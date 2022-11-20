SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a report of a garage fully engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon at 5504 W 14th Street. Upon arrival, responders found the home and nearby vehicles on fire as well. Crews were able to extinguish the main body of the fire within 15 minutes. They remained on scene for several hours. While there were no civilian or firefighter injuries, it was confirmed a pet perished in the fire.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO