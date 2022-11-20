SLED investigating deputy involved shooting in Pee Dee Area

A deputy involved shooting in the state's Pee Dee region late last week, is under investigation. SLED has been called in after a shooting Thursday in Williamsburg County.

Deputies responded to a home in Kingstree after a report of a hostage situation. SLED says, the suspect was armed and there was an exchange of gunfire. The suspect, who SLED did not identify was injured in the incident and was taken to an area hospital.

A woman was removed from the home, she was not injured in the incident. No injuries were reported to any of the deputies involved, as well. The SLED investigation is standard protocol in officer involved shootings.