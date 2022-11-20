ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott leads Maryland explosion in 88-70 win over Miami

By The Associated Press
Donta Scott scored 24 points, all five Maryland starters reached double figures in scoring, and the Terrapins defeated Miami 88-70 on Sunday in the championship game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off.

Maryland remains undefeated in Kevin Willard's first season as coach, largely due to an explosive first half in which Scott had 17 points, six rebounds and three assists and the Terrapins drained seven 3-pointers to lead 47-34 at the break. The Terps shot 63% and dominated the boards with a 24-8 rebounding advantage.

Maryland (5-0) extended its lead to 18 points early in the second half and still led by 18 with about 10 minutes to go. Jordan Miller scored five straight points and Isaiah Wong hit a couple of jumpers as Miami (4-1) closed to within 73-63 with 6:30 remaining. A minute later, a 3-point play by Jahmir Young got Maryland restarted and the Terrapins soon led by 18 again.

Maryland's starters combined to score 80 points. In addition to Scott's 24 points plus eight rebounds, Julian Reese had 17 points and seven rebounds, Hakim Hart scored 14, Young 13, and Don Carey 12.

Wong led Miami with 22 points, Jordan Miller scored 18, and Norchad Omier added 14.

Miami's first loss of the season comes one game after coach Jim Larrañaga won his 700th game.

