No. 8 Ohio State women roll past McNeese 99-43

Taylor Thierry scored 15 points to lead five in double figures and No. 8 Ohio State routed McNeese 99-43 on Sunday.

The Buckeyes spotted the Cowgirls the first bucket of the game, then scored the next 26 points to lead 26-2 before McNeese scored again. Ohio State led 35-8 after one quarter and 60-23 at halftime.

“In general, we try to be the best version of ourself,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. “I thought we showed up ready and inflicted our will on the game.”

Ohio State (4-0) got 41 points from the bench, led by Rikki Harris with 11 points. Also off the bench, Madison Greene had eight points, six assists and four of Ohio State's 25 steals. Starter Jacy Sheldon had five steals, giving her 27 in the Buckeyes' four games.

Four Ohio State starters reached double figures in scoring. In addition to Thierry's 15 points, Sheldon and Rebeka Mikulasikova had 14 points each and Taylor Mikesell scored 13. Sheldon and Mikesell were named to the preseason Wooden Award Watch List last week.

Backup guard Kaili Chamberlin, who scored 16 points and made 4 of 6 3-pointers, was the only player in double figures for McNeese (1-4). No starter scored more than five points and the Cowgirls committed 38 turnovers.

Defensive pressure has been a key to Ohio State's last two blowout victories. The Buckeyes forced 33 turnovers in an 86-56 victory over Ohio last Thursday.

Ohio State came in averaging 87 points.

The Buckeyes play Wright State and North Alabama at home this week before their next big challenge, a Nov. 30 matchup at Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

