Giving Tuesday event to celebrate grants for Mayfield, Paducah fire departments
Grants awarded to two local fire departments will be celebrated on Giving Tuesday, November 29th in Mayfield. The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded grants to the Mayfield Fire Department in the wake of the December tornado, as well as to the Paducah Fire Department. In Mayfield, the tornado destroyed...
Renaming of Marshall County High School baseball field complete
The renaming of Marshall County High School's baseball field is now complete as it will now be known as Preston Cope Field. Cope was one of two students killed in the shooting at the school in January 2018. A ceremony was held in August to rename the field in honor...
Kentucky State Police kicking off their "Cram the Cruiser" drive
The Kentucky State Police have launched their "Cram the Cruiser" drive. KSP will have a cruiser parked in front of Post 1 on US 45 in Hickory until December 2nd collecting non-perishable food items to benefit families across the Commonwealth. To cap off the drive on December 2nd, troopers and...
Holiday changes for Paducah garbage collection schedule
The City of Paducah's Public Works Department has released its Thanksgiving holiday schedule changes. The city announced Monday that there will be no residential garbage collection on Thursday-Thanksgiving Day, or Friday this week. Garbage normally picked up on Thursdays will be collected on Wednesday, along with the regular Wednesday routes....
Caldwell County approves third round of tornado recovery checks
On Tuesday the Caldwell County Fiscal Court approved a third round of long-term recovery group disbursement checks for victims of last December's tornado. Magistrates approved the distribution of the latest checks from the Caldwell Long-Term Recovery Group to 30 residents for a total of $67,500. The third round of distribution...
Crash in Graves County sends two to Nashville hospital
A two-vehicle injury crash on Sunday in Graves County sent two people to a Nashville hospital. The crash took place at the KY 80/KY 97 intersection with the KY 121 Bypass. Deputies said a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Mallori Dawson of Mayfield pulled into the path of a truck driven by 50-year-old Gregory Hunt of Mayfield.
Missing Kirbyton woman found safe
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office said Ashley Crawford has been found and is safe. The Sheriff's Office had requested the public's help in locating the missing 34-year-old Kirbyton woman who was last in the Clinton area at approximately 2:45 am on November 14th, and possibly in Mayfield later that evening at approximately 6:30 pm.
TVA to host public discussion on Shawnee Fossil Plant
The Tennessee Valley Authority will host a public open house to discuss groundwater and coal combustion residuals following a corrective measures assessment at the Shawnee Fossil Plant. The open house will take place on Wednesday, November 30th between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo...
Paducah Chamber’s December Power in Partnership Breakfast to highlight Regional Economic Development
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s December 1st Power in Partnership Breakfast will feature a Perspective on Regional Economic Development. Panelists include Hannah Chretien, Ballard County Economic Development; Jason Lemle, Graves County Economic Development; Mary Anne Medlock, West Kentucky Workforce Board; and Bruce Wilcox, Greater Paducah Economic Development. The sponsor is US Bank.
Paducah woman accused of meth trafficking in Graves County
A Paducah woman was arrested Monday afternoon in Graves County on meth trafficking charges. Graves County Sheriff's detectives have been investigating the trafficking of methamphetamine in Graves County for about three weeks. During that time, several undercover meth purchases have been made in the Symsonia area. Allegedly, a number of those purchases were made from 47-year-old April Renee Jones of Paducah.
KSP discuss street drugs at McCracken Public Library
"Hiding in Plain Sight: Street Drugs of the 21st Century" is the topic at the McCracken County Library Thursday Jan. 19th. Lt. Dean Patterson of Kentucky State Police Post 1 unveils aspects of fentanyl and other opioids flooding communities. They're easier to transport without detection AND increased potentcy causes accidental...
