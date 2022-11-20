Read full article on original website
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Pregame Podcast: CL Brown of N&O on NC State vs. UNC 2022
NC State heads into this week with a chance to rebound after two straight losses and gets an opportunity against its arch rival in UNC. The Wolfpack still sits at seven wins, but can help itself in a number of ways with a win in Chapel Hill before UNC heads to the ACC Championship Game.
Raleigh News & Observer
Top-ranked UNC looks forward to challenge at PK Invitational
No. 1 North Carolina spent the better part of its four games to open the season playing to the level of its competition. Senior forward Armando Bacot wonders just how the Heels will stack up nationally. Bacot and the Tar Heels (4-0) are about to find the answers to those questions starting Thursday at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The three-day event honors the Nike legend.
Caleb Love approaching UNC Basketball history
The UNC basketball standout is destined to etch his name in the history books in Chapel Hill.
Postgame Takeaways: NC State comes up short against No. 3 Kansas
NC State put together a complete game against No. 3 Kansas, but was unable to get over the hump in the second half in an 80-74 loss to the Jayhawks. The guard play was strong for the Wolfpack, but its inability to stop Gradey Dick from deep led to State having to climb back from multiple deficits and ultimately falling to 4-1 on the season with the loss.
The State Port Pilot
South baseball senior Jenkins signs with UNC Tar Heels
Consider this signing a warmup. South Brunswick senior baseball player Walker Jenkins signed a letter of intent Friday to attend the University of North Carolina.
Quick recap: Kansas advances in Battle 4 Atlantis with win over NC State
Kansas improved to 5-0 on the season Wednesday afternoon with an 80-74 win over NC State in Battle 4 Atlantis. It was a tightly contested game in which neither team led by more than nine points. The Jayhawks led for 25 of the 40 minutes but could never put the Wolf Pack away. KU was able to hold onto the lead down the stretch thanks to some clutch plays made by several members of the team.
Duke basketball recruiting: Five-star point guard visits again
Notre Dame High School (Calif.) point guard Caleb Foster became the first 2023 Duke basketball recruiting prize with his commitment to the Blue Devils roughly 14 months ago. And he inked his national letter of intent on the first day of the early signing period earlier this month. That all...
chapelboro.com
UNC Basketball in the Phil Knight Invitational: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Times
Both the UNC men’s and women’s basketball teams will be participating in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, OR, during the Thanksgiving holiday. The tournament will provide the first true tests of both teams’ seasons, with multiple ranked foes waiting out west. Both teams will begin action on Thursday.
Trei Oliver named MEAC Coach of The Year
Trei Oliver has been named MEAC Coach of The Year after a 2022 season that resulted in a MEAC title and a trip to the Celebration Bowl. The post Trei Oliver named MEAC Coach of The Year appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NC State football looking at 'massive overhaul' this offseason?
Pack Pride's Michael Clark and Cory Smith discuss what could come next after a season with high expectations continues to go downhill.
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina HBCU files complaint after racially charged bus search, Shaw University president says
RALEIGH, N.C. — A historically Black university in North Carolina says it has filed a complaint with the Department of Justice seeking a review of a search of a bus carrying students during a traffic stop in South Carolina last month. Shaw University President Paulette Dillard has accused law...
N.C. A&T ordered to pay nearly $2 million because of increased number of out-of-state student enrollments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is being penalized and fined. This is because they enrolled too many out-of-state freshmen students in the last two school years. N.C. A&T has to forfeit nearly 2 million dollars of its current budget. The UNC System voted and made the...
Missing North Carolina man found dead in South Carolina, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area of Colleton County earlier this week. The man was previously reported missing out of North Carolina on October 14 – law enforcement there were advised the man battled drug addiction and had known mental health […]
abcnews4.com
NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
Girl dies after being hit by pickup truck as Raleigh Christmas Parade ends tragically
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Christmas Parade was canceled on Saturday morning after a tragic turn of events led to a girl's death. Around 10:25, the parade was paused as police and medical personnel responded to the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue. An out-of-control pickup truck hit...
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653K lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro for more than a month not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $530,000 was sitting beside her, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no […]
Cary family out thousands of dollars after paying for rental home sight unseen
RENTAL WARNING: Don't let the market pressure you into paying up for a rental you have not seen in person.
‘Loving’ dog who waited for over a year at Burlington Animal Services finds forever home after heartfelt plea
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A long-time shelter resident and a past Pet of the Week has finally found himself a new home after a heartfelt plea from the people who cared for him. On Wednesday, Burlington Animal Services posted about Chino. Sweet, loving Chino had been at the shelter for a long time – a […]
jocoreport.com
Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In
KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
247Sports
