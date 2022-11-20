Read full article on original website
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 yearsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
MLive.com
LeBron James gifts Ohio State football new cleats for Michigan game
COLUMBUS -- LeBron James isn’t going to be able to make a second appearance at an Ohio State football game this season, but he still wanted to be part of what might be its most important game in almost 20 years. The four-time MVP already attended the Buckeyes’ 21-10...
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State roundtable: The biggest questions entering The Game
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan offensive lineman Olu Oluwatimi called Saturday’s showdown with Ohio State “the biggest game of the year,” as in the biggest game of the college football season to date. No argument here. To preview the game, MLive’s Michigan football beat writers Aaron McMann, Ryan...
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup: QB J.J. McCarthy vs. DB Lathan Ransom
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Saturday’s Ohio State vs. Michigan football game in Columbus features a matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
MLive.com
What pressure? Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy eager for first start vs. Ohio State
ANN ARBOR – Growing up in Illinois, J.J. McCarthy said he was always attracted to the Michigan and Ohio State rivalry. The Wolverines’ sophomore quarterback will live it for the second time in his career on Saturday, but this time as the starting signal-caller. “It’s such a special...
MLive.com
Ohio State comes full circle against Michigan rushing attack that triggered an overhaul
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football defensive coordinator Jim Knowles plans to waste exactly zero seconds paying attention to injury reports out of Ann Arbor this week. He knows Michigan star running back Blake Corum is nursing a knee injury that could either limit him or keep him out of The Game on Saturday. Knowles is going to assume his defense has to face the Heisman Trophy candidate anyway.
MLive.com
As Ohio State game approaches, Wolverine fans honor Bo Schembechler with grave walk
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan football tradition that started nearly 30 years ago continued as fans made a solemn walk to Forest Hill Cemetery to honor former gridiron legends. With yellow flowers in hand and surrounded by the sound of old football broadcasts narrated by the late Bob Ufer, the fans exchanged their favorite stories of Michigan football and their feelings for the upcoming Ohio State match.
MLive.com
Scouting the PKI field: A look at Michigan State’s potential opponents in Portland
EAST LANSING – It’s only November, but it’s time to get your bracket out. Michigan State will spend its Thanksgiving weekend playing in the Phil Knight Invitational, an eight-team college basketball tournament to be held Thursday through Sunday in Portland. Each team in the tournament will play...
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup: OL Olusegun Oluwatimi vs. DT Mike Hall Jr.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Saturday’s Ohio State vs. Michigan football game in Columbus features a matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup: RB Blake Corum vs. LB Tommy Eichenberg
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 Ohio State vs. Michigan football game Saturday in Columbus features a matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
MLive.com
Big Ten power rankings: Could Michigan and Ohio State both make playoff?
It’s a question neither team wants to think about, but it’s worth asking: Could the Michigan-Ohio State loser still make the College Football Playoff?. Several experts believe the answer is yes. The committee might frown on a team that didn’t even qualify for its conference championship game, but certain results over the next two weeks could open the door for a one-loss Michigan or Ohio State team to make it.
MLive.com
How Michigan’s offense works, and how Ohio State can stop it
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An experiment nearly four years ago that introduced a spread concept to the Michigan football offense, one latter dubbed “speed in space” by incoming coordinator Josh Gattis, has been effectively ended. During the early months of 2021, with the Wolverines’ offense at its...
MLive.com
Why Michigan State’s Payton Thorne believes he’s a better player than last season
EAST LANSING – As Michigan State prepared for what was ultimately the season finale, Payton Thorne noticed a difference in practice. The quarterback had already made three relief appearances as a redshirt freshman but was suddenly in a new role. “I was just kind of noticing, all right, I’m...
MLive.com
Heading to Ford Field for 2022 football state finals? Here’s what you need to know
For the 18th consecutive year, Michigan’s top high school football teams are coming to Ford Field to compete for state championships this weekend. The action-packed weekend kicks off with four games on Friday, followed by another four on Saturday, and tickets are available at the door, from participating schools or online from Ford Field via Ticketmaster. One-day tickets cost $20 and are good for all four state-championship games each day.
MLive.com
A hoarse Jim Harbaugh on gratitude for Ohio State, QB who turns water to wine
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t have the usual power in his voice when he met with the media on Monday. Oh, he was plenty excited about the opportunity to face Ohio State. He was just feeling the effects of a two-point victory secured in the final seconds and played in cold, windy conditions at Michigan Stadium.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Jaden Akins uncertain again after reinjuring foot
EAST LANSING – Just as Jaden Akins was starting to look like his old self, he’s out of action once again. But Michigan State is hopeful his absence won’t be long. Akins “tweaked” his left foot during late the Spartan’s Friday night win over Villanova, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said on Monday.
MLive.com
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: Eyes on everyone and the winning edge
EAST LANSING – It’s now the last week of the regular season and Michigan State has only one game left on the schedule. The Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) play at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday (4 p.m., FS1) and need a win to lock up bowl eligibility.
MLive.com
Mel Tucker sorting through key eligibility decisions with clock ticking and signing day nearing
EAST LANSING – Assembling a college football roster was already a challenge. Developments in recent years, including the transfer portal and one-time transfer rule, the additional season of eligibility players were granted in 2020 due to COVID-19 and the early signing period in recruiting have further complicated that process.
MLive.com
Michigan State debuts in top 15 of new AP poll; Michigan falls out
After beating a top-five team and nearly beating another, Michigan State has crashed into the top 15 of the newest Associated Press poll. The Spartans checked in at No. 12 in the most recent Associated Press college basketball poll, released on Monday.
MLive.com
Mat Ishbia says he gave $14 million to Mel Tucker’s contract extension
Nearly a year after Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker landed a 10-year, $95 million contract extension, there’s a little more clarity about where some of the money came from. The deal, which was signed on Nov. 24, 2021, was financed in part by a pair of wealthy alumni,...
MLive.com
Top line gives Jackson United a boost
JACKSON -- Jackson United opened the 2022-23 hockey season on Saturday with a 4-0 win over Eastside. For all four of those goals, the same top line was out on the ice. Carson Lacinski assisted on a goal by Maddox Grimes. Nick Baumgardner scored off an assist by Aiden Chappell. Chappell and Drew Neitzke assisted on a goal by Baumgardner. Neitzke and Baumgarder assisted on a goal by Chappell.
