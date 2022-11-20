Read full article on original website
uwdawgpound.com
Tuesday Dots: Kirkland Legacy
Matt Calkins of the Seattle Times poses the question of whether missing out on the Pac 12 Championship game is necessarily a bad thing. Meanwhile, Mike Vorel lays out the path to the Pac-12 Championship and discusses the Lincoln Kienholz visit to Ohio State. Dawgman has trip reports with the...
uwdawgpound.com
The Apple Cup
WSU is going to be sky-high for this game. Regardless of what happens with Oregon and UCLA, the Cougar players and staff KNOW they can keep UW from the PAC-12 Championship game simply by winning. With that in mind, I expect we will see the very best the Cougars have...
Mother of Ethan Chapin gives statement at son's funeral
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — On Monday, Nov. 21, Stacy Chapin and her family gathered at the McIntyre Hall Performing Arts & Conference Center in Mount Vernon to celebrate the life and legacy of Ethan Chapin. Ethan was among the four University of Idaho students murdered on Nov. 13 alongside...
Did You Know Idaho is Home to One of the Most Festive Zip Codes in America?
There's one town in Idaho that almost everyone forgets about until December arrives. Then? Everyone wants their mail postmarked through the festive post office!. The little town we're talking about? You'll find it a little less than 15 miles from St. Maries in Benewah County. With the zip code 83866, Christmas cards, letters to Santa and every other piece of mail that's sent through this post office gets a postmark that reads "Santa, Idaho."
Tri-City Herald
Social media spreads troubling rumors in University of Idaho student-deaths investigation
It was a Saturday morning when the roommates at a baby blue three-story house just off the University of Idaho campus pulled on their game-day attire and posed for a handful of snapshots. “One lucky girl to be surrounded by these ppl every day,” Kaylee Goncalves captioned the photos as...
nbcrightnow.com
FACT CHECK: NonStop Local addresses Moscow murder rumors with Idaho State Police
Rumors continue to spread regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students last week. NonStop Local's John Webb sat down with Idaho State Police Public Information Officer Aaron Snell and addressed these rumors. The next official press conference with news outlets is Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.
KEPR
Coach of Skagit County man killed at University of Idaho reflects on their relationship
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Investigators said there is still no suspect in custody in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students. A week has passed since the gruesome murders, and many have more questions than answers. That’s the concern for the long-time basketball coach of Ethan Chapin, one of the four University of Idaho students who was killed.
Moscow Police to hold press conference on investigation into University of Idaho students' murder
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) will hold a press conference on Wednesday to update the public on the investigation into the four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near campus on Nov. 13. Wednesday's press conference will take place at 1...
Crash near Lewiston fully blocks US 12 near milepost 14
LEWISTON, ID — US 12 is blocked near milepost 14 between Lewiston and Orofino due to a rollover crash involving a semi. Idaho State Police are currently responding to the scene. The Idaho Transportation Department says to consider using a different route, and please drive with extreme caution. This is an ongoing story, please check back for updates. COPYRIGHT...
uiargonaut.com
Grappling with tragedy, student and university responses
University of Idaho’s campus has been shaken since the announcement of the homicide that took the lives of four students. Students have been speaking out about the fear and uncertainty that have accompanied the sadness of this tragedy. “I was so scared when I first heard, I was terrified...
CBS Austin
'Violent attack': Police continue search for suspect in stabbing deaths of Idaho students
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Behavioral Analysis Unit of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the search for the suspect accused of killing four students at the University of Idaho over a week ago. The victims were discovered dead in an off-campus apartment in Moscow, Idaho last Sunday...
Hop Aboard Leavenworth Bus As It Recreates Magical Polar Express
Take A Magical Bus Ride Aboard The Polar Express In Leavenworth Washington. If you loved the movie Polar Express, one Wenatchee/Leavenworth bus company is recreating the trip this holiday season for the first time ever and the company is taking reservations. There's A New Christmas Event In Leavenworth and Wenatchee...
Moscow Police explain Monday night incident where women report being chased
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police don't have proof to corroborate a report of a man chasing two women down the street in Moscow Monday night.
pullmanradio.com
More Vandalism At Pullman Depot Heritage Center
Someone has vandalized the passenger railcar at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center. Pullman Police responded to the discovery of the graffiti on Monday morning around 10:00. Someone spray painted “pick your poison love your life” on the side of the Pullman passenger car. The caboose parked next to that car had a window busted out earlier this month.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Pair of Clarkston, WA Residents Transported to Hospital Following Three-Vehicle Collision on US95 in Canyon County
CANYON COUNTY, ID - On the morning of Tuesday, November 22, Troopers with the Idaho State Police were dispatched to a three-vehicle collision on US95 near Anderson Corner Rd in Canyon County. The incident occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. According to a media release from the ISP, a 2007 Chevrolet...
Two Trucks Crash Head-on, Saint Maries Man Killed
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Saint Maries man was killed in an early morning head-on crash involving two semi-trucks Monday east of Lewiston. According to Idaho State Police, the young driver was operating a 2006 Kenworth logging truck west on U.S. Highway 12 at around 6 a.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The 26-year-old died at the scene while the driver of the Freightliner and his passenger were taken to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway.
wccsradio.com
Idaho police: Dog found skinned head-to-tail is unrelated to college students’ murders
MOSCOW, Idaho – The Moscow Police Department said Monday that a dog found skinned head-to-tail on Oct. 21 is unrelated to the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students three weeks later. Pamela Colbert’s neighbors found her lost dog, a 12-year-old mini Australian shepherd, completely skinned just down...
koze.com
Clarkston Teen Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision Near Swallows Nest
A 17-year-old Clarkston boy was airlifted to Spokane following a two-vehicle crash outside of Clarkston. According to the Washington State Patrol, the wreck took place at around 8 p.m. Friday night on State Route 129 near Swallows Nest. 78-year-old Marlene Driscoll of Clarkston was driving a 2019 Lexus RX south and crossed the center line striking the teen driving north in a 2008 Toyota Camry.
KLEWTV
Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man
The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
KHQ Right Now
Moscow Police Department responds to suspicious activity
MOSCOW, Idaho. - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) responded to a call on Nov. 21 of a man reportedly in the passenger seat of a woman's car. When the woman opened her car door and saw the man, she immediately slammed it shut, ran away screaming, and called 911. According...
