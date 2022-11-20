Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Djokovic gets trembles again during ATP Finals win over Ruud
Novak Djokovic was spotted midly shaking once more during his ATP Finals win over Casper Ruud. Djokovic first experienced shaking in his match against Medvedev where he looked very exhausted. He was able to rally and win the match with his semi-final against Fritz rather comfortably. The shaking returned against Ruud in the final and while he was able to win that match comfortably, the shaking is something fans are starting to get worried about.
tennismajors.com
Ivanisevic on Djokovic winning ATP Finals after tumultuous year: “This one is special”
Goran Ivanisevic has been through a lot in his time as coach of Novak Djokovic but after the Serb won a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title on Sunday, the Croat admitted this one was extra special. Banned (in the end) from entering Australia and from playing in the USA, he...
tennisuptodate.com
"I had my bags packed, I was waiting" - Goran Ivanisevic, coach of Novak Djokovic, on the apprehensive period before the Serbian's US Open ban
Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic recently reflected on the Serb’s turbulent 2022 season after his historic sixth ATP Finals win. The 21-time Grand Slam champion ended the season with a magnificent victory at the ATP Finals, however, his year had no shortage of drama. Djokovic’s unvaccinated status saw him being deported from Down Under during the 2022 Australian Open. He further faced a ban from all North American tournaments, including the US Open.
Yardbarker
Nadal & Ruud together on plane to South America only 1 day after ATP season end
Only one day after the ATP season ended with final match between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud at the 2022 ATP Finals, the Norwegian got on a plane with his idol Rafael Nadal. The two met a few times this year and they also represented same team at the Laver...
ng-sportingnews.com
'We're not machines': Roger Federer highlights mental health impact of pro tennis circuit, can 'understand' players who retire early
The intense nature of professional tennis circuits has a negative impact on players' mental wellbeing, according to Roger Federer. The now-retired tennis great had a highly-successful 24-year career in the sport, but has now been able to reflect on the demands of the touring lifestyle. Speaking at a Uniqlo press...
tennismajors.com
“Having my family here has a very positive influence” – Novak Djokovic felt at home in Turin, and it showed
This will have been the iconic image of all the post-matches of the ATP Finals 2022: after his satisfying victory, which saw him tie Roger Federer on the all-time ATP Finals title list, Novak Djokovic goes to his box and begins by hugging not his coach or his agent but… his children. Stefan (born in 2014) and Tara (born in 2017) have enjoyed a wonderful week in Turin, and their father, who went undefeated and claimed his 91st ATP title, most certainly has as well.
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic: 'I always see myself as the best player in the world'
Novak Djokovic says he always sees himself as the best player in the world, regardless of ranking. Djokovic brought the curtain down on a sensational season as he beat Casper Ruud to win the ATP Finals in Turin. It was a record-equalling sixth time he had won the tournament, and saw him finish they year ranked number five in the world.
tennisuptodate.com
Rusedski believes Djokovic will chase Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record: “Don't think he wants the men’s record, he wants the all-time record”
Former British number one Greg Rusedski believes Novak Djokovic will chase Marger Court's record of 24 grand slams won. Margeret Court still has the most grand slams of all players with 24 and Rusedski believes Djokovic wants that record for himself. He's in striking distance as he already has 21 with many believing he can play for at least two more years.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic moves up three spots in ATP Year End Top 10, Alcaraz finishes on top
We have a new top 10 after the conclusion of the ATP Finals with some slight movement happening on this Monday. The ATP Finals were exciting and delivered some good tennis. Novak Djokovic finished on top winning all of his matches at the event and it's earned 1,500 points which got him back into the top 5. The Serbian is now ranked number 5 which is still not the number one rank he wants but better than before.
tennisuptodate.com
Ruud and Nadal pose together as they head to Latin America for exhibition tour
Casper Ruud and Rafael Nadal are heading to Latin America for some exhibition events as they posed together at the airport. Ruud was in action on Sunday in Turin playing the ATP Finals final against Djokovic. It was a loss but there won't be much time to rest as he's heading to Latin America together with Nadal for some exhibition matches.
FOX Sports
Australia reaches Davis Cup semis by beating the Netherlands
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson won their singles matches to help Australia qualify for the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time since 2017 at the expense of the Netherlands. De Minaur beat Botic van de Zandschulp 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to clinch the series...
WVNews
Luka Modric set for a last World Cup run with Croatia
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Luka Modric is set for one more World Cup campaign and one last chance to drive Croatia to the title. The 37-year-old midfielder will lead Croatia when the team plays its Group F opener against Morocco on Wednesday, a hurdle that the 2018 runner-up is expected to clear before facing Canada and then second-ranked Belgium and Kevin de Bruyne.
tennisuptodate.com
"Dasha deserves this one" - Serena Williams' coach Rennae Stubbs picks Daria Saville to win WTA Comeback player of the year award over the American
Tennis legend Serena Williams returned to the WTA Tour at Wimbledon after a year on the sidelines. She then announced her retirement from tennis in August, just before the 2022 US Open, and had a poignant send-off after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in New York. The American was recently nominated...
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic Returns To The Australian Open As Ban Is Lifted
Tennis fans in Australia were denied the chance to see Novak Djokovic challenge for the Australian Open last year owing to his personally held stand point on Covid vaccines and although fans were split on his ultimate deportation and the headlines that were created, given Australia's struggles with the pandemic many more agreed with the decisions taken by 'Fortress Australia' although banning him from the country for three years did not sit well.
tennisuptodate.com
Berrettini latest blow to Italy's Davis Cup hopes after withdrawal confirmed
Matteo Berrettini pulls out of the Davis Cup Finals diminishing Italy's hopes for the competition leaving Musetti as the top player playing. Italy has a really strong team with players like Berrettini, Sinner, and Musetti and doubles pairing Fognini & Bolelli. It's a team that can fight for the trophy but unfortunately, Sinner pulled out some time ago due to an injury and Berrettini did now as well.
tennisuptodate.com
TV Guide 2022 Davis Cup Finals with Auger-Aliassime, Fritz and Tiafoe all involved
The Davis Cup Finals begin later today and we'll have some really good tennis as the best players in the world represent their countries. The event will run until November 27th when the final is set to take place and we'll see a new champion this year as last year's champion Russia won't be attending due to the war in Ukraine. The event will be heavily televised and we bring you a list of channels which will broadcast the event.
Yardbarker
Alexander Zverev hit with another setback as he tests positive for COVID-19
Just shortly before he was supposed to return to the tennis courts, Alexander Zverev experienced yet another setback after contracting COVID-19. The Diriyiah Tennis Cup, which will take place in Saudi Arabia from December 8 to 10, has the German on the entry list as he was looking to gear up for the 2023 season. His participation, though, might be in question given recent events.
WFMZ-TV Online
