numberfire.com
Update: Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return for Bengals in Week 11
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon suffered a concussion during Sunday's game and was not able to return to the game. Samaje Perine will take over as the team's lead back for the remainder of the contest.
Video: Controversial Ejection In Bengals vs. Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals are going to hold on against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Pittsburgh made a late run at a comeback, but ultimately, Cincinnati was able to secure an onside kick and secure the road game victory. On that onside kick, a Steelers player was ejected for a...
Tomlin addresses Bengals claim of predictable offense
What Mike Tomlin had to say Tuesday about the Bengals saying they knew what was coming on Sunday, plus he was asked again about Kenny Pickett’s progress
Updated Steelers 2023 NFL draft picks
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 37-30 on Sunday, dropping their season record to a woeful 3-7. If there is anything positive to glean from how bad this season is going, there is a real possibility Pittsburgh is going to land three real difference-makers in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?
The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL Week 12 picks...
Davis Mills out, Kyle Allen in as Texans' starting QB vs. Miami, sources tell ESPN
While Coach Lovie Smith was silent on whether to bench signal-caller Davis Mills, sources revealed on Wednesday that there will be a change.
numberfire.com
Bengals' Joe Mixon being evaluated for a concussion
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to the team's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon is questionable to return to Sunday's game while he is being evaluated for a concussion. With Mixon sidelined, expect Samaje Perine to carry the load for Cincinnati.
Patriots vs. Vikings final injury report: Booth Jr. and Evans out
The Minnesota Vikings are going into their Thanksgiving night game against the New England Patriots the most short handed they have ever been so far this season. Not only is left tackle Christian Darrisaw going to be out, but they will also be without cornerbacks Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans.
Steelers vs Colts: 3 early causes of concern this week
Last week the Pittsburgh Steelers let a win slip away against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now they have to travel to take on the Indianapolis Colts with both teams just fighting for respect. The game is currently scheduled for Monday Night Football but if the league were able, I’m sure they would be happy to flex this one out. Here are the three early causes of concern for this week.
Augusta Free Press
Cincinnati Bengals shut down Pittsburgh Steelers in second half, post 37-30 win
After a highly productive first half of football, the Pittsburgh offense went into a shell after halftime, punting five times on its first six second-half drives on the way to a 37-30 loss to Cincinnati Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes to running back...
NBC Sports
NFL Week 12 picks: Giants-Cowboys, Bengals-Titans and more
LIONS (4-6) at BILLS (7-3) Thursday, 12:30 p.m. on CBS. Thanksgiving Day football kicks off with Bills-Lions, a matchup that figured to be a lot more lopsided just a few weeks ago. Buffalo is already plenty familiar with Ford Field, having played their last Sunday when snow prevented the Bills from hosting the Browns. Buffalo should take care of business here, but the Lions tend to play inspired football on Turkey Day.
How Tyler Boyd ‘secured the bag’ in fourth quarter against Steelers
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — Bengals receiverTyler Boyd has earned game balls throughout his career, but he’s never taken one for himself. That changed on Sunday night. The Pittsburgh native fielded an onside kick in the final minute to lock up the 37-30 win and kept the ball for himself. He walked into the locker room clutching it with both arms and it sat next to him at his locker while speaking to reporters.
