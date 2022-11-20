ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

uwdawgpound.com

Tuesday Dots: Kirkland Legacy

Matt Calkins of the Seattle Times poses the question of whether missing out on the Pac 12 Championship game is necessarily a bad thing. Meanwhile, Mike Vorel lays out the path to the Pac-12 Championship and discusses the Lincoln Kienholz visit to Ohio State. Dawgman has trip reports with the...
SEATTLE, WA
uwdawgpound.com

The Apple Cup

WSU is going to be sky-high for this game. Regardless of what happens with Oregon and UCLA, the Cougar players and staff KNOW they can keep UW from the PAC-12 Championship game simply by winning. With that in mind, I expect we will see the very best the Cougars have...
PULLMAN, WA
KREM2

Mother of Ethan Chapin gives statement at son's funeral

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — On Monday, Nov. 21, Stacy Chapin and her family gathered at the McIntyre Hall Performing Arts & Conference Center in Mount Vernon to celebrate the life and legacy of Ethan Chapin. Ethan was among the four University of Idaho students murdered on Nov. 13 alongside...
MOUNT VERNON, WA
105.5 The Fan

Did You Know Idaho is Home to One of the Most Festive Zip Codes in America?

There's one town in Idaho that almost everyone forgets about until December arrives. Then? Everyone wants their mail postmarked through the festive post office!. The little town we're talking about? You'll find it a little less than 15 miles from St. Maries in Benewah County. With the zip code 83866, Christmas cards, letters to Santa and every other piece of mail that's sent through this post office gets a postmark that reads "Santa, Idaho."
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash near Lewiston fully blocks US 12 near milepost 14

LEWISTON, ID — US 12 is blocked near milepost 14 between Lewiston and Orofino due to a rollover crash involving a semi. Idaho State Police are currently responding to the scene. The Idaho Transportation Department says to consider using a different route, and please drive with extreme caution.   This is an ongoing story, please check back for updates.  COPYRIGHT...
LEWISTON, ID
uiargonaut.com

Grappling with tragedy, student and university responses

University of Idaho’s campus has been shaken since the announcement of the homicide that took the lives of four students. Students have been speaking out about the fear and uncertainty that have accompanied the sadness of this tragedy. “I was so scared when I first heard, I was terrified...
MOSCOW, ID
97 Rock

Hop Aboard Leavenworth Bus As It Recreates Magical Polar Express

Take A Magical Bus Ride Aboard The Polar Express In Leavenworth Washington. If you loved the movie Polar Express, one Wenatchee/Leavenworth bus company is recreating the trip this holiday season for the first time ever and the company is taking reservations. There's A New Christmas Event In Leavenworth and Wenatchee...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
pullmanradio.com

More Vandalism At Pullman Depot Heritage Center

Someone has vandalized the passenger railcar at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center. Pullman Police responded to the discovery of the graffiti on Monday morning around 10:00. Someone spray painted “pick your poison love your life” on the side of the Pullman passenger car. The caboose parked next to that car had a window busted out earlier this month.
PULLMAN, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two Trucks Crash Head-on, Saint Maries Man Killed

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Saint Maries man was killed in an early morning head-on crash involving two semi-trucks Monday east of Lewiston. According to Idaho State Police, the young driver was operating a 2006 Kenworth logging truck west on U.S. Highway 12 at around 6 a.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The 26-year-old died at the scene while the driver of the Freightliner and his passenger were taken to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Clarkston Teen Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision Near Swallows Nest

A 17-year-old Clarkston boy was airlifted to Spokane following a two-vehicle crash outside of Clarkston. According to the Washington State Patrol, the wreck took place at around 8 p.m. Friday night on State Route 129 near Swallows Nest. 78-year-old Marlene Driscoll of Clarkston was driving a 2019 Lexus RX south and crossed the center line striking the teen driving north in a 2008 Toyota Camry.
CLARKSTON, WA
KLEWTV

Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man

The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Moscow Police Department responds to suspicious activity

MOSCOW, Idaho. - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) responded to a call on Nov. 21 of a man reportedly in the passenger seat of a woman's car. When the woman opened her car door and saw the man, she immediately slammed it shut, ran away screaming, and called 911. According...
MOSCOW, ID

