Game-winning grab showed off football mind of Raiders' Adams
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When the Raiders went for it all Sunday at Denver, they went to their top playmaker on a play that required savvy as well as skill. Davante Adams’ 35-yard touchdown catch that gave Las Vegas a 22-16 overtime victory over the Broncos was an example of how the wide receiver mentally and physically separates himself — this time literally, given how open he was — from most of his peers. “I’ve played with a lot of receivers in my nine-year career, a lot of smart guys,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “But Davante, he can see it like a quarterback.” The winning TD was set up earlier in the game when Adams ran an over route to the left side, hauling in Carr’s pass for 23 yards. That completion set up Las Vegas’ first touchdown, a 31-yard pass to Adams in double coverage.
ABC7 Chicago
Jets take on slumping Bears with new starting QB in White
CHICAGO (3-8) at NEW YORK JETS (6-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. LAST MEETING: Bears beat Jets 24-10 on Oct. 28, 2018, in Chicago. LAST WEEK: Bears lost to Falcons 27-24; Jets lost to Patriots 10-3 BEARS OFFENSE: OVERALL (22), RUSH (1), PASS (32), SCORING (15) BEARS DEFENSE: OVERALL (16),...
ABC7 Chicago
XFL hosts draft in Las Vegas ahead of the 2023 season
LAS VEGAS -- The XFL is back with exciting new owners: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia. This November, the league hosted its draft in Las Vegas with 442 non-quarterbacks and 21 quarterbacks selected across eight teams. A supplemental draft will be held in January with the goal of...
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot
WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
ABC7 Chicago
Bears QB Justin Fields injures left shoulder on final drive: 'Pain right now is pretty bad'
ATLANTA -- Bears quarterback Justin Fields injured his left shoulder in the final moments of Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and required further medical examination following the game. Fields injured his non-throwing shoulder on the first play of the Bears' last drive when he rushed toward...
ABC7 Chicago
Bears: Justin Fields 'day-to-day' with injured shoulder
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- After injuring his non-throwing shoulder late in the27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is considered "day-to-day," according to coach Matt Eberflus. "Obviously, you guys know the injury report comes out Wednesday and right now it's day-to-day," Eberflus said. "We'll see where...
