Free services available for seniors looking to enroll in Medicare

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Medicare open enrollment period runs through Dec. 7, and Illinois is offering some assistance to help seniors make the best choices.

Sandy Leith runs the Senior Health Insurance Program at the Illinois Department on Aging.

She said navigating the many options for health and drug coverage in Medicare can be challenging, which is why her office is offering to help with enrollment.

"The SHIP program has over a thousand trained and certified counselors working through some … close organizations near you, like hospitals, township offices, area agencies on aging, senior centers," said Leith.

Leith said the free service can help Illinois seniors get the best possible Medicare coverage at the most affordable prices.

Information about the service is available on the Illinois Department on Aging website .

