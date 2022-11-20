Letter for Santa? Vinelanders cobble together special mailbox for Christmas 2022 letters

VINELAND — A Santa Claus postal route is opening here this week, proof wishes can come true. Especially if the mayor is making the wish, and you know some talented craftsmen spoiling for a crash, holiday challenge.

A hand-crafted Santa’s Mailbox, based on one that Elmer residents have enjoyed for years, will be part of the 2022 celebrations. Its introduction here will be as a display in the annual Christmas Parade, set for Saturday, Nov. 26.

City Councilman Paul Spinelli said the inspiration came from Mayor Anthony Fanucci’s experience with his family visiting Elmer for Christmas.

“Elmer has a big box, like this, and the kids write letters to Santa, and they put it in there,” Spinelli said. “He said, ‘Why do I have to take my kids to Elmer to do this? We’re Vineland. We can do this. We have Christmas events.’”

Fortuitously, Spinelli had someone very close to him to talk to about how to make the idea come true.

His wife Josie is the event chair for “An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave," two days of celebrations coming to the downtown on December 2-3. The Old Fashioned fundraising account was tapped for about $900 to cover buying wood and hardware for the mailbox. But that just started the effort.

The rest of the story is one of enthused volunteers.

Spinelli first recruited a man who works for him at his church, William “G.I.” Rivera. “The most talented guy I know,” he said.

“He handcrafted a wooden, 6-and-a-half-foot mailbox that looks pretty much just like a regular mailbox you would put mail in,” Spinelli said. “And it’s 36 inches wide. And he rounded the top off, like the regular mailboxes. And he put a slot with a door. You open the door, and you can put a letter in the slot high. And then, he put one in for the kids to do the same thing.”

Word of the project spread to several local businesses: Ralph’s Auto Body, Premier Exterior Custom Painting, and Dutra Sheet Metal Co.

Spinelli said the body shop donated paint, a lot of it, with Rich Burrell and Edie Roman doing the applications.

“Put three coats of primer on it, and put a coat of red,” Spinelli said. “What they call ‘tractor red.’ And then, they put a coat of 'clear' on it, like you do with a car when you paint it. So, it’s totally waterproof.”

The mailbox was handed off to Jose Alvarez, of Premier Custom Painting. Alvarez is a graphic artist.

“He’s doing all the graphics on it,” Spinelli said. “And he’s doing the Santa Claus and he’s doing snowflakes, holly. He’s putting ‘Santa’s Mailbox’ on the front, spelling it out in fancy letters.”

Metal shop owner Dan Dutra created a cart and wheels on which to mount the mailbox.

At the parade on Nov. 26, Spinelli said members of the Vineland girls swim team will distribute flyers that children can use to write letters to Santa.

The mailbox will be left outside the Vineland Downtown Development District office at 6 th Street and East Landis Avenue after the parade. Through Christmas Eve, letters can be deposited.

The Christmas events Vineland is having in December are intended as a throwback to “times of old,” according to Main Street Vineland. The events are receiving major support from local firm G.E. Mechanical and are set to go off over two days: Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.

“We have been working hard on planning this event to make it one that people will remember and tell their children and grandchildren that this is the way Christmas celebrations used to be,” Chairwoman Josephine Spinelli said.

For An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave information, call Main Street Vineland at (856) 794-8653, visit w ww.TheAve.biz , or visit the organization on Facebook.

Friday, December 2 (5-9 p.m.)

5 p.m. : Lighting of the Vineland Christmas Tree and Ribbon-Cutting, featuring CBS 3 Eyewitness News anchor Jim Donovan and Vineland High School Select Choir under the direction of Lori Cummings. Location: City Hall, 740 E. Wood St.

5-9 p.m .: Smokey The Bear.

5:30-8:30 p.m. : Carriage rides.

6 p.m. : Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus Jazz Band and Wind Symphony at Landis Theater.

6-9 p.m. : Photos with Santa at Landis Theater.

6 p.m. : Divine Mercy Choir Concert.

7-8 p.m.: Higbee’s Heroes Strolling Quartette.

8-9 p.m. : Rowan Orchestra & Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus Jazz Band and Wind Symphony at Landis Theater.

General features: Free trolley rides; street vendors; fire pits; and costumed characters.

Saturday, December 3 (11 a.m.-7 p.m.)

10 a.m.-1 p.m. : WVLT live radio remote.

11-12 p.m .: Santa Stroll & Juice and Cookies With Santa at Main Street Vineland office.

11–1 p.m.: St. Nicholas Aurora Carolers strolling Landis Avenue.

12-2 p.m. : Trolley ride with Santa.

12-2 p.m .: Ice carving demonstration, 600 block (alley) Landis Avenue.

12-3 p.m. : Carriage rides.

12-5 p.m. : Photos with Santa for pets & children at Landis Theater.

1–3 p.m .: Face Painting by Amanda at Main Street Vineland office.

1-7 p.m .: DJ Tony Gambino at The Spot, 618 E. Landis Ave.

2-3 p.m.: Pet Contest at Landis Theater.

3-4 p.m. : Christmas Crafts For Kids at Main Street Vineland office.

3 p.m. & 4 p.m. : Higbee’s Heroes Quartet.

4 p.m. : Photo contest judging at Landis Theater.

4-5 p.m. : Louis Vincent Music.

4-7 p.m: Vineland Historical Antiquarian Society open house.

8 p.m. : Double Vision Tribute to Foreigner (Tickets on sale at Landis Theater).

General features: Free trolley rides, street vendors, fire pits, and Christmas characters.

