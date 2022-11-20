Bills overcome ice-cold start, plow past Browns

DETROIT, Mich. (WROC) — After a sluggish first half, the Bills finally found their groove, scoring 25 straight points to defeat the Browns 31-23. The win snapped their two-game losing streak and moved them to 7-3 on the season.

The game was played in Detroit after nearly 80 inches of snow covered Orchard Park. The Bills had only one true practice during the week, with multiple players ill on Wednesday and the team unable to get together for practice on Friday because of the snow. It looked like it.

Josh Allen was erratic and missed multiple throws in the first half. The Browns marched down the field, converting two third and elevens en route to an Amari Cooper touchdown.

Early in the second quarter, the Browns had a prime opportunity to take a two-score lead but they dropped two key passes in the red zone. Cleveland settled for a field goal and it was all Bills from there.

Allen hit a wide-open Stefon Diggs in the end zone to give the Bills a 13-10 lead at the half.

“I think we got into a good rhythm,” said head coach Sean McDermott. “A little bit off early in the first quarter. It was good to get settled in and get into a rhythm and we got some points on seven of the last drives which was good to see.”

Allen finished with 18 completions on 27 attempts for 197 yards and a touchdown. He did not throw an interception, after throwing six in the previous three games.

The running game took over in the second half with Devin Singletary and James Cook both having nice games.

“They found holes and our offensive line blocked our tails off. That’s going to help us out going forward,” said Allen. “If we can run it like that, we’re going to continue to run it. That’s no secret.”

Singletary had 18 attempts for 86 yards and a touchdown. Cook had his most rushing yards as a pro, with 86 on eleven carries.

A key sequence of the game came midway through the third quarter. The Browns were faced with third and one at the Bills’ 27-yard line. Jacoby Brissett sneaked the ball twice, but was stopped both times forcing a turnover on downs. The Bills marched down the field in four plays for Singletary’s touchdown that made it 22-10.

“No one was stopping [Brissett]. He’s a big guy and strong,” said McDermott on his defense’s stops. “Coach Stefanski does a good job of changing the looks and quick-counting at times. Our guys, two times in a row, stood up and did a great job.”

The Browns got two late touchdowns, but at that point, the game was well in-hand.

After three straight games of the Bills having poor games on run defense, they stepped up with a great performance against Nick Chubb. He ran the ball 14 times for just 19 yards. 21 of those yards came on two plays. He was stopped for a loss six times and was held to one or fewer yards eight times.

“I think the faith in this defense and what we do has never been shaken,” said Von Miller. “I’m just proud of my guys for not panicking and really hunkering down and buying into what we do.

Tyler Bass was a perfect six-for-six on field goals, tying his own franchise record. He kicked six against the Jets in 2020. Steve Christie also converted six against the Jets in 1996.

The Bills will return to Detroit later this week to take on the Lions on Thanksgiving. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m.

