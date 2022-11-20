Read full article on original website
Hit & run crash into utility pole cuts power in St. Johnsbury
Green Mountain Power had to replace the pole, resulting in some homes losing power.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after clocked doing 101 mph on I-89
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 31-year-old man from Burlington was cited for speeding in South Burlington yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on I-89 after observing a vehicle traveling at 101 miles-per-hour. Police say the stretch of road is clearly posted 55 miles-per-hour zone. The driver, identified as...
miltonindependent.com
Location of driver involved in wrong-way highway crash in Milton unknown, VSP release says
Nov. 22 @ 4:24 p.m. - This story will be updated as more details become available. Vermont State Police are looking for a driver involved in a three-car crash in September that caused serious and minor injuries. The driver, Ernest Yangassa, 43, was driving a 2007 Hyundai Elantra at 10:39...
Barton Chronicle
Man charged in fatal accident
NEWPORT — On November 15 Tanner W. Flynn, 32, of Irasburg appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court to plead innocent to a felony charge of grossly negligent driving resulting in the death of 36-year-old Eric Fillmore of Derby. Judge Lisa Warren released Mr. Flynn on...
newportdispatch.com
Driver cited after clocked doing 105 mph in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 22-year-old man from Grand Isle was cited for speeding in South Burlington early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on I-89 after observing a vehicle traveling at 105 miles-per-hour. This stretch of road is clearly posted a 55 miles-per-hour zone, police say.
newportdispatch.com
4 injured during head-on crash in Jericho
JERICHO — Police responded to a head-on crash in Jericho yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 117, near Skunk Hollow Road, at around 8:25 p.m. Police say that Gerald Couture II, 50, of South Burlington, lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. This...
WCAX
Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway
Vermont’s slaughter and processing industry is bottlenecking, and the state says that’s holding back fresh, local meat from the market. Will the Fairfax school bond be able to pass a second time? A petition for a revote was handed into the town office on Friday. Transgender Remembrance Day...
WCAX
Newport state’s attorney employee fired for carrying gun at courthouse
There are still a few weeks left for deer hunting in Vermont, but for those who have already bagged a buck - how do you cook it?. Breaking down barriers for Vermonters in local government is the aim of a new program that seeks to make the state more diverse.
WCAX
New charges in connection with Burlington murder
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation. Deon Mitchell, 19, of Winooski, is being charged as an accessory after the fact in the murder of Hussein Mubarak. Mubarak, 21, was shot in the head on Luck Street on July 7. Burlington police say...
Police searching for overdue New Hampshire hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. – Police are searching for a missing hiker in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia Sunday morning and hasn't returned home.Officers said the 19-year-old, from Westford, planned to hike Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack, and Flume. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they had 18 search teams looking for her on Monday morning, including the New Hampshire National Guard helicopter.They hope Sotelo took shelter somewhere for the night but noted that it was extremely cold and she didn't appear to be adequately prepared for the conditions. According to Fish and Game, it was 17 degrees in the search area Monday, and 12 degrees when crews arrived in the morning. Anyone who may have seen her along those trails is asked to call New Hampshire State Police.
mynbc5.com
Burlington Police arrest Winooski man for accessory to murder charge
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police have arrested a Winooski man on an accessory to murder charge related to afatal shooting in July on Luck Street. Officials said 19-year-old Deon Mitchell was arrested on Monday and arraigned on a charge of accessory after the fact for first-degree murder. Police believe...
WCAX
St. Johnsbury woman arrested after fleeing police
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Johnsbury woman was arrested early this morning after attempting to flee from police. According to Vermont State Police, just after midnight Saturday, 35-year-old Janita Ledoux was pulled over in Barton after troopers learned she was in violation of a court-ordered curfew. That’s when police say she became uncooperative and drove away.
Jane Santaw killed in crash on Route 25C in Piermont, New Hampshire
A 59-year-old woman was killed in a rollover crash on Route 25C in New Hampshire earlier this week, according to police. New Hampshire State Police Trooper Conde came upon the single-car crash in the westbound lane of the highway in Piermont shortly before 5 p.m. The driver and passenger in the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado involved in the collision were trapped inside the car, authorities said.
newportdispatch.com
Newport police use spike strips to stop vehicle attempting to elude VSP
BARTON — A 35-year-old woman from St. Johnsbury was arrested following an incident that started in Barton early this morning. Police say they pulled over a vehicle on I-91 at around 12:20 a.m. The driver was identified as Janita Ledoux. Ledoux had active court ordered conditions of release which...
newportdispatch.com
Man facing slew of charges following Newport Center arrest
NEWPORT CENTER — A 36-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges in Newport Center early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an active burglary on Vermont Route 105 at around 12:50 a.m. Police say that Anthony Bolio allegedly broke into a locked and occupied residence he was...
20-year-old hiker missing from popular NH campground
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help after they received a report of an overdue hiker at a popular New Hampshire campground. 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia on Sunday morning and hasn’t been heard from since, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division.
newportdispatch.com
Woman accused of damaging vehicle in Waterbury during dispute
WATERBURY — A 39-year-old woman from Barre was cited in Waterbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute which occurred the previous day at Center Trailer Park Road at around 2:20 p.m. Police allege that Jessica Laforest had damaged a vehicle owned by Eric Govea, 46,...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on warrant in Lyndon
LYNDON — A 43-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Lyndon early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a disturbance at Park Avenue at around 1:00 a.m. During the course of the investigation, police say that one of the parties on scene, Kasea Hill, of Lyndon, had an active arrest warrant out of Lamoille County.
mynbc5.com
Deadly crash in Grafton county leaves one dead, another injured
PIERMONT, N.H. — One person is dead and another seriously injured after a crash in Grafton County. Police believe road conditions contributed to the crash last night at the corner of Rodiman Road and Route 25C. Officials say a Chevy Truck rolled over in the westbound lane, trapping the...
Orleans County courthouses closed until Wednesday
The Caledonian-Record reports an unnamed man was found with a gun in one of the buildings on Friday.
