Fatal car/pedestrian crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a car/pedestrian crash which resulted in a fatality. Around 6:30 Monday evening a pedestrian was crossing East 6th Street, at North Indiana Avenue, when she was struck by a black Chevy Traverse traveling westbound. The adult female pedestrian had serious life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a hospital where she passed away. The investigation is on-going.
Friday night is all about holiday lights in Downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The 30th Annual Parade of Lights down Phillips Avenue, in Sioux Falls, begins at 7:30 Friday evening. Before that, the 45-foot Christmas tree at the Washington Pavilion will have its lighting ceremony. Along with live music and free cookies and hot cocoa, Mayor Paul TenHaken will help light up Sioux Falls’ largest Christmas tree. The tree lighting ceremony starts at 5:45 p.m. on Friday.
Pet dies in Sioux Falls house fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a report of a garage fully engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon at 5504 W 14th Street. Upon arrival, responders found the home and nearby vehicles on fire as well. Crews were able to extinguish the main body of the fire within 15 minutes. They remained on scene for several hours. While there were no civilian or firefighter injuries, it was confirmed a pet perished in the fire.
Yankton man enters not guilty plea in Nov. 6 homicide
YANKTON, S.D. (WNAX) — The man accused of killing a Yankton woman earlier this month made a court appearance today and entered a plea. Trevor Wayne Harrison pled not guilty to charges of first- and second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and other felony counts in connection to the November 6 death of 26-year-old Jade Rembold.
Brookings named one of the safest college towns in the country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Brookings is among the 50 safest college towns in America, according to home safety and security firm SafeWise. The home of South Dakota State University comes in at No. 33 and is the only South Dakota college town on the list. To identify its...
South Dakota State awarded top seed in 24-team FCS playoffs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The road to Frisco will go through Brookings. South Dakota State and Sacramento State have earned the top two seeds in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Neither program at the top of the seedings has ever won the national title. North Dakota State, the...
