'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
Hawk Snatches Baby Duckling Moments After Kid Sets It Free
Chalk this one up as a learning experience. At some point, everyone comes face to face with the reality of nature and these kids in Florida got a first hand show of exactly what that can look like. It seems like the family was fishing in a backyard pond when...
Watch: Bear smells worst kind of trouble on tree, reacts accordingly
After a bear has experienced the sting of porcupine quills, it’s understandable that the mere scent of a porcupine would signal a flight response. The accompanying trail-cam footage, featured Sunday by Yukon Wildlife Cams, shows a black bear exhibiting remarkable speed and agility after sniffing a tree that had presumably been claimed by porcupines.
Tear-Jerking Video Reminds Us How Fostering Can Change a Dog's Life
We've all heard about the joys of rescuing a dog (and we can confirm: it's beyond rewarding), but fewer people consider becoming a foster parent for animals in need. We understand that it may not be for everyone, but we think everyone should at least learn about this important role in the rescue process. Fostering can make a world of difference for so many animals!
Video of German Shepherd Picking Up His 'Little Human' From School Is Everything
Dogs are man's best friend, and they are always proving this to us. Our pups are unbelievably loyal and very serious about keeping their family safe. One pup in particular is going viral in a video that is the perfect example of unwavering friendship. TikTok user @zeushowardthatgsd recently shared a...
Man on Train Sweetly Lets Woman Sit With His Dog and We're Here for It
Ever wish you could pet a fellow passenger's dog while riding near one on a train or plane? We often hold ourselves back from asking because we don't want to weird out or be an imposition on the owner. Still, that doesn't stop us from wishing!. Well, one woman got...
Watch This Cordial Pup Befriend a Stranger at the Dog Park With Some 'Extra Love'
A man sitting alone at a dog park became the lucky chosen one when a sweet dog decided he was going to be his new best friend. When Blue's owner couldn't find him at the dog park, she probably wasn't expecting to see her good boy being just the sweetest. In a video shared on TikTok, the rescue pup sits at the feet of a lone man relaxing on a park bench. Blue is leaning right up against his newfound friend, showing it didn't take long for him to earn his trust.
Husky's Incredible Adoption Story Reminds Us of the Power of Love
This is such a touching story. A man had to adopt out his new puppy because he was being evicted from his apartment. The person who adopted his Husky decided to keep in touch with the previous owner so he could watch his dog grow up. Having to re-home a...
"I Am Not Meant For Motherhood": Child-Free People Are Sharing What Their Lives Look Like As They Get Older
"I basically helped raise my youngest brother and sister because my mother didn’t deal very well with her divorce and parentified me. I really didn’t have any desire to do so again."
Yappy Thanksgiving! My 10 Most Important Thank You’s!
Happy Thanksgiving! I’m grateful for all the pet parents and animal enthusiasts who help us everyday support the underdog ! It’s the simple gifts and sincere people and pets that bring the most joy in my life every day. The following list contains all the treats that I’m truly thankful for, even in this dog-eat-dog world. Woof –woof!
Driftwood sanctuary doesn’t horse around
Camille Carson recognized a problem and knew she had to do something. For that, she earned the everlasting gratitude of Taini, a sixyear- old Arabian mix that Carson picked up at a low-end horse auction. Taini was destined for the slaughterhouse. She was malnourished, abused, had a respiratory infection and was, mostly, unapproachable. “She was obviously starving and had been beaten,” recalled Carson, who purchased the horse for $275. These days, Taini — which means “Returning Moon” in Chippewa — is healthy and happy on the 50-acre ranch that is home to the Driftwood Horse Rescue and Sanctuary. She walks up to meet...
Horse's Sweet Gesture Toward Sick Owner Is Touching People's Hearts
The flu season is here and TikTok user @texashorsegirl, unfortunately, caught the virus. She was feeling pretty crappy, she wrote in a recent video. So she stayed in bed all bed, as most of us would do. But that, of course, concerned her horse. After not seeing this TikToker, her...
Watch a Dolphin and a Dog Become Best Friends
If a dog is man’s best friend, it seems like a dolphin is a dog’s best friend. These two animals are known for being friendly and playful so it just makes sense that they would enjoy each other’s company and engage in games together. This video shows...
Good News: Baby elephant interrupts news report in the best way
Reporter Alvin Kaunda was filming a segment about orphaned elephants at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Nairobi, Kenya, when the elephants took over.
