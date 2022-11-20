ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Jacoby Brissett and Amari Cooper connect again for garbage-time touchdown

By Cory Kinnan
 3 days ago
After another nasty sideline catch by Donovan Peoples-Jones (the first clip of the video), the Cleveland Browns score a garbage-time touchdown as quarterback Jacoby Brissett connects with Amari Cooper for the second time today.

Losing this game by two scores, all hope is lost for the Browns to pull this off. However, the motto of Brissett throughout his career has been to continue to fight until the end. He will likely be rewarded for that and may land another bridge role next season. A good game for both Brissett and Cooper, the Browns’ season is now officially all but over after this loss to the Bills.

