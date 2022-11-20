ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trio leads Boston University over New Hampshire 64-57

By The Associated Press
Nevin Zink, Walter Whyte and Fletcher Tynen all scored 14 points and Boston University beat New Hampshire 64-57 on Sunday.

Zink and Whyte both grabbed eight rebounds for the Terriers (4-1).

Clarence O. Daniels II finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Wildcats (2-2). Jaxson Baker scored 12, while Matt Herasme pitched in with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Both teams next play Saturday. Boston University takes on Southeast Missouri State while New Hampshire visits George Washington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

