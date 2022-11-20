Kansas improved to 5-0 on the season Wednesday afternoon with an 80-74 win over NC State in Battle 4 Atlantis. It was a tightly contested game in which neither team led by more than nine points. The Jayhawks led for 25 of the 40 minutes but could never put the Wolf Pack away. KU was able to hold onto the lead down the stretch thanks to some clutch plays made by several members of the team.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO