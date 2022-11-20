ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Jason David Frank, original Green Power Ranger dead at 49, reportedly by suicide

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: Wiki Commons

(LOOTPRESS) – Actor, Mixed Martial Artist, and face of the original Green and White Power Rangers, Jason David Frank is reported to have passed away on Sunday.

Perhaps best known for his acting work for the 1990s Classic television series Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, Frank’s portrayal of Tommy Oliver – originally the Green Ranger, then the White Ranger, and later the Red Ranger – endeared him to an entire generation, for whom he is generally considered the most popular character of the Power Rangers television and film franchise.

Aside from his efforts taking down the forces of evil as a Power Ranger, Frank was a trained fighter in the real world and regularly employed his expertise as part of his roles.

Frank was an 8th degree blackbelt and was skilled in several forms of Martial Arts including Taekwondo, Judo, Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and others.

He also fought professionally in MMA for a number of years and was a Mixed Martial Arts educator, regularly working to impart his expertise to younger trainees.

Frank made regular appearances on the convention circuit to interact with fans, with New York Comic Con releasing a statement in the wake of the news of his passing which read,

”We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason David Frank. He was incredible with his fans and an absolute joy to have at our shows. He will be so missed and forever remembered as our Green Ranger.”

Additionally, actor and convention regular Bruce Campbell – known for his work as Ash Williams in the Sam Raimi franchise Evil Dead – said of Frank’s passing,

“Wow. JDF was a backstage green room buddy at cons. We enjoyed the crappy coffee, smoking stogies on the loading dock and dressing up in whacky outfits. Jason’s loss is another reminder to appreciate the ones you’re with – right now. Fight on, JDF.”

Details surround Frank’s passing remain scarce at the time of writing, though TMZ reported his death to have come as a result of suicide.

Notably, Frank’s second wife Tammie, whom he married in 2003, reportedly filed for divorce earlier this month.

Frank leaves behind four children.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, resources are available through the Suicide Prevention Resource Center.

