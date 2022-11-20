ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix man arrested after shooting that left 1 dead in Avondale

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

A Phoenix man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting at vehicles, causing several collisions and crashing into a motorcycle Saturday in Avondale, leaving one person dead.

Avondale police said the man, later identified as Raymond Pipkin, 29, shot at two vehicles on Interstate 10, exited the freeway and shot at multiple vehicles causing collisions in the area of Avondale Boulevard and I-10.

Then Pipkin crashed into a motorcycle at Avondale Boulevard and Encanto Boulevard. He tried to run away but was arrested by officers around 1 p.m., according to Avondale police.

Three people were shot during the incident and one of them, Gabriel Sotello, 34, of Glendale, died. The two other people, one of them being a 14-year-old boy, were in critical but stable condition, according to police.

The motorcyclist was also in critical but stable condition. Two other people had minor injuries from the collisions.

Police hadn't released the identities of the victims as of Sunday morning.

It is unclear how many vehicles were shot and collided during the incident.

Pipkin's motive for the shooting was unknown, according to police. He was booked into jail pending multiple charges, including first degree murder.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix man arrested after shooting that left 1 dead in Avondale

