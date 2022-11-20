Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City Council strikes down proposals to ban public, private camping
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Council voted to strike down ordinances that would outlaw camping in public and private areas. Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher, Ward 1 Councilman Bradley Carter, and Ward 4 Councilman Todd Stone brought the proposals forward. The moves would have mostly impacted the...
Oklahoma City man wins $50,000 smile makeover
The program gives one deserving resident a free smile makeover worth $50,000. Doctors will replace broken and missing teeth with new, custom-made prosthesis.
What's Going On This Wednesday
With Turkey Day tomorrow, there are plenty of great events going on around the Metro. So come check out What's Going On. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com.
Dude Perfect to make tour stop at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Dude Perfect will be returning to Oklahoma City next year. The sports and comedy group will perform at the Paycom Center on Friday, July 28. “We can’t wait to get back on the road and see your smiling faces for our brand-new 2023 Pandamonium tour! We have some awesome new surprises in store for this tour and we can't wait to meet you all in person,” said Coby Cotton, Dude Perfect. “We’re coming back to lots of our favorite cities, returning to some that we haven’t been to since 2019, and have added some new stops including a long-awaited show in Canada!”
Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma City police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in northwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. Officials say the crash happened near Meridian Ave. and Reno Ave. According to police, a black Chevrolet pickup truck hit a woman and fled the scene. The...
Deadly hit and run near Reno & Meridian
Oklahoma City Police say earlier today around 6:15 pm a woman was hit and killed at Reno & Meridian.
Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
Electric vehicle maker seeking $1M from Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle maker is seeking $1 million from Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 reported earlier this month that Canoo is finalizing a purchase of a warehouse near Interstate 40 and Morgan Road. The warehouse will eventually operate as a plant that will be able to roll out 20,000 vehicles a year.
OKC woman experiencing homelessness fights to ensure children don’t fall through cracks
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman experiencing homelessness is fighting to ensure her children don’t fall through the cracks. State data shows more than 21,000 homeless children were reported by Oklahoma City Public Schools for the 2021-22 school year. Advocates at the state Capitol and in the community believe the number could be higher statewide.
Peak Inside This Magical Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale
Imagine calling this place home for the holidays. This magical mansion, more like a castle in Norman, Oklahoma looks like something out of a Harry Potter movie. It's the ULTIMATE dream house that every Harry Potter fan would love to call home! Imagine living in a modern castle that looks like Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry. This magical MEGA mansion is currently FOR SALE for just $875,000.00.
Some shoppers swearing off Oklahoma mall after gallery display
SHAWNEE, Okla. — This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed out in the open. This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed. Mall management said a vendor went back on an agreement. "It was a very...
Crews battle house fire on S. Sunnylane Road in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Firefighters responded to a house fire at 4801 SE 104th near South Sunnylane Road on Tuesday night. The homeowner was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, Three cats are still missing. "The one thing in this area, we don't have hydrant,”...
Oklahoma City Zoo welcomes Asian elephant after relocation from Fort Worth
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo is welcoming a new male Asian elephant to its animal family. Bowie, a 9-year-old male, is arriving at the Oklahoma City Zoo from the Fort Worth Zoo in Fort Worth, Texas. The recommendation for Bowie to be relocated to Oklahoma City...
Oklahoma City firefighters rescue 8 construction workers trapped in commercial fire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters are on the scene of a commercial fire where workers were reportedly trapped. The fire is near SW 36th and Meridian. Firefighters received reports of flames coming through the roof and eight construction workers being trapped in the building by the growing fire at 4:22 p.m. on Tuesday.
Homeless Alliance awarded largest private gift in nonprofit’s history
A nonprofit organization that helps people end homelessness has received the largest private gift in the organization's history.
Two new proposed city ordinances seek to target homelessness in Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma City Council Member is proposing two new ordinances this Tuesday targeting homelessness in Oklahoma City.
Kenny Chesney, Kelsea Ballerini to perform at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center on April 1
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Country star Kenny Chesney is bringing his "I Go Back" tour to the Paycom Center in 2023. Chesney is set to perform at the arena on Saturday, April 1. Chesney will be joined by special guest Kelsea Ballerini. "I Go Back 2023 is going to...
Breaking: Fire crews working commercial fire in SW side of OKC
Oklahoma City Firefighters are working a commercial fire at SW 36th and Meridian.
Saturday & Sunday holiday hot spots in and around the metro
This weekend Saturday and Sunday in Oklahoma City you can find plenty of things to do and some of them are even free!
Oklahoma City meat company seeing shortage in turkeys this Thanksgiving
This year’s bird flu has caused the loss of 8 million birds according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
