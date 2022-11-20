ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Police identify man who shot his children and himself after fight with children's mother in Chandler

By Ellie Willard, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
A father was pronounced dead on Saturday night after shooting his two children and himself during an unannounced visit to the children's home in Chandler.

The father had been identified by police on Sunday morning as 52-year-old Derek Aaron Tighe.

The two children and their mother resided at the Chandler house near Queen Creek and Alma School roads where the incident occurred.

The Chandler Police Department determined that the mother and two children were home when Tighe, who does not live at the house, arrived unannounced.

A domestic violence incident occurred after his arrival, which resulted in Tighe shooting his two children before fatally shooting himself.

The mother was not injured, and the two children are in stable condition and expected to survive, according to an update from police Sunday morning.

The Chandler Police Department confirmed that Tighe and the mother had a history of domestic violence incidents.

Reach breaking news reporter Ellie Willard at ellie.willard@gannett.com or on Twitter @EllieWillardAZ.

Comments / 18

Gary R
2d ago

Very sad! Glad to here the kids are expected to survive. I hope the the mother and children can get the help to get through these difficult times ahead. God Bless you all.

Reply
34
Debbie t
2d ago

so sad. and now this woman and kids have to live w that memory. hoping we can get them into a new home free of the memories

Reply
28
Kris Williams
2d ago

so happy the 2 children and their mother are safe they don't have to fear the ex husband anymore!

Reply
33
 

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

