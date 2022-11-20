ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

pethelpful.com

Tear-Jerking Video Reminds Us How Fostering Can Change a Dog's Life

We've all heard about the joys of rescuing a dog (and we can confirm: it's beyond rewarding), but fewer people consider becoming a foster parent for animals in need. We understand that it may not be for everyone, but we think everyone should at least learn about this important role in the rescue process. Fostering can make a world of difference for so many animals!
pethelpful.com

Video of German Shepherd Picking Up His 'Little Human' From School Is Everything

Dogs are man's best friend, and they are always proving this to us. Our pups are unbelievably loyal and very serious about keeping their family safe. One pup in particular is going viral in a video that is the perfect example of unwavering friendship. TikTok user @zeushowardthatgsd recently shared a...
dailypaws.com

Watch This Cordial Pup Befriend a Stranger at the Dog Park With Some 'Extra Love'

A man sitting alone at a dog park became the lucky chosen one when a sweet dog decided he was going to be his new best friend. When Blue's owner couldn't find him at the dog park, she probably wasn't expecting to see her good boy being just the sweetest. In a video shared on TikTok, the rescue pup sits at the feet of a lone man relaxing on a park bench. Blue is leaning right up against his newfound friend, showing it didn't take long for him to earn his trust.
pethelpful.com

Husky's Incredible Adoption Story Reminds Us of the Power of Love

This is such a touching story. A man had to adopt out his new puppy because he was being evicted from his apartment. The person who adopted his Husky decided to keep in touch with the previous owner so he could watch his dog grow up. Having to re-home a...
animalfair.com

Yappy Thanksgiving! My 10 Most Important Thank You’s!

Happy Thanksgiving! I’m grateful for all the pet parents and animal enthusiasts who help us everyday support the underdog ! It’s the simple gifts and sincere people and pets that bring the most joy in my life every day. The following list contains all the treats that I’m truly thankful for, even in this dog-eat-dog world. Woof –woof!
OHIO STATE
Dripping Springs Century News

Driftwood sanctuary doesn’t horse around

Camille Carson recognized a problem and knew she had to do something. For that, she earned the everlasting gratitude of Taini, a sixyear- old Arabian mix that Carson picked up at a low-end horse auction. Taini was destined for the slaughterhouse. She was malnourished, abused, had a respiratory infection and was, mostly, unapproachable. “She was obviously starving and had been beaten,” recalled Carson, who purchased the horse for $275. These days, Taini — which means “Returning Moon” in Chippewa — is healthy and happy on the 50-acre ranch that is home to the Driftwood Horse Rescue and Sanctuary. She walks up to meet...
DRIFTWOOD, TX
pethelpful.com

Horse's Sweet Gesture Toward Sick Owner Is Touching People's Hearts

The flu season is here and TikTok user @texashorsegirl, unfortunately, caught the virus. She was feeling pretty crappy, she wrote in a recent video. So she stayed in bed all bed, as most of us would do. But that, of course, concerned her horse. After not seeing this TikToker, her...
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Dolphin and a Dog Become Best Friends

If a dog is man’s best friend, it seems like a dolphin is a dog’s best friend. These two animals are known for being friendly and playful so it just makes sense that they would enjoy each other’s company and engage in games together. This video shows...

