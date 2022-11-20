One person hurt in Evansville motel shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a mid morning shooting left one person injured on Evansville’s north side.
Authorities tell us the incident happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Esquire Motel along Old Business 41.
Not much has been said on the incident, but we’re told the one victim was shot in the arm and is expected to be okay.
No arrests have been made, and police say there is no further threat to the public.
