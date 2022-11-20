Read full article on original website
36 New York Locations Where You Can First Legally Buy Weed, When
We've finally learned where you will be able to first legally purchase marijuana across New York State. On Monday, the New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses. "History" Made In New York State. “Today we make history by awarding the first Conditional Adult-Use...
How Record, Deadly Snow In New York State Impacts Hudson Valley
Record snow fell across Western New York, we have photos of the winter storm and how this snow compares to the Hudson Valley. The massive snowstorm in Western New York is finally finished. Snow began falling on Thursday and continued until Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Finally...
Have Snow Fun at These 10 Upstate New York Snow Tube Destinations!
Call it a sport, or call it a fun family activity, no matter what you call it...snow tubing is here to stay in New York!. Snow tubing is a wonderful way for non-skiers to enjoy a day at any of Upstate New York's great ski centers. Not all of us are ski pros, so snow tubing is a fun alternative that the whole family can enjoy together.
Here Are the 10 Snowiest Places in Upstate New York!
Read On! A Lucky List of 13 of the Best Hot Wing Restaurants in Central NY. As an Upstate New York travel writer I am on the road in the region some 30-40,000 miles a year. And along the way I have stopped at hundreds of places to eat over the last 15 years. Now, my go to meal is always Italian, but...if I am not in the mood for a full sit-down meal I am always good for a bowl of hot wings in a tavern or inn. Here are 13 of the best wing joints in Upstate New York. I have kept the big chains and franchises off the list although they are for the most part excellent (places like Dinosaur BBQ, or Tullys). This list shines the light on smaller, independent, out of the way places that often get missed in the "Best of..." contests and polls, and yet are truly putting out some epic wings. Try them out!
Shocking Videos & Pictures from Western New York’s Blizzard
Our fellow New Yorkers to the west of the Hudson Valley are in the middle of a crazy and intense snow storm. Here are some shocking videos and pictures that show just what they are dealing with. It was unusually warm in the Hudson Valley about a week ago. We're...
President Biden Declares ‘Disaster Exists’ in New York State
President Joe Biden "declared that an emergency exists in the State of New York." Over the weekend, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul submitted a request to President Joe Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for 11 counties. New York State Requests Help From Federal Government. If approved, the Emergency Declaration...
New York Drug Kingpin Admits To Dealing Drugs In Hudson Valley
The leader of a group dealing drugs in the Hudson Valley confessed. On Friday, 42-year-old Antonio Naveo of Ellenville, New York, was sentenced to 97 months in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine base and fentanyl in Ulster County and for his unlawful possession of a firearm.
Which New York Wine Made it to the Top 100 in World?
Are you a person who likes to try wine? There is a winery in New York State that is constantly winning awards for their wines, maybe you have even tried them. This time around they made it (again) on to the list of the Top 100 wines in the world! Big stuff!
Hunters Look out! DEC has Already Written 150 tickets This Hunting Season in New York
As rifle season starts make sure you don't get a ticket while hunting this year in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Department of Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced recently a new ticket initiative that is targeting unsafe hunting and hunters. Operation Safe Harvest. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos...
Mind-Blowing: Did You Know How Big Eagle’s Nests Can Be?
Eagle's nests are a beautiful sight all across the Hudson Valley. Usually built near a water source, these homes perched high in the air are used year after year by the same eagle family. Our national bird also adds to their structure annually, meaning that some older nests can become absolutely massive.
What are These Hudson Valley Predators Scared of?
Do you know what to do when approached by wildlife? The answer to this question would be, depending on the animal that presents itself to us. At times, we think that we may know what to do when an animal or predator is near us. However, at that very moment, it may seem unclear.
America’s ‘Fastest-Growing Retailer’ Opening Many New York Stores
The "fastest-growing retailer" in the United States is bringing many high-paying jobs to the Hudson Valley and across New York State. Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, officially opened its new store in Yonkers, New York on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.
New York State Confirms Many Changes After Deadly Mass Shooting
Top officials in New York State are making many changes following another deadly mass shooting. Investigators continue to investigate Saturday night's deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club. New York State Reacts To Colorado Mass Shooting. Five people were killed and at least 18 injured when a man...
Cheap All-You-Can-Fly Pass Now Offered At Many New York Airports
Empire State residents can now fly out of many New York airports across the country and internationally as many times as they want for a cheap price. Frontier Airlines announced its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass™ will also include international destinations. All-you-can-fly Pass Now Available In The Hudson Valley. The...
15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!
Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State
Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
New York DOT Needs 400 Plow Truck Drivers Immediately
I don't know about you but I sure hope they fill all of these positions very soon. New York needs drivers to help move snow this winter. Yesterday the Hudson Valley region was hit with some light snow and it didn't take long for the roads to get slick. Winter road conditions can be extremely dangerous to daily drivers.
Startling: Poacher With a Crossbow Caught in Ulster County
Hunting season is in full swing in New York, but not everyone is playing by the rules. A sneaky poacher in Ulster County was recently snared on an illegal outing, and how they were caught was something straight out of a movie. Legal Hunting Season in New York State. Deer...
Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?
The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
‘Historic Investment’ Turns New York Airport Into ‘World-Class Gateway’
An $18 billion investment should turn a New York airport into a "world-class global gateway." On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced construction for a "new, world-class Terminal 6 at JFK International Airport." World-Class Terminal Coming to New York Airport. Construction is slated for early 2023 because financial investments were approved....
