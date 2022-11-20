Insider: 10 thoughts on the Colts' last-second loss to the Eagles

INDIANAPOLIS - Ten thoughts on the Colts' 17-16 loss to the Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium to fall to 4-6-1:

As it happened: Colts lose a heartbreaker to the Eagles in NFL Week 11

Insider: Colts look sadly familiar in Jeff Saturday's home debut

Another week set up another chance at a fourth-quarter comeback for Matt Ryan. This time, his offensive line caved in. Bernhard Raimann gave up sacks on the final two drives. Quenton Nelson was getting pushed around. Will Fries got flagged for a false start that made a 4th-and-long basically a 4th-and-impossible. Jeff Saturday's arrival has steadied the lineup for this group, but it looks like last week's one-sack performance against the Raiders was the mirage, indicative largely of Las Vegas' struggles to rush anyone. It's become the story of the Colts' season: a talented team with emerging players at wide receiver and on defense wasted by the highest-paid unit in the league.

This week set up for a "Run the Damn Ball" game, with the Eagles' dominant numbers against the pass, with Jonathan Taylor looking fresh again last week, with Philadelphia signing defensive linemen off the street and with a 14-year center making his home debut as an interim coach. So it was strange to see the Eagles come out in so much nickel defense to start. That had Jeff Saturday drooling, and Parks Frazier dialed up seven runs on the first 10 plays to get Taylor moving downhill. The 75-yard touchdown drive was the Colts' first opening-drive points since last season.

The Eagles adjusted quickly from there, employing more base defense on early downs, and the Colts offense stalled immediately. This was a tough matchup for Indianapolis because Philadelphia is so talented in the secondary and so deep on the defensive line that it can live with cornerbacks on islands on the outside to suffocate the run. And the Colts offense, outside of cutting down on the turnovers, did not look much different than it did prior to firing two offensive coordinators. The offensive line is not generating much of a push and is too susceptible to interior pressure, and Matt Ryan, despite that 39-yard scramble last week, does not have the wheels to create much when that's the case.

The positive on offense was that it got Michael Pittman Jr. going again. He was a clear go-to option from the jump, and he had his way with smooth releases and a sound connection with Ryan to beat two really good cornerbacks in Darius Slay and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. He finished with six catches for 75 yards and did not have any of the drops or fumbles that have hurt him in recent weeks. He was the player most negatively affected by the quarterback change, as he's built physically like some of Ryan's best receivers in Atlanta, which allows Ryan to play in rhythm but also fearless in throwing it to him when he doesn't appear open. I've been bad at predictions for this offense this season, but I'd bet on a big stretch to finish the year for Pittman, who still has some massive goals in front of him.

The downside is that Alec Pierce isn't quite having the surge he had earlier in the season. Some of that was lost to Parris Campbell's emergence, and Campbell had another good game with five catches for 67 yards on six targets. But it's also a function of an offense that isn't going to air it out often when Ryan doesn't have the interior protection to step up and fire the velocity needed for Pierce's signature fade routes. It's not a bad thing that he's becoming a clear No. 3 behind Pittman and Campbell, who have earned their roles. It just means he'll need to stay engaged with a lower target share and that Frazier will have to get a little more creative at finding ways to get him the ball.

It's time to shout out Rodney McLeod, who continues to be a sublime signing for this team. He stepped in right before Khari Willis decided to retire, and he's become an every-down player as the Colts are more or less redshirting Nick Cross this season. That's allowed the 11th-year veteran to become the perfect glue guy for a defense that has plenty of athletes around him. His versatility has been huge, moving coverages and clogging up the middle of the field, and he continues to make the plays when the Colts need them, like that fourth-down run stop and a tackle on a screen pass that set up another fourth down.

The pass interference penalty was a bad moment for Zaire Franklin, who outside of the forced fumble did not have his best day, but it really said everything about the one flaw this defense has at the moment: the pass rush. He shouldn't have to cover a wheel route 40 yards down the field, but it happens when the quarterback has all day to stand in the pocket and let any route develop. Franklin isn't used to being in spots like that and panicked. He's been mostly capable in coverage this year, but that's stretching him too thin.

The problem with the pass rush is that with Kwity Paye and Tyquan Lewis out, the Colts don't have enough players performing at a level to get the double teams off of DeForest Buckner, even when he bounces to the edge. Yannick Ngakoue did have his best game as a Colt, but his strip-sack came when the Eagles chose to double team Grover Stewart and leave a back in to take him 1-on-1. This is a void that should be filled by two second-round picks in Dayo Odeyingbo and Ben Banogu. Odeyingbo still has a chance to turn it on, but right now the Colts aren't getting enough out of what they've invested in this spot in the draft.

This was Brandon Facyson's best game as a Colt, with a couple of nice breakups, including one on a deep shot down the right sideline. He also saved a run play from potentially going the distance. He's been better over the past few weeks, which creates some improved depth at a critical position. Isaiah Rodgers Sr., despite giving up a few catches, is clearly the best option here, and it feels like a matter of time until he makes a huge play on the ball. He always should have been starting, but as long as he's taking the majority of snaps and Facyson is playing capably on the ones he's in for, this setup can work quite well.

Ryan ran himself into some pressures and didn't look comfortable for most of this game. That changed on the Colts' second-to-last drive, when he started to air it out more and has some excellent ball placement, from the third-down conversion to Pierce that he fit past a defender to the tear-drop to Campbell between two defenders that set them up at the 5-yard line. It's strange how it takes him until the fourth quarter to turn it on, but it's become the story of his time with the Colts.

Contact Colts insider Nate Atkins at natkins@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @NateAtkins_.