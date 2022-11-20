ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Pregame Podcast: CL Brown of N&O on NC State vs. UNC 2022

NC State heads into this week with a chance to rebound after two straight losses and gets an opportunity against its arch rival in UNC. The Wolfpack still sits at seven wins, but can help itself in a number of ways with a win in Chapel Hill before UNC heads to the ACC Championship Game.
RALEIGH, NC
Top-ranked UNC looks forward to challenge at PK Invitational

No. 1 North Carolina spent the better part of its four games to open the season playing to the level of its competition. Senior forward Armando Bacot wonders just how the Heels will stack up nationally. Bacot and the Tar Heels (4-0) are about to find the answers to those questions starting Thursday at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The three-day event honors the Nike legend.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Postgame Takeaways: NC State comes up short against No. 3 Kansas

NC State put together a complete game against No. 3 Kansas, but was unable to get over the hump in the second half in an 80-74 loss to the Jayhawks. The guard play was strong for the Wolfpack, but its inability to stop Gradey Dick from deep led to State having to climb back from multiple deficits and ultimately falling to 4-1 on the season with the loss.
RALEIGH, NC
Quick recap: Kansas advances in Battle 4 Atlantis with win over NC State

Kansas improved to 5-0 on the season Wednesday afternoon with an 80-74 win over NC State in Battle 4 Atlantis. It was a tightly contested game in which neither team led by more than nine points. The Jayhawks led for 25 of the 40 minutes but could never put the Wolf Pack away. KU was able to hold onto the lead down the stretch thanks to some clutch plays made by several members of the team.
RALEIGH, NC
NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In

KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
KENLY, NC
