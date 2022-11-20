Read full article on original website
KOMO News
15-year-old charged in connection to multiple armed robberies in King County
RENTON, Wash. — The 15-year-old arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies has been charged with attempted robbery, as well as other crimes, according to officials. The 15-year-old was charged with attempted robbery, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to documents released Tuesday from the King County Prosecutor's Office.
q13fox.com
$10K reward offered for information on King County homicide/arson investigation
AUBURN, Wash. - The King County Sheriff's Office is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest of a suspect or suspects involved in a homicide and apparent arson cover-up. Around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, detectives and fire crews responded to a fire at a trailer on a property in Auburn. When they arrived at the fire, they found human remains among the debris.
q13fox.com
Homicide investigation underway in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Renton on Wednesday morning. Before 2 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 1500 block Southeast of 177th Place. When investigators arrived, they found a victim and are investigating a homicide. The investigation remains...
KOMO News
Homicide investigation underway in south King County
KING COUNTY — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating a homicide in the Cascade-Fairwood area in south King County early Wednesday morning. According to KCSO Sgt. Corbett Ford, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Southeast 177th Place around 1:45 a.m. after someone called 911 to report hearing shots in the area. The area is located just south of the Fairwood Golf and Country Club.
q13fox.com
17-year-old boy injured in West Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Seattle's South Delridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
q13fox.com
KOMO News
Man shot and killed in Tacoma Monday night
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot and killed in Tacoma Monday night. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), officers responded to the 2400 block of East M Street after receiving reports of a possible shooting around 11:30 p.m. Monday. When...
MyNorthwest.com
Assault and robbery at Marysville coffee stand leads to arrest
Marysville Police said Monday that around 8:30 a.m., a man forced his way into a Smokey Point area coffee stand. The suspect assaulted one of the baristas and demanded money. Investigators say after stealing the cash, he took off. Officers from multiple agencies, along with a K-9, searched for him. Marysville PD officers identified the suspect after they’d recently booked him into jail.
KOMO News
Man arrested in connection with Tacoma double homicide
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was arrested late Monday afternoon in connection after two people were found dead at an RV encampment in Tacoma Monday morning in an apparent homicide. The 28-year-old man was booked for two counts of first-degree murder. Around 8 a.m., police received a 911 call...
MyNorthwest.com
Police: 18-year-old Nordstrom employee moved stolen $165K into multiple accounts
Investigators are still trying to find the $165,000 allegedly stolen from Nordstrom stores by an 18-year-old Issaquah woman. According to Lynnwood Police (LPD), the thefts happened over the course of just one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and even Scottsdale, Ariz. Detective Troy Hammersmith with LPD investigated...
KOMO News
9-year-old shot in road-rage incident welcomed home; WSP says suspect vehicle was stolen
A 9-year-old boy who was shot in the face and chest during a road-rage incident on Nov. 11 in Renton is being welcomed home from the hospital by the community on Sunday, two days after being discharged from Harborview Medical Center. Washington State Patrol (WSP) on Sunday said troopers found...
At least 7 cars reported stolen in Auburn ‘puffing’ incidents
AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police said since temperatures have dropped this fall, at least seven cars have been stolen in “puffing incidents.”. “Puffing” means the cars were stolen while running and unoccupied, as owners remained inside their homes while the cars warmed up. “We know that it...
riviera-maya-news.com
Canadian formally charged in murder of Tulum police officer
Tulum, Q.R. — A Canadian man has been formally charged with the death of a Tulum police officer. On Tuesday, the FGE reported on the official charges laid against Canadian Patrick “C” “for his probable participation in the crimes of qualified homicide against a municipal police officer and attempted homicide against eight more agents.”
wa.gov
WSP Investigating A Collision That Took The Life Of A Bellevue PD Officer
King County: Just after 10:00am this morning the Washington State Patrol (WSP) was contacted by the Bellevue Police Department to investigate a collision involving one of their motorcycle officers. Troopers and detectives responded to the scene in the 500 block of Bellevue Way SE. It was determined that the Bellevue...
KOMO News
2 people found dead with gunshot wounds outside Renton shopping mall
RENTON, Wash. — Two men were shot dead in a busy Renton shopping mall in what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide Monday afternoon. According to Renton Police, witnesses report a person shot another person in the street around 3:00 p.m. on 10th Street in The Landing at Renton shopping center. Police say the witnesses said the shooter took their own life.
Man killed in homicide at Des Moines apartment, police say
DES MOINES, Wash. — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed at a Des Moines apartment late Sunday night. The Des Moines Police Department said officers were called at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the Waterview Crossing Apartments at 21800 Pacific Highway South for reports of a man with a gunshot wound.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police Chief wants to form department liaison to support families of murder victims
SEATTLE - Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz told The Spotlight that he is trying to create a position within the department with the goal of helping and supporting families of homicide victims. Diaz says he understands these families need support-- not just from groups like the Parents of Murdered Children...
Domestic violence incident in Rainier Beach leads to exchange of gunfire
SEATTLE — A suspect was hurt after an exchange of gunfire at a Rainier Beach apartment Sunday morning. Seattle police said that at 10:30 a.m., a 39-year-old man kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in the 9400 block of Rainier Avenue South and opened fire. A...
q13fox.com
'My mind is poisoned:' 9-year-old recalls seeing his mom get carjacked in broad daylight
TACOMA, Wash. - A mother says she’s grateful to be alive after she and her son were carjacked outside their home in Tacoma at the beginning of November. The woman says she was dragged by the alleged thieves and was nearly killed as they made a second attempt to run over her.
