morning in an apartment fire in Birmingham. The fire happened at Aspen Run Apartments just before 3:00 A.M. These apartments are in south Birmingham, just off I-65. Several units were affected, and one person was treated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire...
ABC 33/40 News
Missing 17-year-old Vestavia Hills boy located
Update: The 17-year-old has been found safe. The Vestavia Hills Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager. 17-year-old Anthony Xavier Costa has been missing since November 13, 2022. Costa is 6' tall and weighs 210 pounds. His family is offering a cash reward for information that brings...
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson County grease recycling centers
Jefferson County offers grease recycling at 21 locations. Edible oil products only, (no motor oil) can be brought to any of the following locations:. Adamsville Pharmacy - 3633 Gray Avenue, Adamsville. Birmingham Botanical Gardens - 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham. Bessemer Fire Station #3 - 2316 Morgan Road, Bessemer. Bessemer...
ABC 33/40 News
Area agencies offering heating help to those in need
It's just November and many families, however, are worried about how to make ends meet headed into winter. Inflation is already making it difficult to put food on the table and now, here come the heating bills. Some help is available through the low income home energy assistance program. Alabama...
ABC 33/40 News
Calera police officer injured while aiding Vestavia Hills PD in pursuit
A Calera police officer was injured during a pursuit that began in Vestavia Hills Monday morning. According to Vestavia Hills Police Department, around 2:30 a.m., officers initiated a pursuit that ended near mile marker 222 on I-65. Two subjects were arrested and felony charges are pending. Calera Police Chief David...
ABC 33/40 News
Police say Hoover man hit Springville officer with stolen car
A 23-year-old man faces attempted murder charges after police say he hit a Springville police officer with a stolen car. Levi Bowman, of Hoover, is being held in the St. Clair County Jail with no bond. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, first degree assault, and reckless endangerment.
ABC 33/40 News
One man dead after apartment shooting in Birmingham
One man is dead after a shooting Saturday night at the Don L. West Manor Apartments, according to the Birmingham Police Department. Police have identified the victim as Zevin Lenard Patterson, 27, of Birmingham. Police said east precinct officers were dispatched to the apartment complex located at 204 59th Street...
ABC 33/40 News
Police ask for help identifying suspect in robbery of Amazon delivery driver in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is being sought after a Amazon delivery driver was robbed in Birmingham Sunday. The Birmingham Police Department said the robbery happened in the 1600 Block of 6th Street North. Police said the suspect was armed with a handgun and took the delivery van from the driver.
ABC 33/40 News
Two pedestrians killed after hit by cars in two separate incidents
On Tuesday, police are investigating two separate incidents where a person was killed after being hit by a vehicle. In one incident in Northport, Tuesday around 5:33 p.m., a traffic accident was reported in the 2300 Block of Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. According to Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter, 66-year-old Linda Sue Foley was hit when trying to cross Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. Foley was pronounced dead at the scene. Carpenter said no criminal charges are pending at this time.
ABC 33/40 News
Woman, two children rescued after car crashes into Jasper pond
JASPER, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and her two young children were rescued after their SUV went into a pond after a crash Monday morning in Jasper. The Jasper Police Department said the single-vehicle crash happened in the 3700 of Walston Bridge Road. Police said the vehicle struck a tree and ended up in a nearby pond.
ABC 33/40 News
Homewood apartment complex damaged by fire Wednesday morning
A Homewood apartment complex was damaged by fire Wednesday morning. The Homewood Fire Department was called to 5 Aspen Cove at approximately 8:00 A.M. the Vestavia Hills Fire Department was called for assistance. It is unknown how much damage was caused by the fire.
Comments / 0