okcfox.com

What's Going On This Wednesday

With Turkey Day tomorrow, there are plenty of great events going on around the Metro. So come check out What's Going On. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com.
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

Dude Perfect to make tour stop at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Dude Perfect will be returning to Oklahoma City next year. The sports and comedy group will perform at the Paycom Center on Friday, July 28. “We can’t wait to get back on the road and see your smiling faces for our brand-new 2023 Pandamonium tour! We have some awesome new surprises in store for this tour and we can't wait to meet you all in person,” said Coby Cotton, Dude Perfect. “We’re coming back to lots of our favorite cities, returning to some that we haven’t been to since 2019, and have added some new stops including a long-awaited show in Canada!”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma City police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in northwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. Officials say the crash happened near Meridian Ave. and Reno Ave. According to police, a black Chevrolet pickup truck hit a woman and fled the scene. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes

TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Electric vehicle maker seeking $1M from Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle maker is seeking $1 million from Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 reported earlier this month that Canoo is finalizing a purchase of a warehouse near Interstate 40 and Morgan Road. The warehouse will eventually operate as a plant that will be able to roll out 20,000 vehicles a year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KLAW 101

Peak Inside This Magical Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale

Imagine calling this place home for the holidays. This magical mansion, more like a castle in Norman, Oklahoma looks like something out of a Harry Potter movie. It's the ULTIMATE dream house that every Harry Potter fan would love to call home! Imagine living in a modern castle that looks like Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry. This magical MEGA mansion is currently FOR SALE for just $875,000.00.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Some shoppers swearing off Oklahoma mall after gallery display

SHAWNEE, Okla. — This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed out in the open. This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed. Mall management said a vendor went back on an agreement. "It was a very...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

Crews battle house fire on S. Sunnylane Road in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Firefighters responded to a house fire at 4801 SE 104th near South Sunnylane Road on Tuesday night. The homeowner was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, Three cats are still missing. "The one thing in this area, we don't have hydrant,”...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

