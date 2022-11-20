ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tukwila, WA

KOMO News

15-year-old charged in connection to multiple armed robberies in King County

RENTON, Wash. — The 15-year-old arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies has been charged with attempted robbery, as well as other crimes, according to officials. The 15-year-old was charged with attempted robbery, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to documents released Tuesday from the King County Prosecutor's Office.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

$10K reward offered for information on King County homicide/arson investigation

AUBURN, Wash. - The King County Sheriff's Office is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest of a suspect or suspects involved in a homicide and apparent arson cover-up. Around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, detectives and fire crews responded to a fire at a trailer on a property in Auburn. When they arrived at the fire, they found human remains among the debris.
q13fox.com

Homicide investigation underway in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Renton on Wednesday morning. Before 2 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 1500 block Southeast of 177th Place. When investigators arrived, they found a victim and are investigating a homicide. The investigation remains...
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Homicide investigation underway in south King County

KING COUNTY — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating a homicide in the Cascade-Fairwood area in south King County early Wednesday morning. According to KCSO Sgt. Corbett Ford, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Southeast 177th Place around 1:45 a.m. after someone called 911 to report hearing shots in the area. The area is located just south of the Fairwood Golf and Country Club.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

17-year-old boy injured in West Seattle shooting

SEATTLE - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Seattle's South Delridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

17-year-old shot in West Seattle

According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
KOMO News

Man shot and killed in Tacoma Monday night

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot and killed in Tacoma Monday night. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), officers responded to the 2400 block of East M Street after receiving reports of a possible shooting around 11:30 p.m. Monday. When...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Assault and robbery at Marysville coffee stand leads to arrest

Marysville Police said Monday that around 8:30 a.m., a man forced his way into a Smokey Point area coffee stand. The suspect assaulted one of the baristas and demanded money. Investigators say after stealing the cash, he took off. Officers from multiple agencies, along with a K-9, searched for him. Marysville PD officers identified the suspect after they’d recently booked him into jail.
MARYSVILLE, WA
KOMO News

Man arrested in connection with Tacoma double homicide

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was arrested late Monday afternoon in connection after two people were found dead at an RV encampment in Tacoma Monday morning in an apparent homicide. The 28-year-old man was booked for two counts of first-degree murder. Around 8 a.m., police received a 911 call...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Police: 18-year-old Nordstrom employee moved stolen $165K into multiple accounts

Investigators are still trying to find the $165,000 allegedly stolen from Nordstrom stores by an 18-year-old Issaquah woman. According to Lynnwood Police (LPD), the thefts happened over the course of just one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and even Scottsdale, Ariz. Detective Troy Hammersmith with LPD investigated...
LYNNWOOD, WA
riviera-maya-news.com

Canadian formally charged in murder of Tulum police officer

Tulum, Q.R. — A Canadian man has been formally charged with the death of a Tulum police officer. On Tuesday, the FGE reported on the official charges laid against Canadian Patrick “C” “for his probable participation in the crimes of qualified homicide against a municipal police officer and attempted homicide against eight more agents.”
SEATTLE, WA
wa.gov

WSP Investigating A Collision That Took The Life Of A Bellevue PD Officer

King County: Just after 10:00am this morning the Washington State Patrol (WSP) was contacted by the Bellevue Police Department to investigate a collision involving one of their motorcycle officers. Troopers and detectives responded to the scene in the 500 block of Bellevue Way SE. It was determined that the Bellevue...
BELLEVUE, WA
KOMO News

2 people found dead with gunshot wounds outside Renton shopping mall

RENTON, Wash. — Two men were shot dead in a busy Renton shopping mall in what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide Monday afternoon. According to Renton Police, witnesses report a person shot another person in the street around 3:00 p.m. on 10th Street in The Landing at Renton shopping center. Police say the witnesses said the shooter took their own life.
RENTON, WA
KING 5

Man killed in homicide at Des Moines apartment, police say

DES MOINES, Wash. — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed at a Des Moines apartment late Sunday night. The Des Moines Police Department said officers were called at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the Waterview Crossing Apartments at 21800 Pacific Highway South for reports of a man with a gunshot wound.
DES MOINES, WA

