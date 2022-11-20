ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Transgender Day of Remembrance: Honoring those killed in anti-transgender violence

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MPGLP_0jHw4eOQ00

Sunday is Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors the memory of those murdered because of anti-transgender prejudice.

The day is observed annually on Nov. 20.

Transgender Day of Remembrance, or TDOR, was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed in 1998.

Hester was a highly visible member of the transgender community in Boston where she worked educating people on transgender issues.

On Nov. 28, 1998, Hester was stabbed 20 times in her apartment.

Almost two decades later, police still have not found Hest’s murderer(s).

“Transgender Day of Remembrance seeks to highlight the losses we face due to anti-transgender bigotry and violence,” Smith said. “I am no stranger to the need to fight for our rights, and the right to simply exist is first and foremost. With so many seeking to erase transgender people -- sometimes in the most brutal ways possible -- it is vitally important that those we lose are remembered and that we continue to fight for justice,”

According to transequality.org, since November 2021, at least 47 transgender people have lost their lives to violence.

According to a report from the Human Rights Campaign, at least 32 of those victims were killed in 2022.

The report, released last week, also stated that 85% of transgender and gender-nonconforming victims of fatal violence since 2013 have been people of color. Black transgender women represented 63% of all victims. It also found 77% of victims were younger than 35, and more than 4 in 5 were transgender women.

HRC has been tracking violence against the transgender and gender-nonconforming community for the past 10 years, reporting at least 300 violent deaths since 2013.

The week leading up to the TDOR is known as Transgender Awareness Week and helps to raise visibility for transgender people and address issues the community faces.

“Violence or discrimination of any type against a person because of who they are is wrong and inhumane,” said Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra. “This Transgender Day of Remembrance, I call on my fellow Americans to stand up against hate and take a moment to honor the lives of those transgender and gender-diverse Americans lost due to hate and senseless violence. At HHS, we see you and stand with you.”

Check with a local transgender organization, LGBTQ Center, Gay-Straight Alliance or other support groups to find out if any events are happening in your area.

For more information about Transgender Day of Remembrance, visit www.tdor.info.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Report: At least 32 transgender people killed in U.S. this year

At least 32 transgender and gender non-conforming people were killed in the U.S. since the beginning of 2022, according to the Human Rights Campaign. The toll was lower than last year's record, when at least 57 people were killed.The LGBTQ advocacy group, which is the nation's largest political lobbying organization of its kind, shared on Wednesday its most recent annual report on deadly violence targeting transgender and gender non-conforming people. Victims whose names and stories appeared in the report came from a number of different states across the country, and their ages ranged from 19 to 50, although some were...
Jax Hudur

Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby

Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
TheDailyBeast

Lauren Boebert, Gun Lover and Anti-LGBTQ Troll, Offers ‘Prayers’ for Club Shooting Victims

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who has made gun ownership and anti-LGBTQ policies a regular part of her MAGA platform, tweeted her thoughts and prayers on Sunday for the victims of the deadly Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting. But her sentiments caused outrage in the LGBTQ community, with many calling out her hypocrisy—including Chasten Buttigieg, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s husband, who slammed her on Twitter: “You encourage this type of hatred. Get off Twitter and start looking inward.”The shooting, which took place Saturday night during a drag show at Club Q in Colorado Springs, claimed 5 lives and injured 18 others....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
AFP

US LGBTQ club attack suspect faces murder, possible hate crime charges

A Colorado man was facing murder and potential hate crime charges on Monday after a shooting rampage at an LGBTQ nightclub, as a US Army veteran recounted how he "went into combat mode" to quickly subdue the gunman. Formal charges have not yet been filed but Aldrich is expected to face first-degree murder charges and "if the evidence supports bias-motivated crimes, we will charge that as well," Allen said.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
120K+
Followers
138K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy